Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Bizarre claim from Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer is denied by cops hours before first hearing
A BIZARRE claim made by Bryan Kohberger's lawyer has been denied by cops - just hours before the Idaho murders suspect faces his first hearing. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four...
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Kari Lake Warns of 'Justice' After Katie Hobbs Laughs During Oath of Office
Lake's warning comes days after the defeated GOP candidate filed an appeal over her failed election lawsuit.
White House press secretary blames GOP, claims President Biden worked on border security since 'day one'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, pressed by reporter on border security, said Biden has worked on it since day one and Republicans are "doing political stunts."
Hillicon Valley — Cyber concerns to expect in 2023
Cybersecurity is expected to be a top priority in 2023 as lawmakers step up their efforts to address evolving threats, including ransomware attacks and foreign spyware. Meanwhile, a Facebook whistleblower blasts the social media giant’s civic integrity, and Google has agreed to a multimillion-dollar settlement over location tracking. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to…
U.S. FDA says abortion pills can be sold at retail pharmacies, New York Times reports
WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Retail pharmacies will be allowed to offer abortion pills in the United States for the first time under a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, the New York Times reported.
Here are some of the people who attended Gov. DeSantis’ 2nd inauguration address
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis was the center of attention on Tuesday morning as he was sworn in for a second term in office. Also notable: the crowd of elected officials, lobbyists and national figures who attended his inauguration. They all mingled in a cordoned-off area reserved for contributors...
Polis announces plans to help migrants travel out of Denver
Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced the state will begin helping the City of Denver transport migrants to their final destination.
