Bristol, TN

Johnson City Press

No. 8 Vols host Bulldogs in SEC matchup

KNOXVILLE — No. 8 Tennessee puts its perfect home record on the line Tuesday night when Mississippi State visits Thompson-Boling Arena for a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball matchup. The Vols (12-2, 1-0) and Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1) meet at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucs enjoy second SoCon victory

LEXINGTON, Va. — For the first time in more than a month, Desmond Oliver could enjoy the final minute of a game. That’s because East Tennessee State took care of business in plenty of time.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Water damage forces Boone out of Snyder Gym for rest of season

It has been a difficult year for Daniel Boone athletic teams in terms of facilities. The latest trouble spot was water damage that will keep the Trailblazers’ basketball teams from playing in Bobby Snyder Gymnasium for the rest of the season.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Conley Victor Oaks

Conley Victor Oaks, 43, Unicoi passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He was a native of Johnson City but had lived most of his life in Unicoi. Conley was a son of the late Roger and Linda Ayers Oaks. Conley was a member of Buffalo Freewill Baptist Church in Unicoi. He loved watching Moonshiners on TV and loved all types of 18 Wheelers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Jewell Fender and his uncles, Sammy Oaks, Fred Ayers, Rob Ayers and Raymond Ayers.
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Harry E. Harman

Harry E. Harman, 81, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022. Harry was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Harry Estel and Joyce Smith Harman.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 3

Jan. 3, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville Banner reported, “Governor Taylor claims to have a never failing remedy for a cold. At least he claims that it has never failed to cure him. He is just back from a visit in East Tennessee, where he tried it out and declared today that it worked like a charm.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Helen Fetzer celebrates 104th birthday on Sunday

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Friends and family of Helen Fetzer gathered with her on Sunday at The Waters of Roan Highlands to celebrate her 104th birthday. Fetzer’s son Bobby said her life is still centered around her family and friends. He said the family considers her to be their “rock and anchor and the matriarch of our family.”
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Schools look back at 2022, plan for 2023

As Johnson City Schools prepare for the return to school, superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett shared some of the district’s accomplishments from 2022 while looking forward to continuing improvements in 2023. Looking back.
Johnson City Press

School officials: Cold snap plus TVA rolling blackouts leaves some schools all wet

KINGSPORT — Area school system fire sprinkler systems burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials' complaints about TVA's rolling blackouts, which some...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch Now:Top Stories of 2022

Online readers of the Kingsport Times News, www.timesnews.net, voted for the Top Five stories of 2022 between Dec. 1 and Dec. 23. Below are the final results:
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Biggest 2022 crime stories from Washington, Unicoi counties

A murder at a Unicoi County campground, a lawsuit alleging the mishandling of rape cases and a kidnapping were among some of the biggest crime stories from Washington and Unicoi counties in 2022. Man charged with murder following shooting at Unicoi County campground.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

New Years party ends in shooting death at Monarch Apartments

One man died early New Year’s Day when shots were fired during an altercation at a party at the Monarch Apartments complex. Johnson City police responded to the call at 1119 University Parkway. Apt. No. 4205, about 2:30 a.m. A Police Department news release said officers discovered numerous shots had been fired inside the apartment as well as the hallway.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Energy, mental health, UVA Wise on SWVA legislative agenda in 2023

GATE CITY - While bills have not been prefiled yet for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore says the Southwest Virginia legislative delegation already has a core agenda when the session starts Jan. 11. With redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, legislative districts...
VIRGINIA STATE
Johnson City Press

Venable says 'a lot on the plate" for 2023

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said there will be a full plate of projects this coming year for the county. "I've got a lot on my plate," he said.
Johnson City Press

Explosives company will not pursue Lee County rezoning

JONESVILLE – The owner of an explosives company seeking to locate in Lee County will not contest the county planning commission’s rejection of a rezoning. County Community Development Director Richard Johnson said Thursday that Appalachia Explosives LLC owner Cliff Wolford sent an email that day stating that he would not ask the county Board of Supervisors to change the zoning of a 94-acre site in the county’s Seminary section.
LEE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Kilgore: Pound charter repeal off the table

POUND – One year ago, First District Delegate Terry Kilgore introduced House Bill 904 to revoke Pound’s charter. After two years of council wrangling, lawsuits, dissolution of the town’s police force and loss of the water and sewer system due to mismanagement, Pound was ending 2021 with no quorum on town council and a pending lawsuit to remove then-mayor Stacey Carson from office.
POUND, VA
Johnson City Press

Washington County commissioners prepare for a 'busy' new year

The chairman of the Washington County Commission expects he and his colleagues will have a “busy agenda” in the new year. Commissioner Greg Matherly, who is also longest-serving member of the board, believes dealing with the county’s tight labor force will continue to be a challenge for both government and business leaders alike in 2023.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

