USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
Johnson City Press
No. 8 Vols host Bulldogs in SEC matchup
KNOXVILLE — No. 8 Tennessee puts its perfect home record on the line Tuesday night when Mississippi State visits Thompson-Boling Arena for a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball matchup. The Vols (12-2, 1-0) and Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1) meet at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
Johnson City Press
Bucs enjoy second SoCon victory
LEXINGTON, Va. — For the first time in more than a month, Desmond Oliver could enjoy the final minute of a game. That’s because East Tennessee State took care of business in plenty of time.
Johnson City Press
Water damage forces Boone out of Snyder Gym for rest of season
It has been a difficult year for Daniel Boone athletic teams in terms of facilities. The latest trouble spot was water damage that will keep the Trailblazers’ basketball teams from playing in Bobby Snyder Gymnasium for the rest of the season.
Johnson City Press
ETSU women finish 2022 with blowout win over Converse
ETSU (13-3) scored an 82-35 victory over Converse to extend its program record of 13 non-conference wins in a single season. It was the Bucs’ sixth straight victory, their first such streak since the 2017-18 season.
Johnson City Press
Conley Victor Oaks
Conley Victor Oaks, 43, Unicoi passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He was a native of Johnson City but had lived most of his life in Unicoi. Conley was a son of the late Roger and Linda Ayers Oaks. Conley was a member of Buffalo Freewill Baptist Church in Unicoi. He loved watching Moonshiners on TV and loved all types of 18 Wheelers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Jewell Fender and his uncles, Sammy Oaks, Fred Ayers, Rob Ayers and Raymond Ayers.
Johnson City Press
Harry E. Harman
Harry E. Harman, 81, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022. Harry was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Harry Estel and Joyce Smith Harman.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 3
Jan. 3, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville Banner reported, “Governor Taylor claims to have a never failing remedy for a cold. At least he claims that it has never failed to cure him. He is just back from a visit in East Tennessee, where he tried it out and declared today that it worked like a charm.”
Johnson City Press
Helen Fetzer celebrates 104th birthday on Sunday
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Friends and family of Helen Fetzer gathered with her on Sunday at The Waters of Roan Highlands to celebrate her 104th birthday. Fetzer’s son Bobby said her life is still centered around her family and friends. He said the family considers her to be their “rock and anchor and the matriarch of our family.”
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools look back at 2022, plan for 2023
As Johnson City Schools prepare for the return to school, superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett shared some of the district’s accomplishments from 2022 while looking forward to continuing improvements in 2023. Looking back.
Johnson City Press
Workforce development and economic growth top goals for Washington County
Attracting new businesses to the county and addressing growth, workforce and infrastructure needs are among the issues Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy says he will be tackling in the new year. Grandy, who was re-elected to a second four-year term in August, said he was proud to have been associated...
Johnson City Press
School officials: Cold snap plus TVA rolling blackouts leaves some schools all wet
KINGSPORT — Area school system fire sprinkler systems burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials' complaints about TVA's rolling blackouts, which some...
Johnson City Press
Watch Now:Top Stories of 2022
Online readers of the Kingsport Times News, www.timesnews.net, voted for the Top Five stories of 2022 between Dec. 1 and Dec. 23. Below are the final results:
Johnson City Press
Biggest 2022 crime stories from Washington, Unicoi counties
A murder at a Unicoi County campground, a lawsuit alleging the mishandling of rape cases and a kidnapping were among some of the biggest crime stories from Washington and Unicoi counties in 2022. Man charged with murder following shooting at Unicoi County campground.
Johnson City Press
New Years party ends in shooting death at Monarch Apartments
One man died early New Year’s Day when shots were fired during an altercation at a party at the Monarch Apartments complex. Johnson City police responded to the call at 1119 University Parkway. Apt. No. 4205, about 2:30 a.m. A Police Department news release said officers discovered numerous shots had been fired inside the apartment as well as the hallway.
Johnson City Press
Energy, mental health, UVA Wise on SWVA legislative agenda in 2023
GATE CITY - While bills have not been prefiled yet for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore says the Southwest Virginia legislative delegation already has a core agenda when the session starts Jan. 11. With redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, legislative districts...
Johnson City Press
Venable says 'a lot on the plate" for 2023
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said there will be a full plate of projects this coming year for the county. "I've got a lot on my plate," he said.
Johnson City Press
Explosives company will not pursue Lee County rezoning
JONESVILLE – The owner of an explosives company seeking to locate in Lee County will not contest the county planning commission’s rejection of a rezoning. County Community Development Director Richard Johnson said Thursday that Appalachia Explosives LLC owner Cliff Wolford sent an email that day stating that he would not ask the county Board of Supervisors to change the zoning of a 94-acre site in the county’s Seminary section.
Johnson City Press
Kilgore: Pound charter repeal off the table
POUND – One year ago, First District Delegate Terry Kilgore introduced House Bill 904 to revoke Pound’s charter. After two years of council wrangling, lawsuits, dissolution of the town’s police force and loss of the water and sewer system due to mismanagement, Pound was ending 2021 with no quorum on town council and a pending lawsuit to remove then-mayor Stacey Carson from office.
Johnson City Press
Washington County commissioners prepare for a 'busy' new year
The chairman of the Washington County Commission expects he and his colleagues will have a “busy agenda” in the new year. Commissioner Greg Matherly, who is also longest-serving member of the board, believes dealing with the county’s tight labor force will continue to be a challenge for both government and business leaders alike in 2023.
