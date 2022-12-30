ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

FAA says air traffic computer issue that had slowed flights into Florida is resolved

HOUSTON — A computer issue caused big delays at Florida airports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. According to the FAA, that issue is now resolved. Earlier today, KHOU 11 reached out to the FAA, which sent a statement about the issue, saying, “The FAA has slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved."
FLORIDA STATE
KHOU

New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area

HOUSTON — Some babies wasted no time showing their faces in 2023. Just minutes after the clock struck midnight, several little ones made their grand appearance into the world. The Houston area welcomed its first baby of the new year at 12:09 a.m. at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Greatest Texas singers of all time? Here's who Rolling Stone picked.

SAN ANTONIO — If you were at all online on New Year's Day, you might have noticed some frustration over a certain omission on a certain list. Rolling Stone magazine, the journalists of which are experts in the art of discourse-creating rankings, started 2023 by publishing a list of the 200 greatest singers of all time. Among those that didn't make the cut was Celine Dion, sparking some uproar.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy