FAA says air traffic computer issue that had slowed flights into Florida is resolved
HOUSTON — A computer issue caused big delays at Florida airports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. According to the FAA, that issue is now resolved. Earlier today, KHOU 11 reached out to the FAA, which sent a statement about the issue, saying, “The FAA has slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved."
New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area
HOUSTON — Some babies wasted no time showing their faces in 2023. Just minutes after the clock struck midnight, several little ones made their grand appearance into the world. The Houston area welcomed its first baby of the new year at 12:09 a.m. at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical...
See the new Texas laws that just went into effect, plus what to expect from the legislative session
HOUSTON — As 2023 begins, some laws that passed during the 2021 legislative session went into effect. Senate Bill 12 is a new property tax that limits how much public school districts can tax elderly or disabled people. The bill includes a rule that funds will be given to schools that face a budget shortfall due to the change.
What new laws are going into effect in Texas in 2023
There are about 800 to 1,000 bills that have been pre-filed. While most will not be enacted, there is still a lot to learn from the upcoming session.
Greatest Texas singers of all time? Here's who Rolling Stone picked.
SAN ANTONIO — If you were at all online on New Year's Day, you might have noticed some frustration over a certain omission on a certain list. Rolling Stone magazine, the journalists of which are experts in the art of discourse-creating rankings, started 2023 by publishing a list of the 200 greatest singers of all time. Among those that didn't make the cut was Celine Dion, sparking some uproar.
