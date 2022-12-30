SAN ANTONIO — If you were at all online on New Year's Day, you might have noticed some frustration over a certain omission on a certain list. Rolling Stone magazine, the journalists of which are experts in the art of discourse-creating rankings, started 2023 by publishing a list of the 200 greatest singers of all time. Among those that didn't make the cut was Celine Dion, sparking some uproar.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO