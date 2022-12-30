POUND – One year ago, First District Delegate Terry Kilgore introduced House Bill 904 to revoke Pound’s charter. After two years of council wrangling, lawsuits, dissolution of the town’s police force and loss of the water and sewer system due to mismanagement, Pound was ending 2021 with no quorum on town council and a pending lawsuit to remove then-mayor Stacey Carson from office.

POUND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO