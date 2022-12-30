ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police worked a barricade situation Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers were called to the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file was armed and would not leave his residence, police said. No one else was believed to be inside with him at the time of the incident.
13News Now

Minor shot, seriously hurt in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A minor was shot and seriously hurt in Newport News Monday night. The police department said officers were sent to 36th Street just before 9 p.m., and they found the minor with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital, they said. Minors have...
WAVY News 10

VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter

Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VAqIip. VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass …. Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to...
WAVY News 10

Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe

WAVY News 10

City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall

