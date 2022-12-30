Read full article on original website
‘It’s disheartening’: Portsmouth community members react to string of shootings, homicides
As Portsmouth Police continue to investigate the six homicides in the last nine days of 2022, community members say there's more work to be done.
13newsnow.com
Berkley, Norfolk residents frustrated to start 2023 with another round of gun violence
Someone shot 52-year-old Tony Williams just steps from a church on Walker Avenue on New Year's Day. Residents say this happens all the time.
'Adolescent male' shot on 36th street in Newport News: Police
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Newport News Monday night, police said.
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police worked a barricade situation Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers were called to the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file was armed and would not leave his residence, police said. No one else was believed to be inside with him at the time of the incident.
Minor shot, seriously hurt in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A minor was shot and seriously hurt in Newport News Monday night. The police department said officers were sent to 36th Street just before 9 p.m., and they found the minor with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital, they said. Minors have...
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach woman shaken up by arrest of college stabbing suspect, who she used to know
Bryan Kohberger was arrested last week, and is accused of killing four Univ. of Idaho students back in November. A woman who knew him as a child is still reeling.
WAVY News 10
VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter
Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VAqIip. VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass …. Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to...
Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport News following online threats
Police are currently on the scene at Menchville High School in Newport News following threats against the school Tuesday morning.
Delegate says she has personal laptop of VB municipal center mass shooter
Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Fowler claims she has a laptop allegedly belonging to 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooter, DeWayne Craddock.
Norfolk police investigate Walker Avenue shooting that left man dead
NORFOLK, Va. — A man died after someone shot him in Norfolk's Berkley neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Walker Avenue, according to the Norfolk Police Department. Dispatchers got the call shortly after 4 p.m. When first responders got there, they...
WAVY News 10
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition …. Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia …. Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital.
13newsnow.com
Newport News police search for missing woman
Christine Cunningham was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 on Rouvalis Circle, which is near Big Bethel Reservoir. If you've seen her since then, please call police.
Man walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to police, the call for the walk-in came in around 9:21 p.m. Police say the man's injuries appear to be non life-threatening.
Man injured following shooting on Arlington Place in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of Arlington Place.
Police investigate 7 shootings across 4 cities
In the last 24 hours there have been six shootings across four cities.
1 dead following auto-pedestrian accident in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Blossom Hill Court. Police say the pedestrian involved in the crash has died.
13newsnow.com
Search continues for 15-year-old homicide suspect from Gloucester
Police responded to a scene early New Year's Day where one person was killed, and another was hurt from a shooting. Corbin Winnington is still not in custody.
WAVY News 10
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, …. Resident, pet dogs displaced following overnight …. Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Man reported missing in VB is considered endangered. Local foodbank to Receive nearly $450,000 in funding …. WAVY News 10. New Virginia Beach Fire chief to...
Gloucester County Sheriff's Office seeks video evidence of deadly New Year's shooting
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is seeking video evidence of a deadly shooting that happened at a New Year's Eve party. The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Guinea Road, which is in the Hayes area of Gloucester. Investigators said Corbin Chase Winnington, 15, killed Tyler Heywood, 19, and hurt another man.
Norfolk police investigate triple shooting on E. 25th Street
NORFOLK, Va. — Three people are hurt after a shooting in Norfolk Friday evening. The shooting happened in the 800 block of E. 25th Street at around 6:20 p.m., according to the Norfolk Police Dept. NPD said two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One of...
