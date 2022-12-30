Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Plenty of A's in domination of Bears
Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance following the team's 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. Jared Goff continued his incredible hot streak, completing 21-of-29 throws for 255 yards and three touchdowns. He connected on throws to 10 different receivers and kept the ball out of danger against a defense that's shown a knack for forcing turnovers. It marked the eighth straight game he didn't throw an interception, extending his franchise record to 290 attempts without a pick. Grade: A'
Detroit News
Report: Broncos reach out to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh about head-coaching job
The end of Michigan’s football season can mean only one thing: Jim Harbaugh’s name circulating in NFL circles regarding head-coaching vacancies. According to a sourced report Sunday night by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Denver Broncos have reached out to Harbaugh about talking to him about their vacancy. The Broncos fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett last week.
Detroit News
First-half observations: Lions outrunning spectacular performance by Justin Fields
Detroit — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Lions game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit. Justin Fields is feasting on the Lions' single-high safety looks. He ran for 44 yards over three carries on the Bears' opening touchdown drive, including a 31-yard run — a handoff from the tight end, Cole Kmet — on third-and-one at the Chicago 48. On the Bears' very next drive, Fields turned third-and-four at his own 31 into a 60-yard scramble that gave Chicago first-and-goal. He had 105 rushing yards in the first quarter alone before the Lions tightened things up, allowing him to go for only eight in the second quarter.
Detroit News
Four Downs: Lions' Ford Field advantage, future goals, Swift's return and Okudah's struggles
Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. Before taking any questions at his postgame press conference, Lions coach Dan Campbell made a point to thank the fans. And while winning football is what sells tickets and puts butts in the seats, the enthusiasm the fan base has shown through the stretch run hasn't gone unnoticed.
Detroit News
Five things to watch: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
Last week's lost to the Carolina Panthers put a serious dent in the Lions' playoff hopes. Every team they needed to lose lost, but they couldn't take advantage. Now with their backs against the wall, they'll need to win these last two games and get some help. Even if they don't get in, going from 3-13-1 to 9-8 would be one heck of a turnaround.
Detroit News
Sunday's NFL: Seahawks snap three-game losing streak, keep playoff hopes alive
Seattle — Geno Smith threw two first-half touchdown passes, Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State) rushed for 133 yards and Seattle remained in playoff contention with a 23-6 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, ending New York’s postseason chances. Seattle (8-8) snapped a three-game losing streak and...
Detroit News
Lions bury hapless Bears, take fight for playoff spot to Green Bay
Detroit — The Detroit Lions didn't have control of their playoff destiny entering Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, ceding that opportunity in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers. All the Lions could do is handle their own business and hope for a little help. To their credit,...
Detroit News
Lions break plethora of records in smackdown of Bears
Shortly after the Detroit Lions dismantled the Chicago Bears, 41-10, in Detroit's home finale at Ford Field on Sunday, wide receiver Kalif Raymond could be found tossing his buddy, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, up in the air like a parent celebrating their child. "You got 100 and 1,000! You...
