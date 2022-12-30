Read full article on original website
Tennessee OL William Parker enters NCAA transfer portal
Just days after its 2022 season ended with a win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, Tennessee has had a player enter the NCAA transfer portal. Reserve offensive lineman William Parker entered the database on Tuesday morning, a source told GoVols247. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder out of Nashville just finished his redshirt freshman season and played in two games in 2022 for the Vols.
‘A great start to the Arnett era' From the Dawghouse
ON I-75 NORTH -- All knew what he was seeing. Only Zach Arnett knew what he was thinking, what he was feeling. As Bulldog players, coaches, administrators, everyone pranced and posed and partied on Raymond James Stadium turf the new head coach…watched. Arnett simply stood off to a side,...
Brad Peterson returning to Mississippi State football staff
A couple of years after announcing he was leaving the coaching profession, Brad Peterson is back with Mississippi State. Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Sources told 247Sports that Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be in a position similar to a Chief of Staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s Director of Player Personnel from 2016-21.
Tracking Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened to all FBS players nearly a month ago, and Tennessee since has had more than a half-dozen players enter their names into the database and seek a move to a new program. Five players announced their intentions to enter it before it even opened and another went into the portal in December, and there already has been movement since the Vols closed the 2022 season with an 11-2 record after beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30. GoVols247 will keep tabs on Tennessee’s transfer portal entries as the window remains open into the middle of this month.
What We Learned: Illinois edition
We learned that Mississippi State ended up with nine wins in the 2022 season. It was a weird and even tragic way that the Bulldogs reached that win total. But either way, this group overcame a lot of adversity to produce a 9-4 season and a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Illinois.
Outlook For Mississippi State Heading Into Next Season
Brady Quinn joins Chris Hassel to break down the outlook for Mississippi State heading into next season.
Tennessee signees check-in at All-American Bowl, pumped for program direction
Tennessee has the 247Sports Composite’s No. 9 recruiting class with several signees set to play in this week’s All-American Bowl. Players checked in Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game that will kickoff at 1 pm (EST) and will be broadcasted live nationally on NBC. Tennessee athlete signee...
Three Takeaways from Kentucky's Music City Bowl loss
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kentucky's trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl was not pretty, as it suffered a 21-0 shutout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes to finish the 2022 season 7-6. "Obviously very disappointed in this defeat," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "Want to start by recognizing and congratulating Iowa. They played a very good game. Both of us were down some players and a bit short handed and they did what they had to do to win the football game.
kwayradio.com
Tragedy for the Smith-Campbell Family
A Waterloo resident and the grandfather of Iowa Hawkeye standout linebacker, Jack Campbell was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Nashville on Friday night, according to KWWL. 76 year old William Smith was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center after being hit but died there on the eve of Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky, Campbell’s last game for the Hawkeyes. Campbell’s parents held off on telling him the tragic news so that he could enjoy his last game of his collegiate career.
Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after being hit by hotel van in Nashville
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of a pedestrian from Iowa.
WTVCFOX
New Tennessee law requires changes for how security guards do their jobs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The new year brings a new law to Tennessee involving security workers at nightclubs, bars and other venues. It will require them to change they way they work. The law is known as "The Dallas Law." It's named after Dallas Barrett, who died in 2021 following...
wpln.org
Curious Nashville follow-up: No progress on adding more languages for Tennessee’s drivers tests, but pressure is growing
Behind English and Spanish, Arabic is the third most spoken language in Tennessee. But you won’t find it as an option on the driver’s license exam. That’s even though some less-spoken languages, like German and Japanese are available. Earlier this year, WPLN’s Curious Nashville looked into why...
WKRN
Big turnout for Nashville's New Year's Bash
More than 200,000 people attended the celebration, exceeding 2019's record-breaking attendance. More than 200,000 people attended the celebration, exceeding 2019's record-breaking attendance. Floods in Philippines leave 51 dead, over a dozen …. Most of the deaths were from drowning and landslides, and among the missing were fishermen whose boats capsized.
wgnsradio.com
Monday Morning's 11:20AM Tornado Siren Is A DRILL!
(MURFREESBORO) If you live near Middle Tennessee State University's campus or the MTSU Tennessee Miller Colliseum, don't become frightened at 11:20AM Monday morning (1/2/2023) when the tornado siren whines up to full volume. Though the university will be closed to mark the New Year’s Day holiday, this will be a...
wjle.com
DeKalb County Has New TWRA Officer
DeKalb County has a new TWRA officer. Colby Griffin has been assigned to DeKalb County. Originally from Lenoir City near Knoxville, Griffin relocated to DeKalb County about a month ago after graduating from the Tennessee Wildlife Officers Training Academy. He is a graduate of Bearden High School and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Griffin is engaged to Kendall Martin of Petersburg, Tennessee in Marshall County and they plan to marry in June.
Nashville Parent
New Food, Salon and More at Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin has announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. In addition, longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus. “We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
wpln.org
Remembering 7 remarkable Tennesseans who died in 2022
Nashville, being Music City and all, mourns its share of celebrities each year. In 2022 alone, we lost Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others. And there are the political figures, such as Honey Alexander, who have left their mark. But not every person who makes Nashville...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
wgnsradio.com
Missing Shelbyville Woman in Middle Tennessee
(BEDFORD COUNTY, TN) Shelbyville Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Celia Caitlin Nunn. Ms. Nunn has been missing since Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2022. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie that read “Fire Fighter’s Daughter” on the back, blue jeans with the back pockets bedazzled in sequins, and black steel-toed shoes. Ms. Nunn has short hair that styled in a pixie cut, green eyes and pale white skin. Authorities say she needs glasses and cannot see well without them.
