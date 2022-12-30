Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Northern California deals with aftermath of weekend storm while preparing for Wednesday system
Northern California on Tuesday continues to deal with the aftermath of the New Year’s Eve storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds, all while preparing for another strong system expected to arrive on Wednesday. The weekend storm caused widespread flooding across Northern California, knocked out power for thousands...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: More outages possible for Wednesday storm, El Dorado Co water conservation, Damar Hamlin in critical condition
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Early snowpack is good sign for impact on drought
We're in the middle of one of the snowiest starts to winter in decades, according to the University of California-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory.The California Department of Water Resources will conduct its first snow survey of the season on Tuesday.The Central Sierra Snow Laboratory tracks snowpack across the state. Snowpack is snow on the ground in mountainous areas that persists until the arrival of warmer weather, according to the National Geographic Society. Melting snowpack is an important source of water for many areas.Experts say mountain runoff is a good sign for the drought, but we should remain cautiously optimistic. "It's January, we're still very, very excited about these storms rolling through," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist and manager of the Central Sierra Snow Lab. "But it's going to be March or April before we can start making determinations about how it's going to impact our drought, and whether or not we can ease off of our water conservation."Schwartz says there are some early signs that California could fare better this year. The Southern Sierra has lots of snow and more storms are expected.Check daily California snowfall and snow depth at the National Centers for Environmental Information.
The Weather Channel
California Floods Trigger Evacuations, Water Rescues (PHOTOS)
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. At least one person has died and hundreds more were under mandatory or voluntary evacuations as an atmospheric river brought days of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding and landslides in California.
Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways. Even after the storm moved through, major flooding occurred in agricultural areas about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled beyond their banks and inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year’s Eve into Sunday morning and the highway remained closed. Crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Route 99, Dan Quiggle, deputy fire chief for operations for Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department, told The Sacramento Bee. Sacramento County authorities issued an evacuation order late Sunday for residents of the low-lying community of Point Pleasant near Interstate 5, citing imminent and dangerous flooding. Residents of the nearby communities of Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond were told to prepare to leave before more roadways are cut off by rising water and evacuation becomes impossible.
New map highlights high fire hazard zones in California
A new proposed map of California shows many areas of the state at a very high risk of wildfire danger, including Central California.
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
California Family Rescued from SUV Engulfed in Strong Floodwaters
As the name would suggest, SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles) are built to withstand just about anything. Equipped with features from off-road vehicles, many SUVs can traverse rock, sand, ice, snow, and mud with ease. One type of terrain (if you can even call it that) that should never be tested, however, is water.
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
This Abandoned California Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
California is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating places you'll find within the entire state.
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
California's new gun law, explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for California with Second Atmospheric River
National Weather Force has issued another Long-Range Weather Advisory for California with another Atmospheric River that will last from the end of this next weekend (January 7-8) and through the middle part of the month, with multiple storm systems in a line, including the entire major metropolitan areas under either an extreme or emergency risk for flooding and mountain snow, including the Reno/Tahoe areas. This is another Raiden Storm Pattern, but since it will envelope a lot of the month, it will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of January 2023 so read on for details …
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E 'sticker shock' explained
OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. As of New Year's Day, the state Public Utilities Commission has granted PG&E increased gas and electricity prices. In round numbers, the average monthly PG&E residential bill...
KCRA.com
Timing out the next storm. Rain and wind will impact Northern California midweek.
KCRA Meteorologist Tamara Berg times out the next storm and notes why Wednesday is a weather alert day. More rain and wind could present issues midweek.
kalkinemedia.com
Molina Healthcare's California Unit Gets Medi-Cal Contracts From DHCS
* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - ON DEC 30, 2022, CALIFORNIA DHCS ANNOUNCED AWARD OF MEDI-CAL CONTRACTS TO CO'S UNIT MOLINA HEALTHCARE OF CALIFORNIA. * MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - CONTRACTS TO COMMENCE ON JANUARY 1, 2024. * MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - ANNOUNCEMENT REPLACES AWARDS ORIGINALLY MADE UNDER RECENT MEDI-CAL PROCUREMENT PROCESS...
kymkemp.com
More Than $200,000 in College Scholarships Now Available from PG&E for More Than 150 Students in Northern and Central California
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced that scholarship applications are now being accepted for college-bound high schoolers as well as current college and continuing education students with a primary residence in Northern and Central California. More than 150 awards totaling more than $200,000 are being made available through scholarships...
Bakersfield Californian
New overtime rules about to hit California’s small farmers
California farmers employing 25 or fewer workers are about to get their first experience with overtime pay if they keep their crews in the field beyond a set number of hours per day or per week. Starting Sunday, a 2016 law phasing in time-and-a-half pay for farmworkers who had never...
Comments / 0