Payton Pritchard's played in 23 of the 36 games he's been active for, as the start of his third NBA season has included 13 did not play - coach's decisions. Even when the former Oregon Duck gets in the game, most of his appearances have come in garbage time. Pritchard's averaging 9.9 minutes per contest, seeing his minutes decrease for the second-straight year.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO