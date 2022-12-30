Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
Wichita Eagle
Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills DB Collapses vs. Bengals on MNF
Many football fans outside of western New York are being introduced to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin in the most unfortunate of circumstances after he collapsed during the team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Per the ESPN broadcast, medical staff performed CPR on...
Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin
A friend of Damar Hamlin shared a medical update regarding the status of the Buffalo Bills safety. Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, shared an update via Twitter Monday night about the status of Hamlin. Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep... The post Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Ohio State’s Ryan Day Considering Relinquishing Play-Calling Duties In 2023
Head coach Ryan Day has been Ohio State’s offensive play-caller since he became the offensive coordinator in 2017, but that's likely going to change next season, according to a report from ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. “Ryan Day mentioned in our production (for the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia) he’s...
Wichita Eagle
Teams Showing Interest in Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard (Report)
Payton Pritchard's played in 23 of the 36 games he's been active for, as the start of his third NBA season has included 13 did not play - coach's decisions. Even when the former Oregon Duck gets in the game, most of his appearances have come in garbage time. Pritchard's averaging 9.9 minutes per contest, seeing his minutes decrease for the second-straight year.
Wichita Eagle
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams
View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside of his play that has drawn criticism by some college football...
Wichita Eagle
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a tackle in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in a terrifying scene that led to him receiving CPR on the field. Hamlin made a hard hit on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground. He stood up, staggered...
Wichita Eagle
Jeff Saturday Fires Off On Kayvon Thibodeaux Celebration
The Indianapolis Colts aren't exactly making headlines for their play on the field. At least not good ones. As a result, in the last couple of weeks, it's the actions of the team's opponents that have had people talking afterward. Near the end of the first half in Sunday's humiliating,...
Wichita Eagle
Beats the alternative ... of Chiefs playing well and losing. Another close-call podcast
With their 27-24 victory over the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs made it 15 straight over their AFC West rival, improved to 5-0 in the division and 13-3 overall. What’s not to like about the outcome?. Well, if the Super Bowl is the objective, it was a bit discomforting to...
Wichita Eagle
How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football vs. Michigan (The Bigger One)
SI here, the guy who knows nothing giving you everything you need to know about TCU Sports, and that includes football. Supposedly. Anyhow, here is the relevant information regarding The Bigger One, The SemiFine-All, the Football Penant, The Highest Height Of Purgatory--The Fiesta Bowl, TCU vs. Michigan:. Kickoff - 3:00...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Ranking Five 2023 Charlotte Hornets Free Agents For The Purple And Gold
At present, your 15-21 Los Angeles Lakers are currently facing off against the 10-27 Charlotte Hornets, in Charlotte, on the final leg of their five-game road trip. LA has gone a surprisingly respectable 2-2 thus far. Neither club looks exactly ready to compete for championships just yet. If the Lakers...
Wichita Eagle
A Glance at the Thunder’s First Two Games of 2023
OKC heads into 2023 with a 15-21 record, good for 12th place in the Western Conference. The Thunder are 2.5 games out of a play-in spot, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz standing in their way. Oklahoma City begins the new year with a rematch against the 2021-22...
Wichita Eagle
2024 NHL Winter Classic Outdoor Game to Be Held in Seattle
View the original article to see embedded media. After the 2023 edition of the Winter Classic took place in Boston on Monday at historic Fenway Park, the NHL officially announced the location for the annual outdoor event in ’24. The Kraken will host the 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile...
Comments / 0