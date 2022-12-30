ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills DB Collapses vs. Bengals on MNF

Many football fans outside of western New York are being introduced to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin in the most unfortunate of circumstances after he collapsed during the team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Per the ESPN broadcast, medical staff performed CPR on...
Teams Showing Interest in Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard (Report)

Payton Pritchard's played in 23 of the 36 games he's been active for, as the start of his third NBA season has included 13 did not play - coach's decisions. Even when the former Oregon Duck gets in the game, most of his appearances have come in garbage time. Pritchard's averaging 9.9 minutes per contest, seeing his minutes decrease for the second-straight year.
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams

View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside of his play that has drawn criticism by some college football...
Jeff Saturday Fires Off On Kayvon Thibodeaux Celebration

The Indianapolis Colts aren't exactly making headlines for their play on the field. At least not good ones. As a result, in the last couple of weeks, it's the actions of the team's opponents that have had people talking afterward. Near the end of the first half in Sunday's humiliating,...
A Glance at the Thunder’s First Two Games of 2023

OKC heads into 2023 with a 15-21 record, good for 12th place in the Western Conference. The Thunder are 2.5 games out of a play-in spot, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz standing in their way. Oklahoma City begins the new year with a rematch against the 2021-22...
2024 NHL Winter Classic Outdoor Game to Be Held in Seattle

View the original article to see embedded media. After the 2023 edition of the Winter Classic took place in Boston on Monday at historic Fenway Park, the NHL officially announced the location for the annual outdoor event in ’24. The Kraken will host the 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile...
