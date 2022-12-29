3 keys in BYU basketball’s 20-point win to open WCC play

BYU’s Jaxson Robinson shoots in a game against Weber State on Dec. 22, 2022 at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. | Nate Edwards/BYU Photo

In its final West Coast Conference opener, BYU beat Pacific 69-49 at the Spanos Center in Stockton, California Thursday night.

The Cougars (11-5, 1-0) extended their winning streak to six games and they snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.

Here are three keys that helped determine the outcome.