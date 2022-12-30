ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YSU offense on display in double-digit win over Cleveland State

By Zach Verdea
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team made a Horizon League statement Thursday, beating Cleveland State convincingly, 85-71.

Four total Penguins reached the 15-point plateau with Brandon Rush scoring a game-high 21 points, along with Adrian Nelson and Dwayne Cohill each with 16 and Malik Green adding 15 points.

In the loss for Cleveland State, Tristan Enaruna notched a team-high 18 points as the Vikings fall to 7-7.

With the win, YSU improves to 10-4 on the year and 2-1 in Horizon League play.

The Penguins are set for a 2:45 p.m. tipoff on New Year’s Day at Beeghly Center.

