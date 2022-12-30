YSU offense on display in double-digit win over Cleveland State
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team made a Horizon League statement Thursday, beating Cleveland State convincingly, 85-71.
Four total Penguins reached the 15-point plateau with Brandon Rush scoring a game-high 21 points, along with Adrian Nelson and Dwayne Cohill each with 16 and Malik Green adding 15 points.
In the loss for Cleveland State, Tristan Enaruna notched a team-high 18 points as the Vikings fall to 7-7.
With the win, YSU improves to 10-4 on the year and 2-1 in Horizon League play.
With the win, YSU improves to 10-4 on the year and 2-1 in Horizon League play.

The Penguins are set for a 2:45 p.m. tipoff on New Year's Day at Beeghly Center.
