New York City, NY

Washington Examiner

College professor accuses stabbed officers of 'murdering' knife-wielding attacker

A professor at Stony Brook University in New York is under fire for accusing police officers of murder after they killed a knife-wielding man who stabbed them. The incident occurred on Dec. 28 when Suffolk County officers responded to a report that the suspect was armed with a fire extinguisher and threatening his roommate, according to a report.
STONY BROOK, NY
Washington Examiner

How you paid for that rich person's beachfront house

A $5.5 million waterfront home in Darien, Connecticut, with five bedrooms and a swimming pool seems an unlikely recipient of your tax dollars, but it is. The owners applied for and received a $150,000 grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development years after they paid for repairs in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.
DARIEN, CT

