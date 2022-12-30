Read full article on original website
Big Boy vs Bad Boy? Instagram bodybuilder wants to box Tito Ortiz, ex-UFC champ says ‘Let’s do it’
Move over Jizzy, there’s a new meathead in town. Instagram bodybuilder “Big Boy,” whose real name is ... probably not even worth the trip to Google to look up, appears to be using that old boxing trick of calling someone out by claiming they called him out.
Aljamain Sterling fascinated by ‘jacked’ Conor McGregor: ‘I’d like to know what he’s on’
Add Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, to the list of people wondering what Conor McGregor is doing (or isn’t doing) while enjoying his time outside the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) pool. McGregor admitted in late 2022 that he had removed himself from UFC’s mandatory drug-testing...
Midnight Mania! Twitter reacts to Dana White’s wife slap: ‘he needs to be fired’
UFC President Dana White’s 2023 is off to an alarming start. Earlier today, video emerged of White and his wife, Anne White, arguing at a nightclub on New Year’s Eve (Sat. Dec. 31, 2022). The confrontation quickly turned physical, as Anne White slapped her husband before Dana White retaliated in kind. White has already released a statement addressing, “one of those situations that’s horrible” and making “no excuses” for the drunken fight.
Fans are destroying UFC for hawking ‘Power Crap’ (Slap) fighting — ‘Dumbest idea of all time’
Twitter is sort of like that river of psychomagnotheric slime flowing through the abandoned New York Pneumatic Railroad in Ghostbusters II, so I think most of us expect every post — particularly those from an organization or business — to be littered with negativity from fickle followers. But...
Pic: Nick Diaz spotted at UFC Performance Institute ahead of 2023 return
Nick Diaz is pulling out all the stops in advance to a potential return in 2023 and that includes some much-needed time at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Performance Institute. It’s been over one year since his long-awaited return to action against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 and rumors of...
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
Former opponent expects Khamzat to get destroyed at 185 pounds — ‘I was able to knock him down’
Khamzat Chimaev wants to fight for the middleweight title. While “Borz” would likely do well based on his extensive wrestling background, it’s probably only a matter of time before some of the division’s heaviest hitters, like Alex Pereira and Paulo Costa, make contact with Chimaev’s chin and shut off the lights.
Former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro leaves Brazil, moves into Jose Aldo’s Florida home
We often get emails and tweets from avid followers of this website asking us to stick to the fighting instead of politics, but that can be tricky sometimes considering how deeply politics has infiltrated the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). It feels like it started when Donald Trump became...
KSI vs Danis fight card, DAZN PPV price for Jan. 14 boxing event in London
YouTube sensation and part-time celebrity boxer KSI will return to the “sweet science” to settle his beef with jiu-jitsu ace and social media whipping boy Dillon Danis in the upcoming Misfits Boxing Series 004 headliner on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023.
Andrew Tate arrest warrant under appeal as UFC star Darren Till tweets his support
Former kickboxer-turned-controversial social media star Andrew Tate was recently detained by police in Romania, along with his brother Tristan and two other accomplices, on allegations of rape and human trafficking, as well as organized crime. “It appears the insanity of the ruling elite is exposed worldwide now,” Tate wrote in...
One of UFC’s most violent fighters names Belal Muhammad ‘biggest threat’ to welterweight division — ‘He beats Khamzat’
Who is the biggest threat to the top of the welterweight division?. Expect to hear names like undefeated up-and-comer Khamzat Chimaev, or fellow unbeaten phenom Shavkat Rakhmonov. But welterweight veteran Matt Brown, one of the division’s most violent fighters, believes Belal Muhammad is the contender to make his mark in 2023.
Injury confirmed? Kamaru Usman pictured wearing hand brace, calling UFC 286 fight into question
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to return to the United Kingdom on March 18, 2023, for a full pay-per-view (PPV) event inside O2 Arena in London, England; however, the event may not be topped by the headliner everyone is expecting. The original goal was to have new Welterweight champion,...
Deep Jewels champion Rin Nakai targets 2023 UFC return, Valentina Shevchenko: ‘I really wish my dream comes true’
Rin Nakai is ready to redeem herself on the ultimate proving ground. It’s been eight years since the current Deep Jewels Flyweight champion stepped foot in the Octagon. Her lone two appearances in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) resulted in Nakai’s only losses in her 27-fight career. Nakai, 36,...
Highlights! Here’s 11 absolutely awesome regional MMA knockouts from 2022 you probably missed
Everyone loves knockouts. Whether it be a head kick, a straight right, a spinning back fist, a switch kick ... a flying knee. You get the point. While there have been ridiculous (and brutal) knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there have been some incredible (and equally brutal) knockouts on the regional mixed martial arts (MMA) scene throughout the year.
Changing the game: UFC kicks off ‘30 Years’ celebration with slick video highlight
It’s 2023, and not only is it a brand new year, it’s the 30th year of the existence of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The first-ever UFC went down on Nov. 12, 1993, and to celebrate its 30-year anniversary, the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization released a new video on New Year’s Day dubbed, “Changing The Game Since 1993.’
Jake Paul ‘tired of beating up these old dudes,’ not interested in Cowboy Cerrone
Jake Paul wants a “real” challenge. “The Problem Child” kept his undefeated record intact in 2022 by picking up arguably his biggest victory yet. This past October, Paul (6-0) took on his third former mixed martial arts (MMA) champion in boxing. Unlike his past opponents, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, however, Paul’s challenge of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin and all-time great, Anderson Silva, rose to fame for his phenomenal striking.
UFC 284 ‘CHAMP CHAMP’ poster drops for ‘Makhachev vs Volkanovski’ in Perth
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Feb. 12, 2023, which means an early Sunday morning start for local residents. That said, UFC 284 will stream live on Sat. night (Feb. 11) in the United States due to the discrepancy in time zones.
Video: Relive the best UFC moments from 2022 in this chilling compilation
The past year will go down as one of the most memorable and turbulent years in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. From title fight upsets to instant Octagon classics, combat fans witnessed more than they bargained for over the last 12 months. While UFC failed to grace us with a...
Jake Paul kicks off 2023 with a promise to ‘implement change’ in MMA pay structure
Happy New Year everyone! It’s now 2023, and if Jake Paul is to be believed, this is the year that “The Problem Child” will fix the issue of poor mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter pay. Paul kicked off his 2022 by challenging UFC president Dana White to...
Khabib Nurmagomedov was ‘freaking out’ over Bellator vs. Rizin NYE event: ‘Amazing days in Japan’
Japan’s tradition of big mixed martial arts (MMA) events on New Year’s Eve continued on Dec. 31, 2022, with Rizin 40: “Rizin vs. Bellator” in Tokyo. While combat sports aren’t as big in the country as they were during the PRIDE FC heyday, shows inside Saitama Super Arena are still pretty wild to attend. It’s something Khabib Nurmagomedov got to experience this year, and he clearly enjoyed the entire nine-hour spectacle from start to finish.
