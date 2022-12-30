ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Midnight Mania! Twitter reacts to Dana White’s wife slap: ‘he needs to be fired’

UFC President Dana White’s 2023 is off to an alarming start. Earlier today, video emerged of White and his wife, Anne White, arguing at a nightclub on New Year’s Eve (Sat. Dec. 31, 2022). The confrontation quickly turned physical, as Anne White slapped her husband before Dana White retaliated in kind. White has already released a statement addressing, “one of those situations that’s horrible” and making “no excuses” for the drunken fight.
Pic: Nick Diaz spotted at UFC Performance Institute ahead of 2023 return

Nick Diaz is pulling out all the stops in advance to a potential return in 2023 and that includes some much-needed time at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Performance Institute. It’s been over one year since his long-awaited return to action against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 and rumors of...
KSI vs Danis fight card, DAZN PPV price for Jan. 14 boxing event in London

YouTube sensation and part-time celebrity boxer KSI will return to the “sweet science” to settle his beef with jiu-jitsu ace and social media whipping boy Dillon Danis in the upcoming Misfits Boxing Series 004 headliner on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023.
Andrew Tate arrest warrant under appeal as UFC star Darren Till tweets his support

Former kickboxer-turned-controversial social media star Andrew Tate was recently detained by police in Romania, along with his brother Tristan and two other accomplices, on allegations of rape and human trafficking, as well as organized crime. “It appears the insanity of the ruling elite is exposed worldwide now,” Tate wrote in...
Highlights! Here’s 11 absolutely awesome regional MMA knockouts from 2022 you probably missed

Everyone loves knockouts. Whether it be a head kick, a straight right, a spinning back fist, a switch kick ... a flying knee. You get the point. While there have been ridiculous (and brutal) knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there have been some incredible (and equally brutal) knockouts on the regional mixed martial arts (MMA) scene throughout the year.
Changing the game: UFC kicks off ‘30 Years’ celebration with slick video highlight

It’s 2023, and not only is it a brand new year, it’s the 30th year of the existence of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The first-ever UFC went down on Nov. 12, 1993, and to celebrate its 30-year anniversary, the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization released a new video on New Year’s Day dubbed, “Changing The Game Since 1993.’
Jake Paul ‘tired of beating up these old dudes,’ not interested in Cowboy Cerrone

Jake Paul wants a “real” challenge. “The Problem Child” kept his undefeated record intact in 2022 by picking up arguably his biggest victory yet. This past October, Paul (6-0) took on his third former mixed martial arts (MMA) champion in boxing. Unlike his past opponents, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, however, Paul’s challenge of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin and all-time great, Anderson Silva, rose to fame for his phenomenal striking.
UFC 284 ‘CHAMP CHAMP’ poster drops for ‘Makhachev vs Volkanovski’ in Perth

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Feb. 12, 2023, which means an early Sunday morning start for local residents. That said, UFC 284 will stream live on Sat. night (Feb. 11) in the United States due to the discrepancy in time zones.
Video: Relive the best UFC moments from 2022 in this chilling compilation

The past year will go down as one of the most memorable and turbulent years in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. From title fight upsets to instant Octagon classics, combat fans witnessed more than they bargained for over the last 12 months. While UFC failed to grace us with a...
Khabib Nurmagomedov was ‘freaking out’ over Bellator vs. Rizin NYE event: ‘Amazing days in Japan’

Japan’s tradition of big mixed martial arts (MMA) events on New Year’s Eve continued on Dec. 31, 2022, with Rizin 40: “Rizin vs. Bellator” in Tokyo. While combat sports aren’t as big in the country as they were during the PRIDE FC heyday, shows inside Saitama Super Arena are still pretty wild to attend. It’s something Khabib Nurmagomedov got to experience this year, and he clearly enjoyed the entire nine-hour spectacle from start to finish.

