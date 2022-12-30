ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, OH

Man shot multiple times in Campbell

By Desirae Gostlin
 4 days ago

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell police say a man was shot multiple times late Thursday night.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Jean Street around 10:30 p.m.

The man was taken to Mercy Health in Youngstown, where he is in stable condition.

Police from Campbell, Struthers and Coitsville were initially called to the scene.

Campbell police said they will release more information Friday morning.

