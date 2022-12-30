ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

San José Spotlight

Why do San Jose residents avoid banks?

The number of Silicon Valley households without bank accounts has skyrocketed, a recent federal survey has found. According to a biennial survey conducted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the rate of unbanked households, or homes that do not have at least one bank account, jumped from 1.9% to 13.2% between 2019 and 2021 in the San Jose metro area, far more than any other metropolitan region in the country. The survey defines the metro area as San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Resources for flood victims and residents in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — Heavy rain on New Year’s Eve weekend impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers due to some areas getting flooded.  Impacted counties have offered resources and tips to ensure safety when evacuating your home. Sacramento County  According to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services, an evacuation center is open […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Consumnes levee breaks near Wilton and Green Road

A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. Traffic Update – Jan 3, 2023 7:30 am. Traffic Update - Jan 3, 2023 7:30 am. Large tree topples...
WILTON, CA
ModestoView

Mayor Zwahlen – Happy New Year Modesto

Our city is looking ahead to exciting opportunities in the New Year. The Council and I will be: establishing spending priorities for the voter-approved Measure H funding; considering plans for implementing the Forward Together Working Group recommendations; and looking at new proposals to tackle homelessness and reviewing the progress of ongoing programs like Camp2Home, MPD’s homeless outreach specialists, and others.
MODESTO, CA
sfbayview.com

Political titan born from Oakland mayoral election: Allyssa Victory speaks

Allyssa Victory is currently running for Democratic Party District 18 ADEM delegate; vote in person Jan. 7. The recent mayoral elections in Oakland exposed a lot of questionable practices, but one person who came out unmistakably as a political titan on the scene is the young Black woman lawyer who took everybody by storm in the election, Allyssa Victory.
OAKLAND, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Evacuation warning issued for Wilton

Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is warning residents living in Wilton to leave the area now. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. An evacuation center has been identified as Wackford Community Center, 9014...
WILTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

First Bay Area baby born in 2023 appears to be in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK -- The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023.Kaiser Permanente spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:06 a.m. The baby, Ezekiel Laviolette, is in good health and is the first born to parents Eric and Allison Laviolette of Pleasant Hill, according to a Kaiser spokeswoman.Sonkin said two other births occurred early in 2023 at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, with one baby born at 12:20 a.m. and another just after, at 12:21...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two breaks along Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 traced to private land owner, county has no jurisdiction to repair

SACRAMENTO — No government agency is taking the lead to repair two breaks along the Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 and Dillard Road over the weekend in the Wilton area, CBS13 learned Monday. Flooding there led to dozens of water rescues through Monday morning, 20 stranded cars on Highway 99 Saturday night, and one reported death on Dillard Road after a car was swept away in rushing floodwater. "This is unfortunately a situation where we had a fatality that is out of our control," said Sacramento County spokesperson Matt Robinson on Monday. Our team reached out to multiple agencies, including Sacramento County,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

San Joaquin County issue a local emergency proclamation, officials say

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services declared a local emergency as damage from a New Year's Eve winter storm is assessed. Just before the official press release about the local state of emergency went out Tiffany Heyer, a spokesperson for San Joaquin County's Office of Emergency Services, said a proclamation is in the works and more information will be provided when it is signed.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ModestoView

InterView – Modesto Cruisers Council Pushes to Bring Cruising Back

Modesto USA is the home of American Graffiti. People all over the world know this. Cruising is part of our history, part of our culture and part of our character. Since 1993, it has been illegal. It is pretty embarrassing to have people visit and see the “Cruising Prohibited” signs. Over the last 20 years, Modesto has rediscovered its Graffiti heritage and the cultural and tourism opportunity that goes along with it. One thing I know for sure, is our community is richer when we embrace all of our cultures and make our community inclusive.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Doctors Medical Center announces its first births of 2023

(KTXL) — Doctors Medical Center announced its first births of 2023 at two of its facilities in Modesto and Manteca. The hospital system said that a baby boy was born Jan. 1 just 18 minutes after the start of the new year at its Modesto location. The baby weighed 8 lbs. and 2 oz. and […]
MODESTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E is raising prices, here's how much your bill could go up

OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. Starting on Jan. 1, the state Public Utilities Commission will allow Pacific Gas & Electric to increase gas and electricity prices. BRAZIL - 2022/12/13: In this photo...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

