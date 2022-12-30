ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Drake wins 3rd straight with 68-83 decision over Valpo

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
(Des Moines) Drake used a big 2nd half to get by Valparaiso at home on Thursday night. The Bulldogs trailed 26-24 at halftime, but outscored the Beacons 44-37 in the 2nd half for a 68-63 win.

Darnell Brodie posted 19 points and 9 rebounds. He made 8/10 from the field. Tucker DeVries had 18 points, Garrett Sturtz 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Roman Penn 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. The Bulldogs were 17/22 at the free-throw line.

Next up for Drake is a trip to Missouri State on January 1st.

Western Iowa Today

Drake falls short to Missouri State

(Des Moines) Drake dropped to 11-4 on the season and 2-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference with Sunday’s 52-49 loss at Missouri State. Drake shot only 35% in the setback. Tucker DeVries led the Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points while DJ Wilkins scored 11. Missouri State used a 6-0 run in the final two minutes to secure the win.
DES MOINES, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Ankeny Fanatic announces its all-time Ankeny football team (4th team)

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in March of 2020, Ankeny Fanatic took advantage of the unexpected break from high school sports to publish the first of its many all-time Ankeny teams, recognizing the best boys’ basketball players in the community’s history. This has since turned into a...
ANKENY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa State back, Missouri in latest AP basketball rankings

(KMAland) -- Iowa State is back and Missouri is in the latest top 25 rankings from the Associated Press. The Cyclones are ranked No. 25 while Missouri is No. 20 and Kansas moved up to No. 3. View the regional conference teams that are ranked this week below. 1. Purdue.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Impressive victory for Cyclone women in Big 12 opener

(Lubbock, TX) #15 Iowa State defeated Texas Tech 81-58 Saturday in a women’s college basketball matchup. Ashley Joens scored 22 points and Lexi Donarski finished with 21. ISU made 25/27 (92.6%) from the free-throw line. Stephanie Soares and Emily Ryan each had a double-double. Soares posted 14 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Ryan submitted 15 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals.
LUBBOCK, TX
WHO 13

Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday

Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Food Organizations Get Wellmark Foundation MATCH Grants

(Undated) Five Iowa food organizations will get grants from The Wellmark Foundation. The Matching Assets to Community Health grants will go toward ending food insecurity across the state. The Mollett Park Community Garden in Atlantic; CommUnity Crisis Services in Iowa City; the Dalla Terra Ranch Foundation in Earlham; and the Des Moines Area Religious Council and Eat Greater Des Moines organizations have until March 1 to secure the required dollar-for-dollar matching funds.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa

AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
AMES, IA
kscj.com

IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE

AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Child rescued after falling into hotel pool in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A child was rushed to the hospital after accidentally falling into a hotel pool in Des Moines Friday night. According to the police department, they got a call that the child was already pulled from the water by an adult. It happened just after 8...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Marjorie Young Obituary

Marjorie Marie Young, age 91, of Adair, IA, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, IA. Survived by her son Terry Young of Adair. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Adair, IA.
ADAIR, IA
KCCI.com

Victims identified in wrong-way crash

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a wrong-way crash in Story County last week. The Story County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Louis Walter of Nevada was driving his pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 near Nevada on Thursday. Walter collided with 43-year-old Trevor Sirdoreus of Marshalltown.
STORY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Roland-Story School District Faces Civil Rights Complaint

(Story City, IA) The family of a former student files a civil rights complaint against the Roland-Story school district. The former student says he was sexually assaulted by another student, Kade Blume. The complaint filed with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission says the school district prioritized Blume, a state champion wrestler, over protecting the victim. Blume, who was charged with felony assault, entered a guilty plea. He’ll be sentenced on January 13th.
STORY CITY, IA
KCCI.com

One dead, two injured after shooting on Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police confirm one man is dead and two men are injured after an afternoon shooting at 3720 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at 1:03 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man with a critical gunshot injury. Life-saving measures were initiated, and the man was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
