Drake wins 3rd straight with 68-83 decision over Valpo

(Des Moines) Drake used a big 2nd half to get by Valparaiso at home on Thursday night. The Bulldogs trailed 26-24 at halftime, but outscored the Beacons 44-37 in the 2nd half for a 68-63 win.

Darnell Brodie posted 19 points and 9 rebounds. He made 8/10 from the field. Tucker DeVries had 18 points, Garrett Sturtz 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Roman Penn 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. The Bulldogs were 17/22 at the free-throw line.

Next up for Drake is a trip to Missouri State on January 1st.