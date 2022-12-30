JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 2:55 p.m., all lanes of I-10 eastbound are blocked following an incident just past the Franklin Creek Rd. exit (Exit 75). Law enforcement is currently on the scene redirecting traffic. MHP Trooper Cal Robertson says tow trucks are currently on the way to remove damaged vehicles. An alert sent out by MDOT says the delay should end by 4:15 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO