Health professionals share tips to stay healthy in the new year
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New year, healthier you; medical professionals are sharing tips to keep your health a priority in 2023. ”We have seen a 30% increase in clinic volume over the holidays,” said Jillian Strayham, Executive Director of Primary Care and Provider Quality at Singing River Health System.
Pascagoula man dies in overnight wreck on I-10 while driving ambulance
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - An Emergency Medical Technician from Pascagoula is dead after an overnight wreck in Louisiana. John Crow, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said Crow was heading westbound driving an ambulance with...
Suspect in fatal 2020 Latimer hit-and-run arrested in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traffic stop in Pascagoula just minutes into the new year saw the arrest of a fatal hit-and-run suspect from over two years ago. Ernesto Antonio Rodriguez, 32, was taken into custody during the early hours of Sunday morning near the corner of Jackson Avenue and St. Francis Street. Rodriguez was pulled over for driving under the influence.
Mobile Police: New Year’s Eve mass shooting related to gang activity
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It was supposed to be a night of celebration for over 12,000 people in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. Things changed around 11:15 when several shots were fired a couple of blocks away from the moon pie drop. “This is affiliated with what we call...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 E past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 2:55 p.m., all lanes of I-10 eastbound are blocked following an incident just past the Franklin Creek Rd. exit (Exit 75). Law enforcement is currently on the scene redirecting traffic. MHP Trooper Cal Robertson says tow trucks are currently on the way to remove damaged vehicles. An alert sent out by MDOT says the delay should end by 4:15 p.m.
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates
LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - The family of Harrison County resident David Scarborough is still waiting for answers. Scarborough is one of the four people on board a helicopter that crashed on Thursday off the Coast of Louisiana. His family gathered on Friday at his home in Lizana to show support...
Road construction in Pascagoula causes major headache for one business owner
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people along Market Street in Pascagoula look at the construction as a sign of progress, but to some, it’s a sign of a major headache. People like Tommy Chamberlain, the owner of Tommy’s Exquisite Detailing, says he is losing customers because of the dust from the ongoing road work.
Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan
Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year's Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan's family, but not by the public. Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest,...
Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
Mobile PD: 9 people wounded, 1 dead in downtown Mobile New Year’s Eve shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports that one person is dead and nine others are injured following a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Police told FOX10 News that at about 11:14 p.m. they received a report that shots had been fired in the 200 block of Dauphin Street.
Highway Patrol stepping up enforcement in preparation for New Year’s weekend
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign continues throughout the country. If you are driving on the interstate or highways, you may notice more law enforcement officials patrolling the roads. Authorities across the Coast are stepping up their enforcement during New Year’s weekend.
Healthy eating establishments offering tips for New Year’s lifestyle goals
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast residents with health-focused New Year’s Resolutions are in luck!. Local business owners are on your side as you make the transition into a healthier lifestyle. Their main piece of advice: don’t set your goals too high. When it comes to eating, the New...
Long Beach church members share their prayers for 2023
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the first day of 2023, and many people are grateful for a new year filled with new beginnings. We stopped by St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach where several people spent the first day of 2023 attending Mass. Church member Rodney Sandoz...
Mobile police have suspect in custody in deadly downtown New Year’s Eve shooting; victim identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department said it has one male suspect in custody from the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. He was receiving medical treatment and will be transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder, police said. On Monday morning, police identified...
Staffing issues plague Long Beach businesses to start 2023
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It may be a new year, but some problems are getting old for local businesses. Staffing issues, supply shortages and inflation are all making for a rocky start to 2023. Many local restaurants, supermarkets and coffee shops in the Long Beach area say business has...
Legendary radio host “The Kenman” dies at 65, memorial set for Jan. 7
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Ken Stokes, better known as “The Kenman”, lost his battle with prostate cancer Monday, January 2, 2023. He was 65. Ken was from Biloxi, Mississippi. Ken got his start in Meridian as a radio host for Z95 with Ken Rainey then moved over...
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
Gulfport School District getting more statewide attention for flexible schedule
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In the 2023 Legislative session, education will be a priority. Thanks to Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, lawmakers are likely to get an earful about the Gulfport School District’s flexible schedule. That’s because the district is being held up as an example for other districts in the state to follow.
Homeless man freezes to death in Mississippi while trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
Champagne sales rise as New Year’s celebrations begin across the coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This New Year’s Eve is seeing sales for adult beverages pick up. Saturday afternoon, Shawn’s Petti Bois Wine & Liquor saw a constant flow of customers ringing the cash register o get ready to ring in the new year. Owner Shawn Guider says sales...
