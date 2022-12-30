ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Health professionals share tips to stay healthy in the new year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New year, healthier you; medical professionals are sharing tips to keep your health a priority in 2023. ”We have seen a 30% increase in clinic volume over the holidays,” said Jillian Strayham, Executive Director of Primary Care and Provider Quality at Singing River Health System.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula man dies in overnight wreck on I-10 while driving ambulance

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - An Emergency Medical Technician from Pascagoula is dead after an overnight wreck in Louisiana. John Crow, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said Crow was heading westbound driving an ambulance with...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Suspect in fatal 2020 Latimer hit-and-run arrested in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traffic stop in Pascagoula just minutes into the new year saw the arrest of a fatal hit-and-run suspect from over two years ago. Ernesto Antonio Rodriguez, 32, was taken into custody during the early hours of Sunday morning near the corner of Jackson Avenue and St. Francis Street. Rodriguez was pulled over for driving under the influence.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 E past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 2:55 p.m., all lanes of I-10 eastbound are blocked following an incident just past the Franklin Creek Rd. exit (Exit 75). Law enforcement is currently on the scene redirecting traffic. MHP Trooper Cal Robertson says tow trucks are currently on the way to remove damaged vehicles. An alert sent out by MDOT says the delay should end by 4:15 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WBUR

Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan

Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year's Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan's family, but not by the public. Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest,...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Long Beach church members share their prayers for 2023

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the first day of 2023, and many people are grateful for a new year filled with new beginnings. We stopped by St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach where several people spent the first day of 2023 attending Mass. Church member Rodney Sandoz...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Staffing issues plague Long Beach businesses to start 2023

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It may be a new year, but some problems are getting old for local businesses. Staffing issues, supply shortages and inflation are all making for a rocky start to 2023. Many local restaurants, supermarkets and coffee shops in the Long Beach area say business has...
LONG BEACH, MS

