Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

Suspects flee after 1 is injured in Newark shooting, cops say

Three suspects fled the scene after a woman was injured in a shooting in Newark Monday afternoon, police said in a statement. The incident took place at 4:25 p.m. near 6th Avenue and North 14th Street in the city’s Lower Roseville section, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

5 people shot in Jersey City in two separate incidents: officials

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Five people were shot in two separate shootings in Jersey City late Friday night, officials said. Three men and one woman were shot in Jersey City near Bergen and Virginia Avenue around 10:10 p.m., according to officials. An 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest, a 21-year-old man was near his stomach, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 36-year-old woman was shot in the neck, officials said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Multiple Arrests Made During Busy Week for Secaucus Police

It was a busy week for the Secaucus Police Department, with several arrests made between December 26, 2022 and January 1, 2023. On December 28, 22-year-old Engel Paulino gomez of Paterson, NJ was arrested during a motor vehicle stop for an outstanding warrant issued out of Garfield, NJ. Paulino gomez was released on his own recognizance pending a future court date and issued two motor vehicle summonses.
SECAUCUS, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Man Arrested in Fatal Christmas Shooting in Bergen-Lafayette

A 43-year-old Jersey City man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting in Bergen-Lafayette. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, members of the office’s homicide unit arrested Eddie Webb in connection with the death of 46-year-old Khaliq Lockett on Christmas day. The shooting took place...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Police: Person driving stolen car crashes into house, 2 parked cars

North Caldwell police say a car was stolen and crashed into a house and two parked cars. They say they responded to a report of a stationary stolen car on New Year's Day. That's when the car fled and the driver lost control, falling over an embankment 21 feet to the ground.
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for Christmas night murder in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the Christmas night murder of Khalil Lockett in Jersey City. According to police, Eddie Webb, 43, of Jersey City was charged for murder and related weapons possession charges. He was taken into custody on Friday at his place of employment in Jersey City and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. Police reports show that at approximately 6:04 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. “Responding officers The post Suspect charged for Christmas night murder in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

