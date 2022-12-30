Read full article on original website
Family scarred after bullets riddle Newark home; police say house was wrongly targeted
"My home is riddled with bullets," Schkeema Troutman said. She was sleeping on her living room couch, when she was startled by a loud bang.
Suspects flee after 1 is injured in Newark shooting, cops say
Three suspects fled the scene after a woman was injured in a shooting in Newark Monday afternoon, police said in a statement. The incident took place at 4:25 p.m. near 6th Avenue and North 14th Street in the city’s Lower Roseville section, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
Police: Man charged in box cutter attack that injured 2 people in Hackensack
Police tell News 12 that Jermaine Frye was involved in a fight with a man and woman on Hudson Street and Broadway.
Multiple families displaced from fire in Paterson
The flames broke out inside a multi-family home on Harrison Street in Paterson around 10 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Elmwood Park neighbors ‘relieved’ after manhunt ends with death of shooting suspect
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response team went into a room at the hotel, where Allandale was said to have started shooting just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Christmas Day
Police shoot, kill man during exchange of gunfire at N.J. motel, authorities say
A man being sought on an attempted murder charge was shot and killed by police during an exchange of gunfire at a New Jersey motel on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday. The man’s name was not released by the Attorney General’s Office, which investigates all fatalities involving encounters...
Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
Police: Trenton man, 23, killed in three-vehicle Route 1 crash
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 23-year-old Mercer County man was killed in a three-vehicle crash very early Saturday, police said. Malachi Marseille, of Trenton, was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Route 1, when he lost control near Greenview Avenue, according to South Brunswick police. The Camry hit two other...
pix11.com
5 people shot in Jersey City in two separate incidents: officials
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Five people were shot in two separate shootings in Jersey City late Friday night, officials said. Three men and one woman were shot in Jersey City near Bergen and Virginia Avenue around 10:10 p.m., according to officials. An 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest, a 21-year-old man was near his stomach, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 36-year-old woman was shot in the neck, officials said.
hudsontv.com
Multiple Arrests Made During Busy Week for Secaucus Police
It was a busy week for the Secaucus Police Department, with several arrests made between December 26, 2022 and January 1, 2023. On December 28, 22-year-old Engel Paulino gomez of Paterson, NJ was arrested during a motor vehicle stop for an outstanding warrant issued out of Garfield, NJ. Paulino gomez was released on his own recognizance pending a future court date and issued two motor vehicle summonses.
jcitytimes.com
News 12
JILTED AND JAILED: Ridgefield Man Charged With Trashing Little Ferry Home, Assaulting Ex-GF
A 19-year-old Ridgefield man was jailed after Little Ferry police said he broke into an ex-girlfriend's apartment, attacked her and a visitor and then trashed the place. Michael Chung broke the locks to get into the 18-year-old victim's River Street home, a Little Ferry police report says. He then grabbed...
70-year-old man identified as driver in fatal Brooklyn crash over bridge into LIRR yard
Authorities on Saturday released the preliminary findings in an investigation into a crash that sent a 70-year-old man and 60-year-old woman careening over the side of a bridge into a Long Island Rail Road trainyard 40 feet below Friday.
