Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Flash flooding occurs across Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and surrounding areas were placed under a flash flood warning Tuesday after severe storms moved into the Mid-South. Traffic in both directions was at a standstill for nearly three hours on I-55 between Crump and McLemore due to flooding. Daryl Nowley’s is a trucker from Collierville and his delivery to Austin, […]
MFD: Man in tent rescued from floodwaters near Memphis International Airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man had to be rescued from his tent early Tuesday morning from rising floodwaters near the Memphis International Airport, the Memphis Fire Department said. According to MFD, first responders arrived to the call near Nonconnah Boulevard and Corporate Avenue around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday, where a...
Flooding reported across the Memphis metro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is severe flooding at I-55 near McLemore. I-55 at Stateline Rd. as well as Smith Rd. and Countyline Rd., which is in Coldwater, Mississippi, also has standing flood water. DeSoto County's Sheriff Department has advised drivers to drive cautiously near I-55 and Stateline Rd. Smith...
Minor damage reported after possible tornado in DeSoto County
OLIVE BRANCH, Mississippi — Minor damage was reported after a possible tornado touched down in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Weather radar detected debris in the storm around 6:05am Tuesday morning. This commonly happens when a tornado touches down and picks up objects like branches, shingles, or other debris. A Tornado...
Tornado confirmed in North Mississippi as severe weather sweeps the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good Tuesday Morning!. A tornado was confirmed near Olive Branch, Miss., early Tuesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 9 AM. TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 11 AM. Grab the umbrella and take it slow on the roadways. It’s a wet start to the day. Temperatures this afternoon...
Car crash on Poplar leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash in Midtown that left a man dead. Officers responded to a two-car crash on Poplar Ave near Belleair Drive at 9:06 p.m. on Jan. 2. A man was pronounced dead on the scene, says police. This is an ongoing...
Nearly 50 seniors displaced after fire, how you can help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water streamed down the building of Feels Like Home, an independent senior community in Hickory Hill. It wasn’t from Friday’s rain but from a massive Memphis Fire Department presence, after a fire Thursday night left the building at a total loss. The fire claimed...
What Methodist's split with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee means for those under their coverage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After failing to reach an agreement, several Memphians may need to seek different health care options. For those with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee you will no longer be covered at several Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care locations. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline.
Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
Highlights of Memphis Moments in 2022
Here is a list of our top memorable moments of 2022. APRIL MOMENTS Beale Street Festival was the highlight of the Spring, with major musical headliners. After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Beale Street Music Festival returned on April 29. Crowds began gathering Friday afternoon at the festival’s new and one-time location at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park. Headliners this year included Megan Thee Stallion, Modest Mouse, and other performers.
Renters at South Memphis apartment say they’re surrounded by piles of garbage after 5-6 months without trash pickup
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Month after month, tenants at the Latham Heights apartments have watched a growing mass of garbage overflowing from their dumpsters go from bad to horrifying. On Tuesday, concerned citizen and President of the Lauderdale Sub Neighborhood Association Kermit Moore reached out to ABC24 to see what...
Lanes of HWY 385 closed after crash
UPDATE: This traffic alert has been canceled. All lanes are now back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All eastbound lanes of Highway 385 near the Ridgeway exit are currently closed due to an accident. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. MPD says the lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time. Check back for updates.
Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M
Meet Norland James and his wife, Dr. Amina Gilyard James, the owners of the newest Black-owned Quality Inn hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.
MLGW lifts boil water advisory for Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Thursday afternoon they are lifting the nearly week-old boil water advisory for Memphis and Shelby County, adding there are no restrictions to water use. The boil water advisory was put in place as a precaution following frigid temperatures throughout Shelby County over Christmas weekend,...
Methodist out of network after Blue Cross deal stalls
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, you will no longer be covered at Methodist healthcare facilities. That also includes Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. BlueCross released a statement saying in part: “The rates Methodist Le Bonheur healthcare system charged us were significantly higher than our average rates for other facilities in the […]
New Daisy Theater to re-open soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Beale Street favorite is making a return in the new year. Four years after unexpectedly shutting its doors, live music is coming back to the iconic New Daisy Theater. The last show the theater held was in late 2018. The venue is now looking for...
One dead, 2 injured in massive fire at East Memphis senior community home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One was killed and two others were injured after a massive fire at an independent senior community home in East Memphis late Thursday night, Dec. 29. The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.
What streets will be closed around downtown Memphis for New Year's Eve?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Getting around popular downtown Memphis destinations may be a bit more difficult on New Year's Eve. The Memphis Police Department released a list of scheduled road closures in downtown Memphis starting 6 p.m. Saturday. Officers will be stationed at the following locations:. Southbound at Union Avenue...
Witnesses: 1 person dead in massive fire at nursing home on Kirby Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a massive fire at a nursing home in East Memphis, multiple on-scene witnesses told ABC24 late Thursday night. The Memphis Fire Department responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.
New Year revelers flock to North Mississippi for wider selection of fireworks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 2022 is almost over and people are starting to think of their New Year’s resolutions, but many are also thinking about blowing things up. Because of legal restrictions, many fireworks not available for sale in Memphis can be found across the Mississippi border in DeSoto County.
