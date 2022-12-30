Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:
2-9-9, FB: 2
(two, nine, nine; FB: two)
