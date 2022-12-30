ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:

2-9-9, FB: 2

(two, nine, nine; FB: two)

