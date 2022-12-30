ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4’ game

 4 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 4” game were:

6-8-5-6, Fireball: 7

(six, eight, five, six; Fireball: seven)

