Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois father arrested for fracturing son’s skull
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious. Peoria...
Central Illinois Proud
Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
Central Illinois Proud
School Board elections heating up for Peoria and McLean Counties
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Things are heating up for school board elections in both Peoria and McLean County. On Tuesday there will be two hearings concerning the seat for Peoria School Board District 1. Board President Martha Ross and her opponent Keisha Alexander are challenging the validity of each other’s petition signatures to end up on the April ballot. This is a situation Peoria County Election officials have never seen before.
Central Illinois Proud
2 Bloomington men arrested, one on $2 million bond
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two men on several changes Sunday. According to a press release, officers were looking for 23-year-old Ronald J. Thorton on an existing warrant. Officers located him at approximately 1:20 a.m. outside a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive.
Central Illinois Proud
Shots fired in Peoria to ring in the New Year
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– A person was shot less than an hour into the new year in Peoria in 2023, in addition to shots being fired later in the night. According to a Peoria Police press release, at approximately 12:52 a.m., Peoria Police responded to the 3200 block of N. Prospect on a report of shots fired.
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple stolen vehicles recovered in Peoria Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four stolen vehicles were recovered in Peoria early Saturday morning after a 24-hour spree of car thefts throughout the city. Police received reports of at least three stolen vehicles in the area Friday. When police attempted to stop two of the reported vehicles, both vehicles fled from police and escaped.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Salvation Army in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The traditional season of giving is over, but a crucial need still exists for Peoria non-profits. Peoria’s Salvation Army is still accepting and needing donations to meet its goal for its annual holiday fundraiser, its Tree of Lights campaign. While the bell ringers and...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
Central Illinois Proud
Numbers show suicide rates are up in Peoria County compared to 2021
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 25 individuals died by suicide in Peoria county last year. He said this is an increase from the 21 deaths by suicide in 2021. Those that did occur this year were mostly men averaging in their mid-40s. Harwood said...
Central Illinois Proud
Wildlife Prairie Park raises goal for new cougars
HANNA CITY (WMBD) — A new exhibit will soon be coming to Wildlife Prairie Park. According to a Facebook post, the park reached its fundraising goal to bring three female sibling cougars to the park. The park stated they raised $125,000 which was matched with a $125,000 donation from...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria gas prices remain steady in the new year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average gas price in Peoria remains unchanged from last week at $3.24 a gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s price report of 148 gas stations in Peoria, prices are about 43.1 cents per gallon cheaper than a month ago, and about 12.6 cents a gallon cheaper than this time last year.
Central Illinois Proud
Civic center holds 5th annual kids NYE countdown
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center held its 5th annual New Year’s Eve kids countdown to kick off 2023. The celebrations started at 3 p.m. and went on until 6 p.m. when the giant LED ball was dropped 200 feet. Kalie Pluchel helped coordinate the celebration...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Unit 5 paraprofessional wins RISE Award
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 paraprofessional is one of two Illinoisans representing the state for a national award. Brigham Early Learning paraprofessional, Susan Naber, helps a student read. “We couldn’t run this school without our paraprofessionals and our other classified staff,” said Principal Erin O’Grady. “I think...
Central Illinois Proud
ISU, Bradley women’s teams lose MVC matchups on Sunday
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Both Illinois State and Bradley women’s basketball teams lost their respective Missouri Valley Conference games on Sunday. ISU fell to Northern Iowa 74-64 in a rematch from last year’s conference championship game. They initially jumped out to a seven-point lead in the first quarter, but UNI went on an 18-0 run in the second quarter that the Redbirds could not recover from.
Central Illinois Proud
Top 5 High School Plays of 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Here are the Top Five High School Plays of 2022:. #5: Keegan Isbell hits a go-ahead single for Washington baseball in the late innings of the state 3rd place game. It scored Tyler Bishop, who had hit a triple earlier. The Panthers won 2-1. #4:...
Comments / 0