Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Lake & Sumter County High School Fantasy Football 2022
Fantasy Football is a fun game to play. We are going to put together a High School Fantasy Football Team using teams playing in the Lake & Sumter County Region. For those unfamiliar with Fantasy Football, the basic rules are you want 2 Running Backs, 2 Wide Receivers, 2 Quarterbacks, a Flex which can be any player other than a quarterback, a defense and a kicker. The Tight End position in High School Football really isn’t relevant so for the sake of High School Fantasy Football we will go without the tight end position.
WCJB
Williston Boys Basketball Top Lovett (GA) 61-51 in Florida Get Down Showcase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is no rest for the (10-4) Williston boys basketball team. The Red Devils took down Lovett (out of Atlanta, GA) 61-51. On Wednesday they were in Brooksville, FL for the Nature Coast Christmas Coast finishing with a 2-1 record. Saturday, they were at St. Francis Academy as part of the Florida Get Down Showcase.
Villages Daily Sun
Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National
One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
Florida Gators News: Tarquin finds new home, top commits in Orlando
We lead off our weekend roundup of Florida Gators news with Michael Tarquin announcing he found a new home via the transfer portal. Tarquin announced after the Las Vegas Bowl that he would be departing the Gators and it was the first defection of a player that was expected to start next season.
alachuachronicle.com
One killed in rollover accident on NW 3rd Street
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person died in a rollover single-vehicle accident tonight in the 400 block of NW 3rd Street. The car came to rest in a yard, and a resident at that property called 911 at 9:13 p.m. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation.
‘It’s great for the community’: Clay Town Center in the works
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years Later
Bushnell, Fl – Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 marked the one hundred ninety-seventh anniversary of a battle fought in central Florida, later known as the Dade Massacre. A memorial service was held at the Dade Battlefield State Park, with the story of the battle presented by reenactors and other members of the Dade Battlefield Society.
WESH
Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
January, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida
There's plenty to do here in Lake County, Florida to keep you busy this January 2023:. Events in January, 2023 - Lake County, FloridaPhoto byGlen CarrieonUnsplash. Clermont First Friday Food Trucks: on the first Friday of every month from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm, you can enjoy live music and food trucks in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street.
WESH
'Losing a big piece of history': Historic DeLand hotel at risk of collapsing
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It appears the dreams for a historic DeLand hotel will have to change. Despite recent restoration work, the city now says the old Putnam Hotel could collapse and is beyond repair. "DeLand's definitely losing a big piece of history," resident Corey Beam said. The Putnam...
2 killed, four injured in north-central Florida shooting
OCALA, Fla. — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting early Sunday in a north-central Florida city, authorities said. According to a news release from the Ocala Police Department, officers were called to a residence in Ocala at about 4:30 a.m. EST. A crowd of approximately 100 people were in the area at the time of the shooting.
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Marion County hit-and-run, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Marion County late on New Year's Eve. According to FHP, the crash happened around 11:25 p.m. when the front of an unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian in the left turn lane of State Road 35 just south of SE 28th Street in Marion County.
villages-news.com
Intruder fatally shot by Lady Lake homeowner
A Lady Lake homeowner fatally shot an intruder during an apparent break-in. Lake County sheriff’s deputies received a call at about 5:30 p.m. Monday about the shooting at a home on Lakeview Street, which is located off Rolling Acres Road, not far from the Rolling Acres Apartments. The intruder,...
Florida Man Arrested After Stealing Semi-Truck In Georgia, Ramming Police Vehicle
A Florida man was arrested after stealing a semi-truck in Georgia, driving it back to Florida, and eventually ramming a police vehicle. According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), they arrested Edward Dial, 45, of Citrus Spring, Florida, for fleeing after hitting a police car
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
alachuachronicle.com
One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
WCJB
72-year-old motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 72-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Marion County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Southwest 80th Avenue and 90th Street at around 2 p.m. They say the 86-year-old SUV driver was attempting to turn...
WCJB
Marion County motorcycle vs. vehicle crash leaves one dead, one hurt
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is dead and another is in critical condition after a wreck on Friday morning in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 74-year-old driver collided with a motorcyclist on County Road 326 at Wandering Oaks RV Resort. Troopers say the...
Comments / 0