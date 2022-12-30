ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Lake & Sumter County High School Fantasy Football 2022

Fantasy Football is a fun game to play. We are going to put together a High School Fantasy Football Team using teams playing in the Lake & Sumter County Region. For those unfamiliar with Fantasy Football, the basic rules are you want 2 Running Backs, 2 Wide Receivers, 2 Quarterbacks, a Flex which can be any player other than a quarterback, a defense and a kicker. The Tight End position in High School Football really isn’t relevant so for the sake of High School Fantasy Football we will go without the tight end position.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Williston Boys Basketball Top Lovett (GA) 61-51 in Florida Get Down Showcase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is no rest for the (10-4) Williston boys basketball team. The Red Devils took down Lovett (out of Atlanta, GA) 61-51. On Wednesday they were in Brooksville, FL for the Nature Coast Christmas Coast finishing with a 2-1 record. Saturday, they were at St. Francis Academy as part of the Florida Get Down Showcase.
WILLISTON, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National

One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
WILDWOOD, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One killed in rollover accident on NW 3rd Street

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person died in a rollover single-vehicle accident tonight in the 400 block of NW 3rd Street. The car came to rest in a yard, and a resident at that property called 911 at 9:13 p.m. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Mark Stone

Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years Later

Bushnell, Fl – Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 marked the one hundred ninety-seventh anniversary of a battle fought in central Florida, later known as the Dade Massacre. A memorial service was held at the Dade Battlefield State Park, with the story of the battle presented by reenactors and other members of the Dade Battlefield Society.
BUSHNELL, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WSOC Charlotte

2 killed, four injured in north-central Florida shooting

OCALA, Fla. — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting early Sunday in a north-central Florida city, authorities said. According to a news release from the Ocala Police Department, officers were called to a residence in Ocala at about 4:30 a.m. EST. A crowd of approximately 100 people were in the area at the time of the shooting.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Marion County hit-and-run, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Marion County late on New Year's Eve. According to FHP, the crash happened around 11:25 p.m. when the front of an unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian in the left turn lane of State Road 35 just south of SE 28th Street in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Intruder fatally shot by Lady Lake homeowner

A Lady Lake homeowner fatally shot an intruder during an apparent break-in. Lake County sheriff’s deputies received a call at about 5:30 p.m. Monday about the shooting at a home on Lakeview Street, which is located off Rolling Acres Road, not far from the Rolling Acres Apartments. The intruder,...
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Couple visits every pool in The Villages

Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

72-year-old motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 72-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Marion County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Southwest 80th Avenue and 90th Street at around 2 p.m. They say the 86-year-old SUV driver was attempting to turn...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy