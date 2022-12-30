Fantasy Football is a fun game to play. We are going to put together a High School Fantasy Football Team using teams playing in the Lake & Sumter County Region. For those unfamiliar with Fantasy Football, the basic rules are you want 2 Running Backs, 2 Wide Receivers, 2 Quarterbacks, a Flex which can be any player other than a quarterback, a defense and a kicker. The Tight End position in High School Football really isn’t relevant so for the sake of High School Fantasy Football we will go without the tight end position.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO