ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Three goal third leads the Stars past Wild

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhk9g_0jyI4tNq00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1.

Golden Gophers defeat Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl

Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota and Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND

Zuccarello hat trick leads Wild past Blackhawks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Mats Zuccarello had three goals and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots as the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 for their fourth straight win. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, and Sam Steel added two assists as Minnesota’s top line continued its high-scoring ways. […]
CHICAGO, IL
KELOLAND

Wild cruise past Red Wings in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Frederick Gaudreau scored twice, including a long-distance empty netter, and Matt Dumba notched his third goal of the year as the Minnesota Wild won 4-1 on Wednesday over the visiting Detroit Red Wing. Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves in net for Minnesota to improve his record to 6-4-1. Mats Zuccarello […]
DETROIT, MI
KELOLAND

Powerhouse Plays – December 16

Click the video player above to watch Powerhouse Plays SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The return of the KELOLAND SportsZone also means the return of Powerhouse Plays. Powerhouse Plays highlights the top plays, playmakers or highlights from Friday night. Games featured in Powerhouse Plays:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
FOX Sports

Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
DENVER, CO
KELOLAND

Edwards misses game winner, Pelicans outlast Timberwolves

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans’ final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards scored 27 for Minnesota. But he missed a baseline fade for the win […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND

Hamlin, STM, Sioux Valley, Harrisburg win Friday

Click the video player above to see highlights from four games on Friday: SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday was an active night in high school hoops as many teams took to the court, including the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls. The Hamlin girls, Sioux Valley girls and St. Thomas More boys all earned wins […]
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND

Kansas City men defeat USD in conference opener

KANSAS CITY, MO (USD) — South Dakota dropped the Summit League opener in Kansas City Monday night by a final score of 62-45. Kansas City outrebounded South Dakota 40-27 and managed to turn the Coyotes over 16 times. The Coyotes fall to 5-8 (0-1 Summit) while the Roos improve to 5-9 (1-0 Summit). In the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KELOLAND

Timberwolves edge Thunder in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin Rivers scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves. Minnesota was without injured starters Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KELOLAND

SMSU men outlast Con. St. Paul 67-63

MARSHALL, Minn. (SMSU) – Cliff McCray scored the game-winning layup with 34 seconds remaining to rally Southwest Minnesota State to a 67-63 victory over Concordia-St. Paul in NSIC college men’s basketball on Friday night inside the R/A Facility. SMSU, which trailed by 12 points in the second half,...
MARSHALL, MN
KELOLAND

Edwards, Timberwolves defeat Mavericks in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) – Anthony Edwards had 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-106 victory over the unglued Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks lost star Luca Doncic and coach Jason Kidd to successive ejections in the third quarter. Naz Reid pitched in 27 points and 13 rebounds as […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND

Northern State basketball pushed back to Saturday/Sunday

ABERDEEN, S.D. (NORTHERN) — The on-going winter storms across South Dakota and the upper mid-west will impact this weekend’s basketball schedule at Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State. The Northern State men’s and women’s basketball NSIC contests have each been pushed back a day to Saturday and Sunday respectively. Updated game times are posted below and available […]
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND

Skyforce defeats Grand Rapids, wins sixth straight

Grand Rapids, MI (SKYFORCE) — Behind 29 points on 11-18 FGA and five assists from DJ Stewart, the Sioux Falls Skyforce won its sixth-straight game 108-105 on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. The six-game winning streak for the Skyforce (10-6) is the longest since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, when the team started […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Edwards scores 29, Timberwolves snap six game losing skid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver, and the Timberwolves held on for a 124-111 win against the Nuggets. Jaden McDaniels had 21 points and Kyle Anderson added 19 for Minnesota, which snapped a six-game losing streak and won its […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND

Graves game winner lifts Augustana 99-98 at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – For the second-straight game, the Augustana men’s basketball team was involved with a last-second shot. This time, the Vikings were on the right end of it. Jadan Graves had a floater in the lane fall with 5.4 seconds on the clock to win the game for Augustana, 99-98, in overtime […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Golden Gophers defeat Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) – Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and became Minnesota’s all-time rushing leader in the Golden Gophers’ 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Ibrahim broke the school record held by Darrell Thompson (1986-89) on a 10-yard gain with about 2 1/2 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
KELOLAND

USF women fall against No.4 Minnesota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team took on #4 Minnesota State tonight falling 54-92 and to 4-8 on the year. WHAT HAPPENED · Olivia Gamoke led the Cougars through the first half with eight points, four rebounds and two blocks. · The Cougars struggled against an aggressive Maverick […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND SportsZone – December 16

Click the video player above to watch the KELOLAND SportsZone SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many sporting events were cancelled or postponed due to the winter storm that hit much of the area, however there was still some sports played Friday. This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone featured ten games, including a trio of double headers in […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy