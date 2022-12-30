Three goal third leads the Stars past Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1.

Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota and Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves.

