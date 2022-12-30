Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania
Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. While Pymatunong Reservoir is also a very big lake in Pennsylvania, much of it is located in Ohio. Therefore, we consider Raystown Lake as the largest lake in the state.
I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times
On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
Man in Cumberland County Wanted For Rape of 10-Year-Old
The Police in Lower Allen Township in Cumberland County are looking for Rascone N. Roy Jr. Roy Jr. had a warrant placed for his arrest on December 27th after a lengthy investigation that goes back to May 3rd, 2019. In May of 2019, the Lower Allen Township Police Department came...
Jim's Steaks hopes to reopen by June after last summer’s fire
Popular cheesesteak destination Jim’s South St. is promising a happy new year, with new details about its planned “epic Philly comeback” from a fire last summer that gutted the business.
Water main break, sinkhole close part of Route 191 near Route 22
A combination water main break and sinkhole has closed part of Route 191 Wednesday in Northampton County, and it’s expected to remain closed overnight. Route 191/Nazareth Pike was closed between Newburg Road and Brodhead Road in Lower Nazareth Township. It’s a busy stretch of road north of Route 22, and sees average daily traffic of 13,607 vehicles.
travellens.co
17 Best Restaurants in Lebanon, PA
Lebanon is a quaint city in Lebanon County, southeastern Pennsylvania. This historic city, which serves as the seat of Lebanon County, traces its origin to the mid-18th century. It was once home to one of the country’s largest steel producers. The city is also home to historic sites, scenic...
Pennsylvania man killed when struck by truck near Lewes; 165th death ties 1988 record
A 62-year-old Pennsylvania man was struck and killed by a truck while crossing a highway near Lewes on Friday night, according to Delaware State Police. The Pennsylvania man was identified by state police on Sunday afternoon as Joseph Francisco of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania. Francisco got hit around 9:53 p.m. on Coastal Highway south...
Parts of U.S. 1, I-95 in Bucks County to Be Reconstructed in Massive Project. Here’s What to Know
As the new year begins, two major roads that go through Bucks County are set to see a large reconstruction take place in the near future. Kenny Cooper and Emily Rizzo wrote about the reconstruction for WHYY. Both U.S. 1 and I-95 will see major reconstruction take place in 2023,...
