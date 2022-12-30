Read full article on original website
Can Online & Store Strength Aid Carter's (CRI) Amid Inflation?
CRI - Free Report) has been reeling under inflationary pressure, leading to a surge in gas and food prices, and dented demand for its brands. As a result, the company witnessed a sluggish year-over-year performance in third-quarter 2022. Adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share fell 13.5% from $1.93 in the...
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as 2023 Signals Fresh Start
In 2022, the broader equity indices witnessed one of their worst performances since 2008, with an inflation-driven market rout. Despite this, the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation and has put the ‘terminal rate’ to a target range of 5-5.25%, intensifying fears of a global recession. The markets await further clarity as various economic metrics are scheduled to be released in the first week of 2023. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Here's Why Xylem (XYL) Stock Should Grace Your Portfolio
XYL - Free Report) is thriving on the back of strong backlogs owing to underlying demand. Due to the essential nature of the business, demand remains robust. Pricing actions to mitigate cost inflation are supporting the bottom line. Xylem’s improved guidance for 2022 raises optimism in the stock. Owing to...
How to Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Bunge Limited (BG) This Year?
BG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Bunge is one of 241 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
Is It Wise to Retain Ventas (VTR) Stock in Your Portfolio?
VTR - Free Report) senior housing operations portfolio (SHOP), which refers to its senior housing communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, is well-positioned for growth due to rising healthcare spending by senior citizens and an aging population. Senior citizens constitute a major customer base of healthcare...
Air Products (APD) Up 24% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?
APD - Free Report) shares have shot up 24.3% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 10.1% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 7.4% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into...
6 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock
GLNG - Free Report) is benefiting from an improved FLNG (Floating Liquefied Natural Gas) performance. Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors that make the stock an attractive investment opportunity. An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on...
Reasons to Add Apogee (APOG) Stock to Your Portfolio
APOG - Free Report) delivered sequential improvements in adjusted earnings per share in the last six quarters, which is impressive, considering the ongoing supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures. This has been aided by continued strong performances in Architectural Framing Systems and Architectural Services segments, which are expected to continue. Pricing actions, benefits from completed restructuring actions, cost-saving actions, and efforts to improve productivity and efficiency will also drive APOG’s results.
Time to Buy DocuSign (DOCU) and Block (SQ) for 2023?
DOCU - Free Report) and Block (. SQ - Free Report) , in particular, appear to be examples of growth stocks to buy at a discount after a 2022 tumble. Let’s see if it’s time to buy these stocks for 2023 and beyond. Synopsis. Both DocuSign and Block...
3 Stocks to Watch From the Promising Outsourcing Space
ADP - Free Report) , Paychex, Inc. (. G - Free Report) are some stocks that are likely to gain from the abovementioned industry trends. However, rising data security issues, thanks to increased dependency on technology, are concerns for the industry. Industry Description. Outsourcing is the practice of transferring control...
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock is Up 13% in the Past Six Months
BAH - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 12.6% compared with the 12.4% rise of the industry it belongs to and 0.5% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. Booz Allen has developed its solutions business...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 3rd
LPG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (. LPG - Free Report) through its LPG tankers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 days.
5 Top-Ranked ETF Wins Amid Worst Market in 2022
Wall Street wrapped up 2022 with the biggest annual loss since 2008 and the first yearly fall since 2018. Aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising concerns over COVID cases in China roiled the market badly throughout the year. While there have been...
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
DVN - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this oil and gas exploration company have returned -7.6% over the past...
Helen of Troy (HELE) Queued for Q3 Earnings: Things to Note
HELE - Free Report) is likely to register top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Jan 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $527.7 million, suggesting a decrease of 15.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the...
Volatile Start to 2023: Here's What to Expect
Stocks are off to a rocky start to kick off the new year, as early gains appear to have evaporated with markets beginning to trend lower. The Nasdaq shot up over 1% in the first few minutes of the trading day, but has since moved sharply lower and is now down more than 1%. The tech-heavy index is still trading near its bear market lows, down more than 35% from its November 2021 peak.
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Industrial Products Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what...
B&G Foods (BGS) Down More Than 50% in 6 Months: Here's Why
BGS - Free Report) appears in troubled shape as the company has been battling major cost hurdles, which are likely to persist. On its last earnings call, management lowered its adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for fiscal 2022. Shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company...
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MPC - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this refiner have returned +3.5%, compared to the...
