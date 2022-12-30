Hawaii women’s basketball rallies past UC Davis in Big West Conference opener
In its first Big West Conference game of the season, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team rallied to top UC Davis 70-62 on Thursday afternoon
Hawaii improves to 3-7 overall, while UC Davis drops to 4-7.
Hawaii, which hasn’t taken the floor since a road win at San Jose State on Dec. 21, fell behind 23-10 in the first quarter on Thursday but also led by as much as 47-35 in the third.
The Rainbow Wahine ultimately held on for the victory, clinging on to a one-possession lead in the final seconds before Kallin Spiller’s and-one with three seconds remaining but the game out of reach.
Spiller had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds for UH, while Lily Wahinekapu added a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds for the ‘Bows.
Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a road game at Saturday at Cal Poly, which tips off at noon HST.
