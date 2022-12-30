Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s basketball sneaks past Northern State to get the win
The University of Minnesota Duluth lady bulldogs were in action on Saturday night taking on the wolves of Northern State. The Bulldogs went looking to close out the 2022 year with a win at home, and that mission was accomplished as they won 70-63. The Bulldogs lead the team in points: Ella Gilbertson (14), Brooke Olson (13), and Taytum Rhoades with 12.
WDIO-TV
Proctor/Hermantown Mirage skates to big win over Duluth Northern Stars
On New Year’s Eve, prep hockey was on the ice but this time it was outside as the Duluth Northern Stars hosted Proctor/Hermantown Mirage. Both teams sat at an overall record of 8-3 going into Saturday’s game, but the goal was to go into the New Year with 9 wins. The team to accomplish that mission with Proctor/Hermantown Mirage, winning 5-1.
WDIO-TV
Cromwell-Wright girls basketball rolls past Carlton improving to 8-1
The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team rolled past Carlton 77-19 on the road Monday to improve to 8-1 on the season. The Cardinals’ Sascha Korpela led the game with 29 points. Cromwell-Wright will hunt for their fifth straight win Thursday hosting Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 7:15 p.m. Carlton (1-7) is back in...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Travel deteriorates today
We continue to monitor a winter system that will impact the region beginning today and lasting through Wednesday. As of this morning, there has been a trend toward a more prolonged timeframe of snow and a slightly more northerly track, leading to higher numbers. A line from the Brainerd Lakes Area to Duluth remains on the northern edge of heavy snow potential, which is why the Winter Weather Advisory is in place along and south of this line. The Advisory starts at noon today and lasts until noon tomorrow.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Grant Humphrey
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for January 3rd, 2023: Grant Humphrey. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
WDIO-TV
2022 in Review: Weather Edition
As we look forward to 2023, let’s take a look at this past cold, wet year from a weather and climate perspective. We’re ending 2022 with above-average temperatures, a far cry from how this year began. The first few months were much colder than normal. January 1, 2022...
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Wet, heavy snow slowly entering Northland
Tonight will be calm with a west wind becoming northeast after midnight. Portions of Pine, Burnett, Washburn, and Sawyer Counties may see light snow overnight, but we stay mostly dry until Tuesday morning. Snow will move in from the south starting at around 11 am Tuesday. It will reach the...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Gray today, snow arrives tomorrow
Areas of fog and freezing drizzle have brought patches of ice to Northland roads this morning. Fog gradually improves by the afternoon with cloudy skies lingering. Temps begin rather mild in upper teens to upper 20s, but highs will be in a similar range as temps hold rather steady today.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Anonymous
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Affordable Duluth housing projects currently in the works for 2023
Housing is a significant issue, but recently the Housing and Redevelopment Authority are working on affordable Duluth housing projects. Currently 100 new housing units are coming to Duluth for low income families, those experiencing homelessness and people with disabilities. Jill Keppers the Executive Director of the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority further explained the upcoming affordable Duluth housing.
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Freezing fog possible tonight
After breaking the record for the snowiest December in Duluth, the rest of New Year’s Eve will be mostly dry. Snow will move northeast, clearing by 4am. Patchy freezing drizzle and dense fog are both likely late tonight, with areas of freezing fog lasting into the morning. Once the...
WDIO-TV
Covid-19 in 2023
In 2020, most of us knew very little about the virus to become known as COVID-19. Now, as we enter 2023, that disease is known by most around the globe. So how will the pandemic be felt in 2023? This question in a lot of ways is impossible to answer, given a number of unknowns. We sat down with resident medical expert to the show, Dr. Dylan Wyatt of St. Luke’s hospital, to get his take on the matter.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Children’s Museum’s Noon Year’s Eve celebration
Earlier today the Duluth’s Children Museum had a special Noon Year’s Eve celebration with games for kids of all ages. Instead of waiting until midnight to celebrate the new year, children of all ages were able to have a big confetti explosion at noon. Then kids could have fun by playing with Legos, go on the playground and make some friends. Cameron Kruger, the president and CEO of Duluth Children’s Museum explained how New Year’s can be inclusive with kids.
Comments / 0