RIC FLAIR'S LAST MATCH NOW AVAILABLE AT IMPACT+
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES INCLUDING THURSDAY'S IMPACT TV LINEUP
Josh Alexander will shatter the Impact Wrestling Championship title reign record later this week. There is zero question he is in the middle of an incredible in-ring run, one that a lot of people are going to study in the years to come to improve their own in-ring work. He should be supremely proud of his accomplishments.
JOHN CENA, CHARLOTTE FLAIR COMMENT ON WWE RETURNS
WWE RAW REPORT: TWO TITLE MATCHES, MAYHEM, CAN WE SAY HOWDY TO ALEXA?, AND MORE
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn interrupt the opening credits and Solo tosses a security member into the ringside barrier and over the ringside barrier. Jimmy and Jey get on the headsets for the announcers and Jimmy says they are taking...
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
In an article looking at showbiz stocks for 2022, Deadline declared WWE as the biggest gainer this year with a 38% gain, with runner up Nexstar coming in with a 16% gain. Tegna was the only other media company to record a gain this year. Drew McIntyre's New Year's Resolution...
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network with the series back to live broadcasts:. *Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre - Anything Goes. *The Waller Effect with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker. *Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker. *Axiom vs. Trick Williams. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews. If...
SECOND GENERATION STAR NOW FREE AGENT
Colby Corino, who has evolved into one of the best if (if not THE best) wrestler out of the Carolinas in recent years, is no longer under contract to the National Wrestling Alliance. Corino announced such with the following simple tweet this morning:. Corino, the son of former ECW World...
MANDY ROSE MADE MORE BEING RELEASED BY WWE VS. ACTUALLY WRESTLING
Mandy Rose closed out 2022 with quite a happy new year. Fan Time, which hosts her personal subscription website, announced that the former WWE NXT Champion brought in a cool $1 million in December:. "Congratulations to @mandysacs for making 1 Million $$$ in a month! Finished 2022 like a champ"
AEW VIDEOS
Is Darby Ready for the TNT Champion Samoa Joe? | AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash, 12/30/23. Did Paul Wight Make a Mistake on New Year's Eve? | Hey! (EW), 1/1/23.
VIDEO: WOW'S KETA RUSH ON 'TAMRON'
WOW - Women of Wrestling star Keta Rush appears on today's episode of syndicated talk show Tamron, hosted by Tamron Hall. The entire segment is online and can be watched below:
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
NAKAMURA VS. MUTA RESULT IS...
WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Great Muta in the main event of Pro Wrestling NOAH'S New Year event at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Nakamura avoided Muta's dreaded green mist, struck Muta with mist of his own and scored the pin with the Kinshasa.
DREW & SHEAMUS VS. THE USOS, NXT RETURNS TO LIVE EPISODES TOMORROW AND MORE
After taking a few days off for the New Year, WWE is back with a full schedule of broadcasts and live events this coming week. Beyond tonight's Raw, here is the schedule. After several weeks off with taped episodes, WWE NXT returns with a live broadcast tomorrow on the USA Network, featuring:
SASHA BANKS WON'T BE ALONE IN TOKYO THIS WEEK
As PWInsider.com broke several weeks ago, New Japan Pro Wrestling is bringing Mercedes Varnado in for the 1/4/23 Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome. PWInsider.com can also exclusively confirm that Banks' WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Trinity "Naomi" Fatu is currently slated to be in Japan. Should Fatu appear in some fashion at Wrestle Kingdom 17, it would be her first appearance in wrestling circles since she and Banks walked out of a May 2022 WWE Friday Night Smackdown taping.
FORMER NWA CHAMPION NICK ALDIS NOW FREE AGENT
As of midnight tonight, former NWA Champion Nick Aldis, who was a big part of the current incarnation of the promotion, is officially a free agent as his contract with The National Wrestling Alliance has run its course. Aldis announced he was exiting the company, leading to NWA President Billy...
MLW STAR RELEASED
Matthew Waters aka Madds Krugger in MLW has come to terms with the promotion on his contractual release from the company. The two sides negotiated and came to terms on the exit several months back, but PWInsider.com can confirm that the release officially went into effect as of today. Krugger,...
AEW DEBUTS IN SEATTLE WEDNESDAY, PORTLAND FRIDAY FOR LIVE DYNAMITE, RAMPAGE & BATTLE OF THE BELTS BROADCASTS
AEW has two big debuts this week as they will be in Seattle for a live Dynamite on Wednesday and then in Portland, Oregon for a live Rampage and a Battle of the Belts special this Friday. Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF to appear.
THE DO OR DIE RUMBLE AND MORE: COMPLETE GCW '56 NIGHTS 2023' COVERAGE FROM ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The match begins with Slamovich going to work on the arm of Radrick before getting him in a front headlock, Radrick gets free and Slamovich trips him up before attacking his leg. Radick catches Slamovich in a few roll ups before applying the body scissors to her, Slamovich gets free and she again attacks the arm of Radrick. Radrick gets free and he does some damage to the arm of Slamovich, Slamovich gets free and she drops Radrick with an arm drag. Radrick recovers and he drops Slamovich with an arm drag, Slamovich fights back and she drops Radrick in the ropes before landing a clothesline for a near fall. Radrick recovers and he sends Slamovich out of the ring with a head scissors takedown, Slamovich avoids a dive from Radrick before knocking him into the crowd. Slamovich sits Radrick on a chair before landing some kicks, the stream stops due to audio issues and Radrick slams Slamovich on the hardest part of the ring when the stream returns. Radrick sits Slamovich on a chair while attacking her with strikes of his own, Slamovich avoids a charging Radrick before slamming him on the arena floor.
CENA’S RETURN, JERICHO’S NICKNAMES, LUGER IN THE HALL AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. If WWE inducts Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame, is Jim Cornette the best guy to induct him at this point, because of their involvement in Summerslam 93?. I would go with either Sting or Ric...
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW – Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. This week’s episode is titled: Chance Encounters. BK starts with a rap mocking Americana for being a mom. Americana opens with a side headlock takedown. As they work...
