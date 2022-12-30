The match begins with Slamovich going to work on the arm of Radrick before getting him in a front headlock, Radrick gets free and Slamovich trips him up before attacking his leg. Radick catches Slamovich in a few roll ups before applying the body scissors to her, Slamovich gets free and she again attacks the arm of Radrick. Radrick gets free and he does some damage to the arm of Slamovich, Slamovich gets free and she drops Radrick with an arm drag. Radrick recovers and he drops Slamovich with an arm drag, Slamovich fights back and she drops Radrick in the ropes before landing a clothesline for a near fall. Radrick recovers and he sends Slamovich out of the ring with a head scissors takedown, Slamovich avoids a dive from Radrick before knocking him into the crowd. Slamovich sits Radrick on a chair before landing some kicks, the stream stops due to audio issues and Radrick slams Slamovich on the hardest part of the ring when the stream returns. Radrick sits Slamovich on a chair while attacking her with strikes of his own, Slamovich avoids a charging Radrick before slamming him on the arena floor.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO