Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Related
KTUL
Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
KTUL
Interstate 44 narrows through midtown Tulsa for light maintenance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Interstate 44 will be narrowed through midtown Tulsa until Jan. 13 for lighting maintenance, according to the City of Tulsa. The left lanes of eastbound I-44 will be closed between the Arkansas River and Lewis Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily beginning Tuesday through Jan. 13.
KTUL
Tulsa's first deadly fire of the year kills elderly, disabled man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department says a house fire in the 1200 block of North Vandalia Monday morning killed a man. Tulsa Fire Captain Brian Fields told NewsChannel 8 that crews responded to the blaze around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. Fields said a woman living in...
Police: Man shoots, kills brother in first Tulsa homicide of 2023
Police found a man shot to death at a north Tulsa apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The suspect is in custody.
KTUL
Police arrest man on New Year's Day after short pursuit in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they were dispatched to a domestic violence call on New Year's Day around 9 p.m. Officers learned that the suspect, Ephrim Harris, had arrived at the victim's home and was threatening to kill her. The victim had a protective order...
Law Enforcement Investigating South Tulsa Robbery
Tulsa Police are investigating after a cell phone store near South Peoria Avenue and I-44 was broken into early Monday morning. Authorities said the store was broken into around 4:30 a.m., and that the intruder used a large piece of concrete to smash out the lower part of the glass door.
KTUL
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
One dead after fire at north Tulsa home
2 News Oklahoma is on the scene. We'll keep updating as we learn more about the fire and the victim.
Police Investigate Overnight Robbery At Tulsa Medical Marijuana Dispensary
An investigation is underway after an overnight robbery at a Tulsa medical marijuana dispensary near 46th and Memorial. Police say three armed men wearing masks went into the Pura Cannabis store around 11 p.m. Monday night, pointed a gun at the clerk, then took items from the store before leaving in a white pickup.
KTUL
Nowata police officer struck by car while directing traffic
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Nowata police officer is being treated at a hospital after being struck by a car on U.S. Highway 169 on Monday. The Nowata Police Department says the officer was helping direct traffic around a crashed truck when another car hit the officer. The officer...
KTUL
Sanitary sewer line work to affect traffic at north Tulsa intersection
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sanitary sewer line work began Tuesday at the intersection of North Yale Avenue and East Apache Street. The construction will affect traffic beginning at the intersection to to North Marion Avenue on East Apache. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on...
KOCO
60 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for help adopting pets after a puppy mill was recently shut down. Officials said the illegal breeding operation had 60 dogs on site when the Humane Society of Tulsa's team arrived and shut it down. They said many of the dogs were pregnant or had treatable medical conditions that had been neglected.
KTUL
Man allegedly shoots, kills brother after family fight in Tulsa's first homicide of 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been shot to death just three days into the new year. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting just after 12:45 a.m. at a home near East 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
18-year-old racing again after breaking neck and relearning to walk
TULSA, Okla. — A teenage race car driver from Locust Grove is heading into the New Year with determination after breaking his neck in a crash last year, being diagnosed an incomplete quadriplegic and then learning to walk again. 18-year-old Daison Pursley climbing into his micro car at the...
KTUL
17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
KTUL
19-year-old killed in Okmulgee County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma troopers say a man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning north of Beggs in Okmulgee County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to Highway 75 just south of Happy Camp Road around 5 a.m. Investigators say a 20-year-old was driving a 2019...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa true crime podcast sheds light on New Year’s 1994 Henrietta cold case
TULSA, Okla. — New Year’s Day will be the 29th anniversary of 26-year-old, single mother Shawna Louise Jones’ homicide. Jones had two daughters, who were seven and nine when they lost their mother. Her killer has never been arrested for her murder. Raven Rollins is the founder...
kswo.com
Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
KTUL
Tulsa police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on I-244
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing earlier this evening on Interstate 244. Investigators believe the man was speeding around the corner when he may have rear-ended a pickup truck, causing him to swerve onto the gravel. He was thrown off his motorcycle and landed below the overpass on Highway 169. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0