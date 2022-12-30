ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Interstate 44 narrows through midtown Tulsa for light maintenance

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Interstate 44 will be narrowed through midtown Tulsa until Jan. 13 for lighting maintenance, according to the City of Tulsa. The left lanes of eastbound I-44 will be closed between the Arkansas River and Lewis Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily beginning Tuesday through Jan. 13.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa's first deadly fire of the year kills elderly, disabled man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department says a house fire in the 1200 block of North Vandalia Monday morning killed a man. Tulsa Fire Captain Brian Fields told NewsChannel 8 that crews responded to the blaze around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. Fields said a woman living in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police arrest man on New Year's Day after short pursuit in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they were dispatched to a domestic violence call on New Year's Day around 9 p.m. Officers learned that the suspect, Ephrim Harris, had arrived at the victim's home and was threatening to kill her. The victim had a protective order...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Nowata police officer struck by car while directing traffic

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Nowata police officer is being treated at a hospital after being struck by a car on U.S. Highway 169 on Monday. The Nowata Police Department says the officer was helping direct traffic around a crashed truck when another car hit the officer. The officer...
NOWATA, OK
KTUL

Sanitary sewer line work to affect traffic at north Tulsa intersection

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sanitary sewer line work began Tuesday at the intersection of North Yale Avenue and East Apache Street. The construction will affect traffic beginning at the intersection to to North Marion Avenue on East Apache. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

60 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for help adopting pets after a puppy mill was recently shut down. Officials said the illegal breeding operation had 60 dogs on site when the Humane Society of Tulsa's team arrived and shut it down. They said many of the dogs were pregnant or had treatable medical conditions that had been neglected.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

19-year-old killed in Okmulgee County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma troopers say a man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning north of Beggs in Okmulgee County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to Highway 75 just south of Happy Camp Road around 5 a.m. Investigators say a 20-year-old was driving a 2019...
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on I-244

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing earlier this evening on Interstate 244. Investigators believe the man was speeding around the corner when he may have rear-ended a pickup truck, causing him to swerve onto the gravel. He was thrown off his motorcycle and landed below the overpass on Highway 169. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy