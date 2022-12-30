Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
Juliette man killed in Monroe County crash
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A weekend crash leaves a 66-year-old man dead in Monroe County. The crash happened Friday at Taylor and Morgan Roads. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found a Chevrolet Avalanche overturned on the east shoulder. An investigation shows, the driver,...
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
wgxa.tv
Bystander shot during 'mutual' group fight
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A mutual street fight leads to one person being shot. Warner Robins Police reported responding to the 600/700 Block of North Davis Drive after receiving a call about a large group of juveniles fighting and one juvenile having been shot. Officers said upon arriving on...
41nbc.com
Person shot in Warner Robins street fight
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A person is injured in a shooting during a street fight in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call about a person shot in the 600 or 700 blocks of North Davis Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Once on scene,...
'Where can I park it?': Macon-Bibb now restricts trucks & 18-wheeler parking
MACON, Ga. — It's a new year with new laws taking effect for those in Macon-Bibb. This one went into effect on January 1st, which will not allow commercial vehicles and trailers to be parked at your home. That affects a lot of truck drivers or RV owners. Macon-Bibb's...
'Nobody deserves to be gunned down': Baldwin County Sheriff's office still looking into death of Walter French
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County Sheriff's office and Milledgeville Police continue working to close out 14 unsolved homicides. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha looks into what happened to Walter French. February 2, 2014, was Super Bowl Sunday. Many folks in the Litenham Trailer Park in the Harrisburg neighborhood tuned in...
Georgia man threatens to kill park rangers during dock inspection
A man is facing charges for threatening to kill park rangers who were performing dock inspections at High Falls Park in Monroe County.
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities searching for missing man last seen early December in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was first reported missing Dec. 10 in Jonesboro. Officials say Laurence "Alex" Day went missing that day from the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive. His last known location was in the area of Church Street and Sims Street.
Man dead after flipping car several times in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 66-year-old man is dead following a crash where the car rolled over "multiple times" in Monroe County on Friday. Deputies were dispatched to a crash at Taylor Road and Morgan Road. The office said only one car was involved, a Chevrolet Avalanche. The driver, identified as 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson from Juliette, was found dead at the crash. The office said Stinson was ejected from the car.
Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man dies in single vehicle crash in Monroe County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died in a single-car crash in Monroe County. According to police, 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson was driving on Taylor Road when his Chevrolet Avalanche turned off the road. The car hit several trees and overturned multiple times. Stinson was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman found dead in Perry home identified, person charged with possession of Fentanyl
PERRY, Ga. — The Houston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her home on Friday. According to Coroner James Williams, at 8 a.m. his office got a call about a death in the 1700 block of Macon Road in Perry. When Perry Police...
State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails
ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
'An outstanding young man': $30,000 reward offered in death of former Milledgeville officer
MACON, Ga. — There's now a $30,000 reward for information in the death of a former Milledgeville officer shot and killed in Atlanta. Only 24 years old and less than a year serving the Fulton County sheriff's office,. James Thomas was found shot and killed in his car. "There...
WXIA 11 Alive
Crash shuts down I-285 E in Clayton County near Hartsfield-Jackson airport
You're looking live at the southern edge of I-285 near where it links with I-75. That's in Clayton County right by Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.
'We need forensic medical examiners': GBI faces shortage at the crime lab
MACON, Ga. — A shortage of medical examiners at the GBI crime lab is keeping Macon families from getting closure after losing a loved one. The shortage is causing a body back up at the morgue. The GBI says they should have 18 medical examiners, but they only have...
WMAZ
The two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends, sheriff's office says
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two families lost a loved one to gun violence a day before Christmas. The Houston County Sheriff's Office says the two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends. The Christmas Eve shooting happened at a Red Fox Run Trailer Park home, just...
wgxa.tv
Lizella home totally lost to fire
LIZELLA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Fire crews had their hands full with a house fire in Lizella. When firefighters arrived at the scene on Falcon Way just before 10:00 on Monday morning, they saw the house fully engulfed in the blaze. Luckily, no one was home at the time...
Family mourns loss of beloved mother found dead inside car at Union City gas station
UNION CITY, Ga. — A Union City family is mourning the loss of a beloved mother of five. This heartbreak, which came before the holidays, is only made worse because the family of 43-year-old Marie Clemmons believes her life was taken from her and they want answers. “It’s been...
