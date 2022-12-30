ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

Comments / 2

Related
41nbc.com

Juliette man killed in Monroe County crash

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A weekend crash leaves a 66-year-old man dead in Monroe County. The crash happened Friday at Taylor and Morgan Roads. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found a Chevrolet Avalanche overturned on the east shoulder. An investigation shows, the driver,...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bystander shot during 'mutual' group fight

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A mutual street fight leads to one person being shot. Warner Robins Police reported responding to the 600/700 Block of North Davis Drive after receiving a call about a large group of juveniles fighting and one juvenile having been shot. Officers said upon arriving on...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Person shot in Warner Robins street fight

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A person is injured in a shooting during a street fight in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call about a person shot in the 600 or 700 blocks of North Davis Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Once on scene,...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
11Alive

Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old

ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Authorities searching for missing man last seen early December in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was first reported missing Dec. 10 in Jonesboro. Officials say Laurence "Alex" Day went missing that day from the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive. His last known location was in the area of Church Street and Sims Street.
JONESBORO, GA
11Alive

Man dead after flipping car several times in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 66-year-old man is dead following a crash where the car rolled over "multiple times" in Monroe County on Friday. Deputies were dispatched to a crash at Taylor Road and Morgan Road. The office said only one car was involved, a Chevrolet Avalanche. The driver, identified as 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson from Juliette, was found dead at the crash. The office said Stinson was ejected from the car.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man dies in single vehicle crash in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died in a single-car crash in Monroe County. According to police, 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson was driving on Taylor Road when his Chevrolet Avalanche turned off the road. The car hit several trees and overturned multiple times. Stinson was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails

ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Lizella home totally lost to fire

LIZELLA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Fire crews had their hands full with a house fire in Lizella. When firefighters arrived at the scene on Falcon Way just before 10:00 on Monday morning, they saw the house fully engulfed in the blaze. Luckily, no one was home at the time...
LIZELLA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy