Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
WKRN
Fireworks set La Vergne family's property on fire
Fireworks set La Vergne family’s property on fire. Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville. A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday night in North Nashville. Lightning strike sends Nashville home up in flames. Nashville fire crews were able to extinguish...
WKRN
Lightning strike sends Nashville home up in flames
Nashville fire crews were able to extinguish a house fire late Monday evening that was likely caused by a lightning strike. Lightning strike sends Nashville home up in flames. Nashville fire crews were able to extinguish a house fire late Monday evening that was likely caused by a lightning strike.
WKRN
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, TN hotel
Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, …. Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky. Trees downed after storms...
WKRN
Nashville man still without power at Midtown apartment
The new year started how it ended for Kelby Bibler—no power. Bibler said his apartment at Studio 16 in Midtown Nashville has had no electricity for the last several days due to a water leak. Nashville man still without power at Midtown apartment. The new year started how it...
One brought to hospital after stabbing reported in Nashville
Nashville authorities were called out to the scene of a stabbing Sunday evening that sent one person to the hospital.
WKRN
Pets of the Week for January 3, 2023
Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in …. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023. Celebration of life for Ambria McGregor. Celebration of life for Ambria McGregor. Hamlin family releases statement.
WKRN
Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday night in North Nashville. Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville. A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday night in North Nashville. Importance of learning CPR...
WKRN
Teen rescued from frigid water
A male teen was rescued after he fell through the ice in a pond at Woodlake Golf Course, according to Claiborne County Sheriff's Office. A male teen was rescued after he fell through the ice in a pond at Woodlake Golf Course, according to Claiborne County Sheriff's Office. Importance of...
WKRN
Hamlin family releases statement
Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in …. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023. Celebration of life for Ambria McGregor. Celebration of life for Ambria McGregor. Man found dead inside...
Gallatin police searching for missing diabetic man
Gallatin police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen leaving his residence before the new year.
wgnsradio.com
Missing Shelbyville Woman in Middle Tennessee
(BEDFORD COUNTY, TN) Shelbyville Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Celia Caitlin Nunn. Ms. Nunn has been missing since Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2022. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie that read “Fire Fighter’s Daughter” on the back, blue jeans with the back pockets bedazzled in sequins, and black steel-toed shoes. Ms. Nunn has short hair that styled in a pixie cut, green eyes and pale white skin. Authorities say she needs glasses and cannot see well without them.
WKRN
Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky
Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in …. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023. Celebration of life for Ambria McGregor. Celebration of life for Ambria McGregor. Hamlin family releases statement.
WKRN
Prepping for extreme weather
As strong storms stay in the forecast, it's important to stay alert and be prepared. As strong storms stay in the forecast, it's important to stay alert and be prepared. Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets...
WKRN
Airline worker killed in "industrial accident" | NewsNation Prime
An airline employee in Alabama is dead on New Year's Eve due to an industrial incident, according to the Montgomery Regional Airport. MORE: https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/american-airlines-crewmember-killed-at-alabama-airport/ #airport #alabama #accident. Airline worker killed in “industrial accident” | …. An airline employee in Alabama is dead on New Year's Eve due to...
17-year-old facing charges after returning to scene of fatal hit-and-run in Nashville
A pedestrian who was struck by a car while crossing Murfreesboro Pike died from his injuries Monday morning.
WKRN
1 injured in shooting on New Year's Day in Wedgewood area
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning. 1 injured in shooting on New Year’s Day in Wedgewood …. Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning. Floods in Philippines leave 51 dead, over a dozen …
WKRN
Giving back on New Year's Eve
While you're at Nashville's Big Bash Saturday night, you can check out food and beverage vendors, as well as give back to the community. While you're at Nashville's Big Bash Saturday night, you can check out food and beverage vendors, as well as give back to the community. Big turnout...
WKRN
Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of an Iowa pedestrian whose grandson was playing in the Music City Bowl. Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit …. The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating...
WKRN
One killed, one injured in overnight crash, Metro Police say
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, speeding was a contributing factor in a crash that left one person dead and another hurt on New Year's Day. One killed, one injured in overnight crash, Metro …. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, speeding was a contributing factor in a...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023
Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in …. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023. Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Celebration of life for Ambria McGregor. Celebration of life for Ambria McGregor. Hamlin family releases statement.
Comments / 2