ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Fireworks set La Vergne family's property on fire

Fireworks set La Vergne family’s property on fire. Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville. A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday night in North Nashville. Lightning strike sends Nashville home up in flames. Nashville fire crews were able to extinguish...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Lightning strike sends Nashville home up in flames

Nashville fire crews were able to extinguish a house fire late Monday evening that was likely caused by a lightning strike. Lightning strike sends Nashville home up in flames. Nashville fire crews were able to extinguish a house fire late Monday evening that was likely caused by a lightning strike.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, TN hotel

Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, …. Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky. Trees downed after storms...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville man still without power at Midtown apartment

The new year started how it ended for Kelby Bibler—no power. Bibler said his apartment at Studio 16 in Midtown Nashville has had no electricity for the last several days due to a water leak. Nashville man still without power at Midtown apartment. The new year started how it...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pets of the Week for January 3, 2023

Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in …. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023. Celebration of life for Ambria McGregor. Celebration of life for Ambria McGregor. Hamlin family releases statement.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday night in North Nashville. Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville. A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday night in North Nashville. Importance of learning CPR...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Teen rescued from frigid water

A male teen was rescued after he fell through the ice in a pond at Woodlake Golf Course, according to Claiborne County Sheriff's Office. A male teen was rescued after he fell through the ice in a pond at Woodlake Golf Course, according to Claiborne County Sheriff's Office. Importance of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hamlin family releases statement

Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in …. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023. Celebration of life for Ambria McGregor. Celebration of life for Ambria McGregor. Man found dead inside...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Missing Shelbyville Woman in Middle Tennessee

(BEDFORD COUNTY, TN) Shelbyville Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Celia Caitlin Nunn. Ms. Nunn has been missing since Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2022. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie that read “Fire Fighter’s Daughter” on the back, blue jeans with the back pockets bedazzled in sequins, and black steel-toed shoes. Ms. Nunn has short hair that styled in a pixie cut, green eyes and pale white skin. Authorities say she needs glasses and cannot see well without them.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WKRN

Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky

Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in …. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023. Celebration of life for Ambria McGregor. Celebration of life for Ambria McGregor. Hamlin family releases statement.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Prepping for extreme weather

As strong storms stay in the forecast, it's important to stay alert and be prepared. As strong storms stay in the forecast, it's important to stay alert and be prepared. Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Airline worker killed in "industrial accident" | NewsNation Prime

An airline employee in Alabama is dead on New Year's Eve due to an industrial incident, according to the Montgomery Regional Airport. MORE: https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/american-airlines-crewmember-killed-at-alabama-airport/ #airport #alabama #accident. Airline worker killed in “industrial accident” | …. An airline employee in Alabama is dead on New Year's Eve due to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 injured in shooting on New Year's Day in Wedgewood area

Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning. 1 injured in shooting on New Year’s Day in Wedgewood …. Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning. Floods in Philippines leave 51 dead, over a dozen …
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Giving back on New Year's Eve

While you're at Nashville's Big Bash Saturday night, you can check out food and beverage vendors, as well as give back to the community. While you're at Nashville's Big Bash Saturday night, you can check out food and beverage vendors, as well as give back to the community. Big turnout...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van

The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of an Iowa pedestrian whose grandson was playing in the Music City Bowl. Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit …. The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

One killed, one injured in overnight crash, Metro Police say

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, speeding was a contributing factor in a crash that left one person dead and another hurt on New Year's Day. One killed, one injured in overnight crash, Metro …. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, speeding was a contributing factor in a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023

Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in …. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023. Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Celebration of life for Ambria McGregor. Celebration of life for Ambria McGregor. Hamlin family releases statement.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy