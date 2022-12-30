Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99Covering KatyKaty, TX
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo targets Texas Lieutenant Governor during swearing-in ceremony
A swearing-in ceremony was held for several Harris County officials on Monday. The event was pretty low-key until Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo delivered remarks toward Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.
Click2Houston.com
Report on Harris County November election meltdown comes back ‘inconclusive’
Almost two months after an election day meltdown in Harris County, in which hundreds or even thousands of voters may have been turned away without being able to vote, there is still no official word on what actually went wrong. It’s alleged that at least 20 different polling locations ran...
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Houston. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: Inspiration from Houston author, 5-time cancer survivor
HOUSTON – Bill C Potts grew up in Houston, attending Stratford High School where he played soccer and was in the band. He got his undergrad degree at the University of Texas where he played in the Longhorn Band. Bill has beat cancer FIVE times so far – having been saved multiple times from his lymphoma at MD Anderson in Houston. Bill’s story is one of hope. His cancer is incurable. By owning his cancer journey, he continues to beat it. He lives life to the fullest, despite his diagnosis, with a goal of helping other cancer patients.
Click2Houston.com
Houston turns corner in 2022 as city sees fewer homicides
HOUSTON – The total number of homicides in the City of Houston for 2023 is down 8% from this point last year. If the numbers hold over the next 24 hours, the city will be finishing the year with 40 fewer homicides than in 2022. “Homicides, they trend up,...
Click2Houston.com
HELLO 2023! Houston area residents ring in the New Year with celebrations across the area
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Area families burned the midnight oil Saturday, enjoying New Year’s Eve on the diamond at Sugar Land Holiday Lights and Fireworks at Constellation Field. “Fort bend county is a big family-friendly area. We want to make sure during the winter time and non-baseball season...
Click2Houston.com
Remembering Pope Benedict XVI: Houston parishioners pay tribute
HOUSTON – A vigil and mass were held on Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown to remember Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Benedict died early Saturday at the age of 95. He served as pope from 2005 to 2013. Most Reverend and Auxilary Bishop...
METRO: Pedestrian killed after running in front of bus near UH
HOUSTON — METRO Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a bus on New Year's night. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Scott Street near Alabama near the University of Houston campus. According to METRO, witnesses said the victim was running toward the...
Click2Houston.com
Cold front is through
The cold front moved through this morning. Humidity levels are lowering leaving behind a pleasant, dry feel with a light northwesterly wind. We get delightful weather through Friday. A cold front stalls over SE Texas this weekend and it may bring rain both Saturday and Sunday. 10-day forecast:. Beautifully cool...
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
news4sanantonio.com
First baby welcomed into the 2023 New Year
HOUSTON - A baby boy was born early at the Woman's Hospital of Texas Sunday morning. The Woman’s Hospital of Texas welcomed the first baby of the New Year into the world at 12:28 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. Baby Adam arrived just a few days before his original...
Storms possible in Houston Monday and Tuesday as cold front arrives
Rain could impact the morning commute as it hits the city early Tuesday.
KENS 5
HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
cw39.com
New Year’s Eve at the oldest nightclub in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) The only nightclub in Houston not only survived 70’s disco and the 80’s new wave era, but is still around today for goers from everywhere to enjoy the Montrose mainstay. They’re hosting a midnight cash balloon drop complimentary party favors. Cover charge at the door. 9...
fox26houston.com
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles
HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: OH BABY! Meet the Houston area’s first babies of 2023
Happy New Year! Let’s give a warm welcome to the Houston area’s first babies of 2023!. St. Luke’s Hospital in Sugar Land welcomed baby Sebastian at 12:10 a.m. Sebastian weighed eight pounds and 12.2 ounces. He was originally due on Dec. 29, 2022. Francesca. Hospital: Texas Children’s...
Click2Houston.com
Tracking rain and thunderstorms moving north and east through Houston area
A few leftovers storms are possible through this evening but the main show is over. We’ll watch for more fog to form along the coast overnight. That’s when we’ll see the actual cold front pass through, which will bring a thin line of showers and thunderstorms from around 3am - 7am. At this time, we don’t expect the early morning storms to be severe.
Houston police investigating 2 shootings on first Monday of new year
In one incident, an 18-year-old was shot as he came home from work. In the other, a woman was caught in gunfire between two cars on Old Spanish Trail.
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurant
NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal drew praise after paying for all of the meals in The Schmooze Room, the restaurant's largest private dining area.Photo byKevin HernandezonUnsplash.
