Ash Jurberg

These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Houston. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: Inspiration from Houston author, 5-time cancer survivor

HOUSTON – Bill C Potts grew up in Houston, attending Stratford High School where he played soccer and was in the band. He got his undergrad degree at the University of Texas where he played in the Longhorn Band. Bill has beat cancer FIVE times so far – having been saved multiple times from his lymphoma at MD Anderson in Houston. Bill’s story is one of hope. His cancer is incurable. By owning his cancer journey, he continues to beat it. He lives life to the fullest, despite his diagnosis, with a goal of helping other cancer patients.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston turns corner in 2022 as city sees fewer homicides

HOUSTON – The total number of homicides in the City of Houston for 2023 is down 8% from this point last year. If the numbers hold over the next 24 hours, the city will be finishing the year with 40 fewer homicides than in 2022. “Homicides, they trend up,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Remembering Pope Benedict XVI: Houston parishioners pay tribute

HOUSTON – A vigil and mass were held on Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown to remember Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Benedict died early Saturday at the age of 95. He served as pope from 2005 to 2013. Most Reverend and Auxilary Bishop...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Cold front is through

The cold front moved through this morning. Humidity levels are lowering leaving behind a pleasant, dry feel with a light northwesterly wind. We get delightful weather through Friday. A cold front stalls over SE Texas this weekend and it may bring rain both Saturday and Sunday. 10-day forecast:. Beautifully cool...
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

First baby welcomed into the 2023 New Year

HOUSTON - A baby boy was born early at the Woman's Hospital of Texas Sunday morning. The Woman’s Hospital of Texas welcomed the first baby of the New Year into the world at 12:28 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. Baby Adam arrived just a few days before his original...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

New Year’s Eve at the oldest nightclub in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) The only nightclub in Houston not only survived 70’s disco and the 80’s new wave era, but is still around today for goers from everywhere to enjoy the Montrose mainstay. They’re hosting a midnight cash balloon drop complimentary party favors. Cover charge at the door. 9...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles

HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: OH BABY! Meet the Houston area’s first babies of 2023

Happy New Year! Let’s give a warm welcome to the Houston area’s first babies of 2023!. St. Luke’s Hospital in Sugar Land welcomed baby Sebastian at 12:10 a.m. Sebastian weighed eight pounds and 12.2 ounces. He was originally due on Dec. 29, 2022. Francesca. Hospital: Texas Children’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Things that happen at Waffle House:

1. You ask for a cup of hot water to soak your utensils. 2. Your bill is gonna be different EVERY time. 3. You're gonna get that all-star. 4. You want your drink in a to-go cup because we know their glasses a Lil cloudy and we know they aren't clean all the way.
SANTA FE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Tracking rain and thunderstorms moving north and east through Houston area

A few leftovers storms are possible through this evening but the main show is over. We’ll watch for more fog to form along the coast overnight. That’s when we’ll see the actual cold front pass through, which will bring a thin line of showers and thunderstorms from around 3am - 7am. At this time, we don’t expect the early morning storms to be severe.
HOUSTON, TX

