kchanews.com
Charles City Senior Center Looks to Add Programs, Speakers
The week after Christmas at the Charles City Senior Center was relatively quiet, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t activity behind the scenes. The Center’s Judy Hauser says they’re in the process of adding a new activities coordinator to add more presentations to their good mix of regular programs.
Charles City’s TLC to Open in New Home Wednesday
The reopening of The Learning Center (TLC) in their new home in Charles City has been delayed by a couple of days. TLC shutdown operations in their previous location in the former Fareway grocery store all of last week to relocate their operation into the 1970’s section of the former Charles City middle school building. They initially planned to reopen on Monday, but a Facebook post indicates they will resume Wednesday morning at 6:30 am.
NIACC to Take Construction Bids in February for Charles City Career Academy
While NIACC is going to build a new Career Academy in Charles City, high schoolers from outside Charles City will also benefit. NIACC President Steve Schultz says the Career Academy partnership also includes the Nashua-Plainfield, Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock, Riceville, North Butler, Clarksville and Osage school districts. Schultz says he recently met...
Appointee Named to Fill Vacant Floyd County Supervisor Seat
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors now has three new members officially set to serve the County. Monday, a state-code-mandated-committee of the County auditor, recorder and treasurer, held a special meeting to appoint a replacement to fill the District 3 Supervisor seat. Jeff Hawbaker won the November 8th election, but 10 days later declined the nomination because he could not devote the time needed to serve.
Earl Katz, 86, New Hampton
Earl Katz, age 86 of New Hampton, Iowa died Tuesday December 27, 2022 at Regional Health Services in Cresco. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in New Hampton. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January...
Chickasaw County To Interview Sheriff Candidates
Chickasaw County will interview a pair of possible candidates to replace Sheriff Marty Hemann, who will retire later this month. Among the replacement hopefuls is Hemann’s Chief Deputy Ryan Shawver, who received a strong endorsement from Chuck Stanton, who addressed the Board of Supervisors regular meeting on Tuesday (12.27).
Robert Schwickerath, 96, New Hampton
Robert Schwickerath age 96 of New Hampton, IA, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Washington, with interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, North Washington.
