The reopening of The Learning Center (TLC) in their new home in Charles City has been delayed by a couple of days. TLC shutdown operations in their previous location in the former Fareway grocery store all of last week to relocate their operation into the 1970’s section of the former Charles City middle school building. They initially planned to reopen on Monday, but a Facebook post indicates they will resume Wednesday morning at 6:30 am.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO