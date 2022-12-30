Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
LSWA Class 4A All-State: QB reaps MVP reward after leading Lutcher to Division II title
For much of his career, skeptics wanted to cast Lutcher’s D’Wanye Winfield as a runner, not a dual-threat quarterback. Winfield, who committed to the UL Ragin Cajuns on Jan. 1, proved all naysayers wrong by leading Lutcher to a Division II nonselect title. Now the title-game MVP and...
theadvocate.com
2022 Class 5A/4A All-Metro Football team for Baton Rouge
Here is the 2022 All-Metro football team for Class 5A/4A in Baton Rouge. Questions about where Winfield might play in college linger. The senior quarterback answered every possible question on the field while leading Lutcher to the Division II nonselct title – the ninth LHSAA title in the school’s illustrious football history.
theadvocate.com
Southern men hit 3-pointer in overtime to prevail; Southern women pull away late
Tyrone Lyons drained a 3-pointer with time running out in overtime to lift the Southern men’s basketball team to a 77-76 win over Texas Southern in its SWAC opener in Houston. With six seconds left, Lyons rebounded Jordan Gilliam’s missed free throw and brought the ball up the right...
theadvocate.com
High school basketball: Check out box scores for Saturday, Dec. 31
SCORING: ST. AUGUSTINE: Turner Duncan 8, Dandrick Green 7, Cy. Merrett 5, D. Johnson 4, D. Oliver Gordan 4, Bobby Kennedy 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 25, C’Zavian Teasett 18, Trelen Washington 8, Jamal Drewery 7, Chase Sample 6, John Hubbard 1, LaMarkus Williams 1. 3-POINT GOALS: St. Aug: 2...
theadvocate.com
Here's what you need to know about the Ascension Catholic basketball teams
Here's what you need to know about the Ascension Catholic basketball teams. Assistant coaches: Kylon Green, Michel Green and Chase Green. Top returning players: Calvin Delone, senior; Gavin Richardson, senior; Bennett Vega, senior; Landon Szubinski, senior; Mason Pearce, senior; McCullen Pearce, senior; Jamiris Breaux, sophomore; Demarcus Patterson, sophomore; Chad Elzy, sophomore; Demarcus Gant, sophomore;
theadvocate.com
Vanderbilt comes out feisty, but LSU keeps its cool and pulls away for an SEC win
LSU faced a Vanderbilt team with hurt pride and more zone defense than the Tigers had seen at any point Sunday, and it worked in the beginning for the visitors. But the No. 9 Tigers kept pushing the pace and pressing with their defense to pull away to an 88-63 victory before a New Year’s Day announced crowd of 7,285 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Tigers celebrate rebound season with historic bowl rout of Purdue
ORLANDO, Fla . — Long after the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl ended Monday, a walkie talkie crackled to life in the Camping World Stadium press box with a somewhat annoyed announcement:. “Still waiting on LSU to leave the building …” a voice said. You could forgive the Tigers...
theadvocate.com
After upset of Arkansas, LSU basketball goes for another big win at Kentucky
The LSU basketball team started Southeastern Conference play last week against an Arkansas team that was picked by a media panel to finish second in the league. So, what was the Tigers’ reward for posting a stunning 60-57 upset of then-No. 9 Arkansas last Wednesday night?. A matchup with...
theadvocate.com
LSU reaches 10 wins and breaks school record with Citrus Bowl blowout over Purdue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Quad Wilson grabbed a deflected pass at the goal line and ran. He headed left after the interception, then brushed off a tackle as he cut across the open field and blocks formed in front of him. This walk-on safety who had appeared in one game...
theadvocate.com
LSU LB Mike Jones going pro; Tigers set single season record for rushing scores
LSU backup linebacker and defensive captain Mike Jones said after the Citrus Bowl he will declare for the 2023 NFL draft instead of returning for a sixth season of college football. On the field after LSU's 63-7 blowout of Purdue on Monday, Jones told The Advocate he had played his...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU sets rushing record as Tigers continue domination of Purdue at Citrus Bowl
LSU dominated Purdue in several ways on Monday in the Citrus Bowl, and along the way, the Tigers set a rushing record. As the Tigers went up 28-0, they recorded the 38th rushing touchdown of the season, a school record and broke the previous mark that was set in 2013. It came from Noah Cain, who added his second score of the game, and by that point had 6 carries for 39 yards. The record-breaker was a 9-yarder with 8:23 remaining in the first half.
LSU, Tulane fans have reason to cheer after both programs win bowl games
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane and LSU posted big wins in major bowl games on Monday. New Orleans sports bars were packed with folks cheering on their teams. “It’s been 80 years since we’ve been in a major bowl, it’s about time,” said Tulane alum Geoff Rose, who watched the game with Green Wave fans at Bruno’s in Uptown.
theadvocate.com
WATCH: LSU players laid down in the Cheez-It bed after a big play. A coach wasn't having it.
The LSU football team easily plowed through Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida, and the Tigers were having more and more fun as the game rolled on. There was one moment on Monday that LSU fans will probably remember the most from a game that the Purdue faithful would love to forget.
theadvocate.com
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais peels back the rind on the Citrus Bowl
We learned what it was like for Kansas State to play against LSU in last year's Texas Bowl. This LSU team — even without the the departed Kayshon Boutte, BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye and an injured Josh Williams — was much too much for an even more depleted Purdue squad in a 63-7 Citrus Bowl victory. The Tigers were likely the vastly superior team even before all of the opt outs, but they cinched it. It all added up to LSU’s most lopsided bowl victory ever.
theadvocate.com
2022 Citrus Bowl, LSU vs. Purdue: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks
In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ’Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
theadvocate.com
Live updates: LSU looks to finish on strong note vs. Purdue in the Citrus Bowl
LSU faces Purdue at noon on Monday in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, with the Tigers looking to take advantage of a situation where the Boilermakers are under the transition of a new head coach. Brian Kelly's LSU squad rolls in with an SEC West title, and much of its...
LSUSports.net
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Making 2023 the year of the (LSU) Tiger starts with winning Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — Adieu, 2022, the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar and in the SEC West. Welcome to 2023. How much of a year of the LSU Tigers will this be?. When the Tigers return to Camping World Stadium to play Florida State on Sept. 3, they will be the recipient of much more respect than they were going into this past season. With quarterback Jayden Daniels returning — some of the message board mavens don’t love his decision to return next fall, but the college football pundits surely will — surrounded by a bunch of offensive linemen and offensive weapons not named Kayshon Boutte, LSU should start inside the preseason top 10.
theadvocate.com
Citrus Bowl: Here are 4 keys to an LSU victory over Purdue in Orlando
Even if Las Vegas likes LSU's chances of beating a Purdue team that's missing five of its starters, including its quarterback and leading receiver, the Tigers will still need to execute without most of their defensive linemen. They are not nearly as depleted as they were ahead of last year's...
Comments / 0