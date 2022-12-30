ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Class 5A/4A All-Metro Football team for Baton Rouge

Here is the 2022 All-Metro football team for Class 5A/4A in Baton Rouge. Questions about where Winfield might play in college linger. The senior quarterback answered every possible question on the field while leading Lutcher to the Division II nonselct title – the ninth LHSAA title in the school’s illustrious football history.
High school basketball: Check out box scores for Saturday, Dec. 31

SCORING: ST. AUGUSTINE: Turner Duncan 8, Dandrick Green 7, Cy. Merrett 5, D. Johnson 4, D. Oliver Gordan 4, Bobby Kennedy 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 25, C’Zavian Teasett 18, Trelen Washington 8, Jamal Drewery 7, Chase Sample 6, John Hubbard 1, LaMarkus Williams 1. 3-POINT GOALS: St. Aug: 2...
Here's what you need to know about the Ascension Catholic basketball teams

Here's what you need to know about the Ascension Catholic basketball teams. Assistant coaches: Kylon Green, Michel Green and Chase Green. Top returning players: Calvin Delone, senior; Gavin Richardson, senior; Bennett Vega, senior; Landon Szubinski, senior; Mason Pearce, senior; McCullen Pearce, senior; Jamiris Breaux, sophomore; Demarcus Patterson, sophomore; Chad Elzy, sophomore; Demarcus Gant, sophomore;
Vanderbilt comes out feisty, but LSU keeps its cool and pulls away for an SEC win

LSU faced a Vanderbilt team with hurt pride and more zone defense than the Tigers had seen at any point Sunday, and it worked in the beginning for the visitors. But the No. 9 Tigers kept pushing the pace and pressing with their defense to pull away to an 88-63 victory before a New Year’s Day announced crowd of 7,285 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU sets rushing record as Tigers continue domination of Purdue at Citrus Bowl

LSU dominated Purdue in several ways on Monday in the Citrus Bowl, and along the way, the Tigers set a rushing record. As the Tigers went up 28-0, they recorded the 38th rushing touchdown of the season, a school record and broke the previous mark that was set in 2013. It came from Noah Cain, who added his second score of the game, and by that point had 6 carries for 39 yards. The record-breaker was a 9-yarder with 8:23 remaining in the first half.
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais peels back the rind on the Citrus Bowl

We learned what it was like for Kansas State to play against LSU in last year's Texas Bowl. This LSU team — even without the the departed Kayshon Boutte, BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye and an injured Josh Williams — was much too much for an even more depleted Purdue squad in a 63-7 Citrus Bowl victory. The Tigers were likely the vastly superior team even before all of the opt outs, but they cinched it. It all added up to LSU’s most lopsided bowl victory ever.
2022 Citrus Bowl, LSU vs. Purdue: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks

In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ’Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
Scott Rabalais: Making 2023 the year of the (LSU) Tiger starts with winning Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Adieu, 2022, the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar and in the SEC West. Welcome to 2023. How much of a year of the LSU Tigers will this be?. When the Tigers return to Camping World Stadium to play Florida State on Sept. 3, they will be the recipient of much more respect than they were going into this past season. With quarterback Jayden Daniels returning — some of the message board mavens don’t love his decision to return next fall, but the college football pundits surely will — surrounded by a bunch of offensive linemen and offensive weapons not named Kayshon Boutte, LSU should start inside the preseason top 10.
Citrus Bowl: Here are 4 keys to an LSU victory over Purdue in Orlando

Even if Las Vegas likes LSU's chances of beating a Purdue team that's missing five of its starters, including its quarterback and leading receiver, the Tigers will still need to execute without most of their defensive linemen. They are not nearly as depleted as they were ahead of last year's...
