Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Rain, strong winds, isolated tornado possible as storm front moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day in advance of a major front headed our way. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Most of the day will be quiet. Clouds will gather and thicken, and it will be unseasonably mild and rather humid with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Next round of rain arrives late Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The next round of rain will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday, with temperatures staying unseasonably warm!. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday PM into Wednesday: Rain with thunderstorms, gusty winds. Friday through weekend: Cooling down, more seasonable. After a foggy start this morning, expect some sun this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rain Moving Out, Warmth Here to Stay

Happy New Year’s Eve! The rain is moving out just in time for outdoor festivities this Saturday evening. A few straggling showers could linger north of I-40, thanks to northwesterly flow in the High Country, but most remain dry through midweek. Expect some patchy dense fog to build in overnight, especially west of Charlotte. This potential fog has created a bit of a forecast headache for the first couple of days of 2023, but confidence is relatively high that temperatures remain above average in this timeframe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

RANKED: These are CLT’s busiest routes in Q4

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials are expecting a busy holiday travel season in December as they aim this year to beat a pre-pandemic annual traffic record of 50 million passengers set in 2019. That’s after the airport saw more than 2 million passengers in November, a record boosted by the Thanksgiving travel period.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Crumbl cookies set to open new location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for Charlotte residents with a sweet tooth, Crumbl Cookies is set to open its doors this Friday, Jan. 6 at 9821 Northlake Centre Parkway in Charlotte. Store owners, Cole Hergerhorst and Phil Smith, said they can’t wait to serve their delicious treats to cookie-crazed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's how to make your new workout routine stick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How can you make your new workout routine stick, according to science?. A massive study across 15 different universities looked at what it takes to make people who are already gym members actually go on a regular basis. PLAN AHEAD. And experts found the first step...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

2023 Garbage/Recycling calendar released by the City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has released the 2023 Recycling Calendar. Residents can download the mobile app, CARTology, for Apple or Android devices for more information. Just search for CARTology in the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). From the app, you can learn how to dispose of items, view your collection calendar and receive notifications.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Beauty on a Budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beauty on a budget is always a win. Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetics joined Charlotte Today with some great budget-friendly beauty that you’ll definitely want to add to your beauty bag — especially this winter season!. 1 — Ever tried putting on hand...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire said crews responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street near...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
CHARLOTTE, NC
live5news.com

3 dead after construction site scaffolding collapse in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Three construction workers have died and two were hurt in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to officials. Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Officials confirmed that three people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Are the lottery jackpots getting bigger?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lottery jackpots are going up thanks to changing rules and high-interest rates. For the third time in the past year, we are about to see a jackpot of over $750 million. And it's no coincidence. For years rules have changed to increase the prize. Back in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

