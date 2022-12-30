WEBER CITY, VA - Jimmy Wayne Williams, 77, of Weber City Virginia, departed this world for his heavenly home on Friday December 30th, 2022, with his family by his side. For his family and many friends, their grief is only comforted by knowing that he is now free from his two-year courageous battle with ALS, that he is with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ forevermore, and that by God’s grace they will see him again in Heaven’s Glory. John 3:16 – For God so loved this world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

WEBER CITY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO