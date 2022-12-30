Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteer corrals TCA behind senior leaders, Knittel’s 22
CHURCH HILL — Senior leadership helped carry Volunteer across the finish line on Monday night when the Falcons won 63-60 over Tri-Cities Christian Academy in nonconference boys basketball action. The Falcons, who trailed by three points after three periods, got all 22 of their fourth-quarter points from seniors. Andrew...
Abingdon, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women close 2022 with blowout of Converse
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team ended 2022 in record-breaking fashion Saturday afternoon at Brooks Gym. ETSU (13-3) scored an 82-35 victory over Converse to extend its program record to 13 nonconference wins in a single season. The Bucs have their first six-game winning streak since the 2017-18 season.
Kingsport Times-News
Water damage forces Boone out of Snyder Gym for rest of season
It has been a difficult year for Daniel Boone athletic teams in terms of facilities. The latest trouble spot was water damage that will keep the Trailblazers’ basketball teams from playing in Bobby Snyder Gymnasium for the rest of the season.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs take comfortable SoCon win over Keydets
LEXINGTON, Va. — For the first time in more than a month, Desmond Oliver could enjoy the final minute of a basketball game. That’s because his East Tennessee State men’s team took care of business in plenty of time.
Two Watauga County schools dismiss early Wednesday, following death of student
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Mable Elementary School and Cove Creek Middle School will dismiss early on Wednesday at noon, to allow students and staff to attend the funeral service of 14-year-old Cole Jackson Ellis. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s University Chorale announces tour of East Tennessee
The award-winning East Tennessee State University Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Alan Stevens, is touring much of the region in early January. The Chorale is the premier auditioned choral ensemble in the ETSU Department of Music. The ensemble has a long tradition of excellence, including tours both within the United States and abroad. In the summer of 2022, they won the Grand Prix Championship of the Bratislava International Music Agency Competition. Members are selected through a rigorous audition process and must be dedicated to the highest level of artistry. The group performs a variety of styles and genres, ranging from music of the Renaissance to newly composed works to classical to pop.
Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting in Sevier Terrace community
A police investigation is underway Monday night in Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
Helen Fetzer is celebrating her 104th birthday today.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The friends and family of Helen Fetzer gathered with her on Sunday at The Waters of Roan Highlands to celebrate her birthday. She turned 104 today. Her son Bobby said her life is still centered around her family and friends. He said the family considers her to be their “rock and anchor and the matriarch of our family.”
BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
Stolen from twice: JC family loses home in fire and is victim of robbery
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Within the course of four months, the Bennett family lost almost everything they had worked for. In the early morning hours of Sept. 17, their home caught on fire, destroying the entire back half of the home. Melissa and Bobby Bennett have three boys together. “Thirty years of a marriage […]
Kingsport Times-News
School officials say rolling blackouts contributed to burst sprinklers
KINGSPORT — Local school system fire sprinkler systems and other pipes burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials’ complaints about TVA’s rolling...
Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Jimmy Wayne Williams
WEBER CITY, VA - Jimmy Wayne Williams, 77, of Weber City Virginia, departed this world for his heavenly home on Friday December 30th, 2022, with his family by his side. For his family and many friends, their grief is only comforted by knowing that he is now free from his two-year courageous battle with ALS, that he is with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ forevermore, and that by God’s grace they will see him again in Heaven’s Glory. John 3:16 – For God so loved this world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Kingsport Times-News
Venable says 'a lot on the plate' for 2023
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said there will be a full plate of projects this year for the county. “I’ve got a lot on my plate,” he said.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bristol, TN
Situated in Sullivan County, Bristol is one of Tennessee’s many cities that offers great tourist experiences. It’s also a twin city of Bristol, Virginia. Previously owned by Reverend James King, Bristol is known as country music’s home or birthplace. Besides music, the city also has plenty of...
Camper destroyed in Carter County fire
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. The West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that crews assisted the Central Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the fire in the 1900 block of Dave Buck Road. Fire crews arrived at […]
New Bristol K9 officer Stash busts meth, heroin on first day
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller and K9 Stash make good partners, as their recent performance on patrol can attest. In September, K9 Stash joined the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department as a narcotics detection and patrol officer. The Belgian Malinois was born in Holland and raised in Ohio, and received extensive training before he […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Appalachian Studies students present at national research symposium
Earlier this month, students from East Tennessee State University participated in the 22nd annual Appalachian Teaching Project (ATP) Symposium. The conference, supported by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and organized by the Center for Appalachian Studies and Services at ETSU, is the capstone for the ATP program. Students designed and led their own applied research projects to help address a community or economic need in their region.
993thex.com
Monday Night Shooting In Kingsport, Leaves One Adult Male Dead, Investigation Ongoing
A man is dead after an overnight shooting incident in a residential neighborhood of Kingsport. Details are limited from Kingsport Police at this time, but units arrived at the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue in Sevier Terrace area shortly after 800pm Monday in reference to a shooting. Police say one adult male is deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. In a press release, police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is currently no reason to believe there is any further danger to the general public. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released by police until an appropriate time in the investigation.
