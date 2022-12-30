Read full article on original website
Emlenton Woman Rushed to Hospital After Her Car Crashes, Goes Airborne
FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman was rushed to Butler Memorial Hospital after her car crashed off Route 268 and went airborne on Sunday afternoon. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 3:11 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, on Kittanning Pike (State Route 268), in Fairview Township, Butler County.
Tionesta Man Accused of DUI Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 208
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is accused of DUI following a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township on Friday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, December 30, near the intersection of State Route 208 and Old Fryburg Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
Niles woman sentenced for crash that injured passenger
A judge sentenced a Niles woman for a Christmas Day crash that left a passenger with severe injuries in 2021.
Franklin Man Charged With Homicide by Vehicle After Passenger Dies
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges after his passenger died as a result of a crash that occurred on June 14 on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old...
Local Man Charged With Homicide By Vehicle While DUI Stemming From Crash in Mercer County
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges stemming from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road on June 14 in which a female passenger succumbed to her injuries. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the...
Police find 16-year-old girl from Wampum
Pennsylvania State Police's New Castle Unit said a girl who ran away has been found.
State police looking for Lawrence County teen who ran away
State police in New Castle are looking for a runaway teen from Wampum Borough. Alley Elizabeth Parks, 16, from Beaver Street, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information can contact troopers at 724-598-2211. ©2023 Cox Media Group...
Crews battle Beaver County fire
Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway
A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township.
butlerradio.com
No Injuries Following House Fire in New Castle
No injuries were reported following a house fire that occurred on Saturday night in nearby Lawrence County. According to our news partners at WPXI, a family of five was able to escape the house fire on East Wallace Avenue in New Castle. Officials say that the fire started in the kitchen around 7:15pm when someone stepped away from the stove while cooking.
Four people taken to the hospital after crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Four people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a New Year's Eve crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday afternoon between three vehicles. Their conditions were not made available. We have reached out to police for further details and are awaiting comment. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Pitcairn man shot and killed Monday identified
Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting death of a Pitcairn man. Nekye Smith, 20, was shot an killed around 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Robinson Street in Pitcairn. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 4:45 p.m. There are no suspects at this time,...
WFMJ.com
Lisbon man killed after crashing into tree in Center Township
A Lisbon man has been killed after striking a tree in Center Township early Saturday morning. According to a news release, the crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. when a 2017 BMW driven by 48-year-old Marc Tunno of Lisbon was traveling westbound on Adams Road. Troopers says Tunno's vehicle traveled...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown fire crews, police on scene after crash with reported entrapment on I-680
Youngstown fire crews, police and EMS are all on scene after a crash on I-680 Northbound with a reported entrapment. 21 News crews on scene observed a pickup truck crashed into a median near South Avenue and Market Street. At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown. Youngstown...
Mercer County man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle while drunk
A Jamestown man is facing charges after police say he intentionally rammed his vehicle into another vehicle while a woman was inside.
Human remains found along popular Allegheny County trail during search for missing 18-year-old
JEFFERSON HILLS. Pa. — While searching for a missing 18-year-old, Allegheny County police discovered human remains along the Montour Trail. According to Allegheny County police, detectives were conducting a search in relation to the missing person investigation of Dorian Serrano on Nov. 17 when the remains were found. According...
erienewsnow.com
Woman Hit by Vehicle, Killed in West Mead Township
A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, according to police. It happened near the intersection of McHenry St. and Cochranton Rd. just after 7 p.m. A witness told police the 58-year-old woman walked in front of a vehicle...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar
LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
wtae.com
Police chief killed, another officer injured in Brackenridge shooting; suspect dead
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed on Monday by a suspect wanted on a probation violation. A Tarentum officer was also shot and injured in Brackenridge following an hours-long search that crossed throughout Allegheny County. The suspect, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr., was...
Lisbon man dies in Center Twp. crash
A Lisbon man has died after an early morning crash in Lisbon on Adams Road.
