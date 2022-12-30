ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

explore venango

Emlenton Woman Rushed to Hospital After Her Car Crashes, Goes Airborne

FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman was rushed to Butler Memorial Hospital after her car crashed off Route 268 and went airborne on Sunday afternoon. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 3:11 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, on Kittanning Pike (State Route 268), in Fairview Township, Butler County.
EMLENTON, PA
explore venango

Tionesta Man Accused of DUI Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 208

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is accused of DUI following a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township on Friday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, December 30, near the intersection of State Route 208 and Old Fryburg Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
TIONESTA, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Charged With Homicide by Vehicle After Passenger Dies

WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges after his passenger died as a result of a crash that occurred on June 14 on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old...
FRANKLIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle Beaver County fire

Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

No Injuries Following House Fire in New Castle

No injuries were reported following a house fire that occurred on Saturday night in nearby Lawrence County. According to our news partners at WPXI, a family of five was able to escape the house fire on East Wallace Avenue in New Castle. Officials say that the fire started in the kitchen around 7:15pm when someone stepped away from the stove while cooking.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Four people taken to the hospital after crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Four people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a New Year's Eve crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday afternoon between three vehicles. Their conditions were not made available. We have reached out to police for further details and are awaiting comment. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
DUQUESNE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitcairn man shot and killed Monday identified

Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting death of a Pitcairn man. Nekye Smith, 20, was shot an killed around 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Robinson Street in Pitcairn. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 4:45 p.m. There are no suspects at this time,...
PITCAIRN, PA
WFMJ.com

Lisbon man killed after crashing into tree in Center Township

A Lisbon man has been killed after striking a tree in Center Township early Saturday morning. According to a news release, the crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. when a 2017 BMW driven by 48-year-old Marc Tunno of Lisbon was traveling westbound on Adams Road. Troopers says Tunno's vehicle traveled...
LISBON, OH
erienewsnow.com

Woman Hit by Vehicle, Killed in West Mead Township

A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, according to police. It happened near the intersection of McHenry St. and Cochranton Rd. just after 7 p.m. A witness told police the 58-year-old woman walked in front of a vehicle...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar

LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
CANTON, OH

