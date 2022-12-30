ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Ayers scores 30 as Bowling Green men’s basketball gets past Ohio Dominican

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtNwz_0jyI2W3z00

BOWLING GREEN — Leon Ayers III scored 30 points to lead Bowling Green over Ohio Dominican 102-65 on Thursday night.

Ayers also had six assists for the Falcons (6-7). Kaden Metheny scored 20 points while going 8 of 13 (4 for 9 from distance), and added five assists. Rashaun Agee recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Jarius Jones finished with 17 points for the Panthers. Zach Szul added 12 points for Ohio Dominican. In addition, Keshawn Heard finished with nine points.

Community Policy