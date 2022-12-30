Man shot to death in West Pullman

A man was shot to death Wednesday evening in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man, 33, was near a sidewalk in the 600 block of West 123rd Street about 5:05 p.m. when he was shot near his underarm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn initially in critical condition, but died due to his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.

The man in the nineteenth person killed in West Pullman so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. 36 murders were recorded in the neighborhood last year in the same period.

