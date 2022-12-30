ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Deputy shot, killed during traffic stop in California; suspect killed after pursuit

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — A deputy in Riverside County, California, was shot and killed during a traffic stop Thursday. The suspect was also reportedly killed during a pursuit with law enforcement.

A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to KTLA. The traffic stop occurred in Jurupa Valley, California, just before 2:45 p.m. near the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue

The deputy had pulled over a vehicle in Jurupa Valley and he was reportedly shot at some point, RCSO Facebook post said, according to The Associated Press. The deputy was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

RCSO confirmed Thursday evening the name of the deputy on Facebook.

“With heavy hearts, we announce the devastating death of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon. Our Department would to like thank the community and our allied agencies for the outpouring show of support during this tragedy,” said RCSO’s Facebook post.

Jurupa Valley Major Chris Barajas on Facebook confirmed that the suspect was later killed.

My thoughts are with his family and all our Law Enforcement Community,” said Barajas on Facebook.

According to KTTV, the incident ended in a large-scale pursuit where the suspect was shot by deputies on the 15 freeway by Norco. The suspect reportedly died after he was taken to the hospital.

Hours after the shooting, patrol cars and multiple motorcycle officers arrived at the hospital to escort a hearse with the deputy’s flag-draped casket to the county coroner’s office, according to the AP.

Both deadly shootings is under investigation. According to KTTV, it is unknown why Cordero had initiated the traffic stop in the first place. The suspect’s name has not yet been released. No further information has been released either.

