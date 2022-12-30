ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Bruins Players Wear Old-School Red Sox Uniforms To Winter Classic

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were prepared for more than just a hockey game at Fenway Park on Monday. After turning heads a few years ago with their “Peaky Blinders” get up, the Bruins decided to turn back the clocks yet again with their pregame outfits prior to the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Watch Jake DeBrusk Play Hero For Bruins In Winter Classic

BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk delivered for the Boston Bruins when they needed it the most against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The skilled forward potted two third-period goals, including the decisive tally with 2:24 remaining by putting home a rebound off a shot from Taylor Hall.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Unveil Commemorative Logo For 2023-24 Centennial Season

The Boston Bruins have officially unveiled the commemorative logo they will be using during their Centennial season in 2023-24. During the live telecast of Boston’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic, the Black and Gold unveiled a new commemorative logo to be used next season.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

David Pastrnak Honors Red Sox Legend In Bruins Winter Classic Gear

David Pastrnak’s drip is unmatched in the NHL, and the Bruins forward looks prepared to make a statement off the ice ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic. The 2023 edition will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic with its last appearance coming against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Season-Saving Win Over Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — If the season ended today, the Patriots would be in the playoffs. It wasn’t pretty, as New England had to fight and claw for a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, who were down to their third-string quarterback and without four key starters. But the Patriots played just well enough on offense and defense to get a season-saving victory.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Dolphins Pull Off Backdoor Cover With Late Touchdown Vs. Patriots

The Patriots defense came up big in Week 17, but the game was more of a nail-biter for those who took the Dolphins with the points. New England was a consensus 2.5-point favorite across most sportsbooks, and those who took the underdog kept the faith Miami could cut into the Patriots’ 23-14 lead with 2:25 left in the game.
NESN

Cam Neely Explains How Bruins Have Surpassed Preseason Expectations

The Bruins were a playoff team last season but very few expected the kind of start Boston had to the 2022-23 NHL season. The B’s are atop the NHL standings with 60 points (28-4-4) prior to Monday’s Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. Head coach Jim Montgomery has led Boston to be the league’s top scoring team, and Linus Ullmark is having a campaign worthy of the Vezina Trophy.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Nuggets Win, Nikola Jokic Makes Statement In MVP Race

The Boston Celtics fell to the Denver Nuggets, 123-111, on Sunday at Ball Arena. The C’s fell to 26-11 while the Nuggets improved to 24-12. It seemed as though neither one of these teams had any interest in playing defense on New Year’s Day. That was a winning formula for the Nuggets, who, unlike the Celtics, were able to hit a few open shots to pull away in this one.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Winter Classic Not ‘Another Regular Season Game’ For Bruins

The Bruins will take part in their fourth Winter Classic on Monday, and Boston knows how big of a game the event is. Head coach Jim Montgomery has called the game the “Super Bowl” for the NHL regular season due to the eyes that will be on the sport and the celebration and fanfare involved.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NFL Exec Strongly Refutes Bills-Bengals Game Restart Report

The NFL caught heaps of flak for its reported initial handling of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after the chilling Damar Hamlin scene. After Hamlin had his heartbeat restored on the field and left Paycor Stadium in an ambulance, it was reported that Cincinnati and Buffalo players were going to be given five minutes to regroup before play resumed. This plan did not go through, as the primetime Week 17 game was officially postponed roughly an hour after the 24-year-old Hamlin went down.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Red Sox, Rafael Devers Avoid Arbitration With One-Year Contract

The Red Sox and Rafael Devers have reached a deal, just not the one Boston fans are hoping for — at least not yet. The Sox and Devers have reached an agreement for the 2023 season, avoiding arbitration, the team announced Tuesday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news, reporting Devers will make $17.5 million for the upcoming season.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

KBO Star Jung-hoo Lee to be Posted After 2023 Season

According to Korean Baseball insider Sung Min Kim, the Kiwoom Heroes will post star outfielder and reigning MVP Jung-hoo Lee following the 2023 season. “After some internal discussions, we agreed to respect the player’s intent to play in Major League Baseball,” the Heroes said in a statement. “We will provide whatever support necessary for the player.”
NESN

Update On Possible Rafael Devers Extension After One-Year Red Sox Deal

Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The deal, reportedly worth $17.5 million for the upcoming campaign, means the sides avoided salary arbitration, but a bigger question remains: Will Devers and the Red Sox work out a long-term extension before Opening Day?
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Won't Suit Up vs. Kings

The Memphis Grizzlies are giving Desmond Bane the night off against the Sacramento Kings. Bane is coming off an 18-point performance in last night’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans but continues to nurse a big toe ailment that kept him out for over a month. Memphis isn’t taking any chances on the second night of a back-to-back.
MEMPHIS, TN
NESN

Bills-Bengals DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.MULTIPLIER TARGETS:. Josh Allen has the highest optimal projection on this DFS showdown slate on Monday Night Football...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
