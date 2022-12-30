Read full article on original website
Bruins Players Wear Old-School Red Sox Uniforms To Winter Classic
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were prepared for more than just a hockey game at Fenway Park on Monday. After turning heads a few years ago with their “Peaky Blinders” get up, the Bruins decided to turn back the clocks yet again with their pregame outfits prior to the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Robert Williams Dunk Causes Lengthy Delay In Celtics-Nuggets Game
The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets entered their Sunday matchup looking to play a quick game, both on a getaway day as they have games in different cities over the next couple of days. It looked like they were going to get one, then Robert Williams III had to go...
Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (hand) out indefinitely
Detroit Pistons big man Marvin Bagley III is out indefinitely with a right hand injury, ESPN reported Tuesday. Bagley, 23,
Watch Jake DeBrusk Play Hero For Bruins In Winter Classic
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk delivered for the Boston Bruins when they needed it the most against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The skilled forward potted two third-period goals, including the decisive tally with 2:24 remaining by putting home a rebound off a shot from Taylor Hall.
Bruins Unveil Commemorative Logo For 2023-24 Centennial Season
The Boston Bruins have officially unveiled the commemorative logo they will be using during their Centennial season in 2023-24. During the live telecast of Boston’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic, the Black and Gold unveiled a new commemorative logo to be used next season.
David Pastrnak Honors Red Sox Legend In Bruins Winter Classic Gear
David Pastrnak’s drip is unmatched in the NHL, and the Bruins forward looks prepared to make a statement off the ice ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic. The 2023 edition will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic with its last appearance coming against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Season-Saving Win Over Dolphins
FOXBORO, Mass. — If the season ended today, the Patriots would be in the playoffs. It wasn’t pretty, as New England had to fight and claw for a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, who were down to their third-string quarterback and without four key starters. But the Patriots played just well enough on offense and defense to get a season-saving victory.
Dolphins Pull Off Backdoor Cover With Late Touchdown Vs. Patriots
The Patriots defense came up big in Week 17, but the game was more of a nail-biter for those who took the Dolphins with the points. New England was a consensus 2.5-point favorite across most sportsbooks, and those who took the underdog kept the faith Miami could cut into the Patriots’ 23-14 lead with 2:25 left in the game.
Cam Neely Explains How Bruins Have Surpassed Preseason Expectations
The Bruins were a playoff team last season but very few expected the kind of start Boston had to the 2022-23 NHL season. The B’s are atop the NHL standings with 60 points (28-4-4) prior to Monday’s Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. Head coach Jim Montgomery has led Boston to be the league’s top scoring team, and Linus Ullmark is having a campaign worthy of the Vezina Trophy.
Celtics Wrap: Nuggets Win, Nikola Jokic Makes Statement In MVP Race
The Boston Celtics fell to the Denver Nuggets, 123-111, on Sunday at Ball Arena. The C’s fell to 26-11 while the Nuggets improved to 24-12. It seemed as though neither one of these teams had any interest in playing defense on New Year’s Day. That was a winning formula for the Nuggets, who, unlike the Celtics, were able to hit a few open shots to pull away in this one.
Let’s Be Honest: Bruins Skated Circles Around Penguins With Winter Classic Fits
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins showed up to Fenway Park for the NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins and immediately took an early lead on the all-encompassing scoreboard thanks to their pregame fits. In a situation that somewhat resembled two girls wearing the same dress to the high...
Winter Classic Not ‘Another Regular Season Game’ For Bruins
The Bruins will take part in their fourth Winter Classic on Monday, and Boston knows how big of a game the event is. Head coach Jim Montgomery has called the game the “Super Bowl” for the NHL regular season due to the eyes that will be on the sport and the celebration and fanfare involved.
What Winter Classic Newcomer Nick Foligno Told Bruins Before Third Period
The Boston Bruins took home another win Sunday night. But this one carried just a tad more importance. The Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park, scoring a pair of goals off the stick of Jake DeBrusk in the third period to secure yet another come-from-behind victory.
NFL Exec Strongly Refutes Bills-Bengals Game Restart Report
The NFL caught heaps of flak for its reported initial handling of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after the chilling Damar Hamlin scene. After Hamlin had his heartbeat restored on the field and left Paycor Stadium in an ambulance, it was reported that Cincinnati and Buffalo players were going to be given five minutes to regroup before play resumed. This plan did not go through, as the primetime Week 17 game was officially postponed roughly an hour after the 24-year-old Hamlin went down.
20 Screensaver-Worthy Photos After Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins took part in a memorable 2023 NHL Winter Classic at historic Fenway Park on Monday, and just about every aspect of the event live up to the hype that came with it. Not only did the Bruins rally to score two third-period goals in...
Red Sox, Rafael Devers Avoid Arbitration With One-Year Contract
The Red Sox and Rafael Devers have reached a deal, just not the one Boston fans are hoping for — at least not yet. The Sox and Devers have reached an agreement for the 2023 season, avoiding arbitration, the team announced Tuesday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news, reporting Devers will make $17.5 million for the upcoming season.
KBO Star Jung-hoo Lee to be Posted After 2023 Season
According to Korean Baseball insider Sung Min Kim, the Kiwoom Heroes will post star outfielder and reigning MVP Jung-hoo Lee following the 2023 season. “After some internal discussions, we agreed to respect the player’s intent to play in Major League Baseball,” the Heroes said in a statement. “We will provide whatever support necessary for the player.”
Update On Possible Rafael Devers Extension After One-Year Red Sox Deal
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The deal, reportedly worth $17.5 million for the upcoming campaign, means the sides avoided salary arbitration, but a bigger question remains: Will Devers and the Red Sox work out a long-term extension before Opening Day?
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Won't Suit Up vs. Kings
The Memphis Grizzlies are giving Desmond Bane the night off against the Sacramento Kings. Bane is coming off an 18-point performance in last night’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans but continues to nurse a big toe ailment that kept him out for over a month. Memphis isn’t taking any chances on the second night of a back-to-back.
Bills-Bengals DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.MULTIPLIER TARGETS:. Josh Allen has the highest optimal projection on this DFS showdown slate on Monday Night Football...
