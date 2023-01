Greg Turner was a standout football player for coach Kelly Kane and the Galesburg Silver Streaks in the early to mid 1980s. He went on to play running back for some outstanding Illinois Fighting Illini teams. Greg joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about his playing days as well as the excitement of this year’s bowl team.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO