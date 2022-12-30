Read full article on original website
For Louisiana 13
4d ago
This is so sad. Beautiful young lady taken away behind foolishness. When they catch these cowards they should never see the light of day again. NOLA NEED TO STOP GIVING THESE MURDERERS A SLAP ON THE WRIST AND GIVE THEM TIME !!! THEY REALLY NEED TO SEND THEM IN THE SERVICE AND PUT THEM ON THE FRONT LINE AND LET THEM LEARN WHAT REAL MEN DO !!!! R.I.H. GOD'S ANGEL. Praying for the family in their time of bereavement. 💔💔💔🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in January 1 Homicide in New Orleans
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in January 1 Homicide in New Orleans. New Orleans, Louisiana – One person was killed in a shooting in the early hours of January 1, 2023, in the 1600 block of Clio Street, New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating and seeking information on the person or persons responsible.
WDSU
Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway on Monday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Monday night. According to police, the victim sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive around 7:58 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment....
fox8live.com
Violent crime in New Orleans doesn’t relent as 2023 opens
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- The new year has arrived, but with it came the same heavy dose of violent crime in New Orleans. Only four hours after the start of 2023, New Orleans police were investigating the first homicide of the year, a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of Clio Street in Central City.
One wounded in New Orleans East shooting
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of the Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive.
One dead in Thibodaux shooting
According to Chief Bryan Zeringue of the Thibodaux Police Department, that shooting happened just before midnight on January 1 on St. Charles Street between 7th and 12th Streets.
Shooting on I-10 Monday night
New Orleans Police say there was overnight gunfire on the Interstate near Downtown New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting on I-10 East at the Orleans Exit,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper released.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say
A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
NOPD seeks additional “person of interest” in ongoing Boogie B homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with the homicide of local comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Montrell was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in a parked car...
KTBS
'Horrific. Horrific. Horrific': New Orleans likely leads nation in murders in 2022
NEW ORLEANS - In 2022's final week, as New Orleans barreled toward year's end poised to reclaim the mantle of America's most murderous city, a series of killings rocked the city once again, shocking yet predictable in their brutality: A comedian slain among Christmas grocery shoppers, the victim of a targeted killing gone awry. A mass shooting at a Lower 9th Ward house party that wounded six teens, two fatally. A broad-daylight Bourbon Street shooting that sent the victim staggering into a daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds before he died in a hospital.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police investigating Homicide on St. Charles Street
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in the 900 block of St. Charles Street shortly before midnight last night. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot and killed on scene during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. Chief Zeringue is asking community partners to come forward with any information you may have regarding the incident.
NOLA.com
JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.
Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
New Year's Day in New Orleans sees three shootings, one fatal
The first day of the new year in New Orleans saw the same kind of violence that made 2022 the most deadly in more than 25 years. New Orleans Police reported three shootings. The last one happened just minutes before midnight.
2023 starting where 2022 left off in New Orleans… more violence
After murders in New Orleans in 2022 hit levels not seen since 1996, there was no delay in starting 2023 with a homicide. The city average a homicide every 32 hours in 2022, and it only took about four hours for the first one in the new year.
Radio personality John Osterlind dead at 55
Radio host John Osterlind died last week. The NOPD says managers at his apartment discovered his body Thursday around 2:00pm. “Victim found unresponsive inside location by management of property. EMS arrived and pronounced victim on scene.”
Man shot to death found inside crashed vehicle in Mid-City
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Mid-City area Saturday (Dec. 31st.)
fox8live.com
New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023. New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
WDSU
Woman in physical rehab after December's Killona tornado says she still needs help
KILLONA, La. — Charlotte Lewis says her sister Gail Bradley was badly injured when her home was hit by a tornado in Killona last month. She says Bradley fractured her elbow and knee and has been in the hospital and physical rehab ever since, even spending a stint in the intensive care unit.
EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient
NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says
NEW ORLEANS – An attorney says Louisiana authorities’ use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken-identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that 28-year-old Randall Reid was jailed for days in DeKalb County, Georgia. His attorney says facial recognition tools were used to falsely link […]
Woman found dead lying in middle of I-10 Service Road following hit-and-run
The New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit are investigating a deadly crash Friday (Dec. 30) on the I-10 Service Road.
WWL
