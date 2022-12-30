Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Related
Augusta Free Press
VT women’s hoops bounce back with impressive, narrow 68-65 win over UNC
It may have just been the first game of the new year, falling on New Year’s Day, but the women’s basketball clash between North Carolina and Virginia Tech on Sunday had plenty of meaning. Both top 15 programs in the country, both reeling from what had been a...
Augusta Free Press
Familiar story for Virginia Tech: Another rough second half results in another L
The inability to close out teams has hurt Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball team a few times this season, leading to all three of their losses. Poor second halves saw them lose to College of Charleston and then Boston College last week, and it happened once again on Sunday in a 77-75 loss at Wake Forest that saw the Hokies drop to 1-2 in the ACC.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Augusta Free Press
Docs for Morgan basketball game fundraiser set for Feb. 1 in Roanoke
The annual Docs for Morgan basketball game fundraiser is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2020. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Patrick Henry High School gymnasium at 2120 Grandin Road in Roanoke. Admission to the public event is free, and donations to the scholarship fund are encouraged.
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
Fire marshal deems Clemson apartment complex “unsafe structure”
A couple of months ago we covered infrastructure issues at an apartment complex in Clemson, Dockside Apartments.
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter Season
When the weather gets cold in the Tar Heel State, it’s no reason to stop exploring. There are so many great day and weekend trips to take during the winter in North Carolina. One of our favorites is the town of Brevard.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Tracy Hurd Willard
At age 55, our dear sweet, Tracy Hurd Willard of Vinton, VA, escaped her earthly tent quickly, graciously and peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. With worship music playing and our hands laid on her, we prayed her out of this world into the next. Our hearts ache for ourselves but we rejoice and praise God for His mercies.
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List
SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. One killed in Anderson County...
Man dies after power failure at his home in South Carolina
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a man died from a power failure at his home on Christmas Eve as a result of the recent winter storm Elliot.
thecarrollnews.com
HPD arrests scammers from S.C.
Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
Woman found climbing ‘in and out’ of flipped car after DUI crash, South Carolina police say
A woman has been charged with driving under influence following a crash on New Year's Day evening in Spartanburg.
Augusta Free Press
Hollingsworth & Vose expanding Floyd County operation, creating 25 new jobs
A Massachusetts-based manufacturer is committing $40.2 million to expand its Floyd County operation, creating 25 new jobs at the location. Hollingsworth & Vose is a global manufacturer of advanced materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications. The family-owned company traces its history back to a 1728 legislative act encouraging the production of paper, and has evolved over the nearly 300 years since to where its focus now is in the materials found in filters for clean rooms, hospitals, computers, commercial buildings, homes, cars, trucks and heavy duty equipment, and also in batteries used mainly in telecom and hybrid vehicle applications.
FOX Carolina
Large Anderson County house fire under investigation
FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
SCHP: 1 dead following crash in Pickens Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash left one person dead in Pickens County on Friday.
91-year-old dies on Christmas trying to fix water pipe in South Carolina: authorities
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a 91-year-old man that was reported missing was found dead on Christmas day.
Pedestrian dies in Oconee County crash
A pedestrian is dead following a crash in the Upstate this morning. The fatal wreck happened just after 5AM Monday morning on Sandifer Boulevard near Mauldin Mill Road about 2 miles west of Seneca.
FOX Carolina
Upstate hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three Upstate hospitals welcomed babies on New Year’s Day, making them some of the first babies of 2023. AnMed in Anderson says baby girl Tinsley Lane Rigdon was born at 3:29 p.m. to Jennifer and Shafford Rigdon. We talked to Rigdon’s parents on Monday to hear more about their story.
Comments / 0