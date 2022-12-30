ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Familiar story for Virginia Tech: Another rough second half results in another L

The inability to close out teams has hurt Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball team a few times this season, leading to all three of their losses. Poor second halves saw them lose to College of Charleston and then Boston College last week, and it happened once again on Sunday in a 77-75 loss at Wake Forest that saw the Hokies drop to 1-2 in the ACC.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Docs for Morgan basketball game fundraiser set for Feb. 1 in Roanoke

The annual Docs for Morgan basketball game fundraiser is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2020. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Patrick Henry High School gymnasium at 2120 Grandin Road in Roanoke. Admission to the public event is free, and donations to the scholarship fund are encouraged.
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Tracy Hurd Willard

At age 55, our dear sweet, Tracy Hurd Willard of Vinton, VA, escaped her earthly tent quickly, graciously and peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. With worship music playing and our hands laid on her, we prayed her out of this world into the next. Our hearts ache for ourselves but we rejoice and praise God for His mercies.
VINTON, VA
wccbcharlotte.com

South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List

SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. One killed in Anderson County...
GREENVILLE, SC
thecarrollnews.com

HPD arrests scammers from S.C.

Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
HILLSVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Hollingsworth & Vose expanding Floyd County operation, creating 25 new jobs

A Massachusetts-based manufacturer is committing $40.2 million to expand its Floyd County operation, creating 25 new jobs at the location. Hollingsworth & Vose is a global manufacturer of advanced materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications. The family-owned company traces its history back to a 1728 legislative act encouraging the production of paper, and has evolved over the nearly 300 years since to where its focus now is in the materials found in filters for clean rooms, hospitals, computers, commercial buildings, homes, cars, trucks and heavy duty equipment, and also in batteries used mainly in telecom and hybrid vehicle applications.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
FOX Carolina

Large Anderson County house fire under investigation

FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Lootpress

Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
FOX Carolina

Upstate hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three Upstate hospitals welcomed babies on New Year’s Day, making them some of the first babies of 2023. AnMed in Anderson says baby girl Tinsley Lane Rigdon was born at 3:29 p.m. to Jennifer and Shafford Rigdon. We talked to Rigdon’s parents on Monday to hear more about their story.
ANDERSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy