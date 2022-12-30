Read full article on original website
Related
Cars flooded in Hurricane Ian end up in Detroit for salvaging parts
Flooded high-end luxury cars from Hurricane Ian are making their way to Detroit, but these particular vehicles aren't exactly flooding the market for used cars.
Gas prices see a significant jump in metro Detroit to start 2023
Gas prices are up across metro Detroit and Michigan to start 2023, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices saw a large jump from last week.
HometownLife.com
New year, same orange barrels: Next leg of I-96 construction in Novi, Lyon Twp., Wixom on tap
Drivers who frequent eastbound Interstate 96 through Lyon Township and Novi will have some challenges to face in 2023. As the calendar changes over, the Michigan Department of Transportation prepares for the second year of work on the new flex route planned along the highway between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange.
Detroit News
More Michigan school districts set to electrify bus fleets in 2023
More electric school buses will be rolling on Michigan's roadways in this new year, thanks in part to a federal grant helping 25 school districts make their first purchase. Dearborn Public Schools unveiled its first electric bus purchase last month with the Blue Bird All American RE electric school bus. With its green bird logo and electric plugs, the zero-emission bus can carry up to 84 passengers and travel up to 120 miles on a single charge.
fox2detroit.com
Warren drag racer admits to having 9mm in car while driving 120 MPH
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a Warren man who was caught doing 120 MPH in a 40 MPH zone admitted to having a 9 mm in his car when he was stopped this week. According to MSP, a 27-year-old man from Warren was arrested in...
Detroit News
Dumas: Detroit youth, law enforcement still connect
As a former board member, I undeniably recognize the importance of the Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL). With so much discussion around our youth and our police officers in Detroit, I thought it time to check back in and see how things are going. I was expecting an update on...
Here’s How a Low Bridge Quickly Turns Your Jeep Wrangler Into a Convertible
Know your bridge heights because you don't want this to happen to you. The post Here’s How a Low Bridge Quickly Turns Your Jeep Wrangler Into a Convertible appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Detroit ‘Castle’ For Sale is Part Medieval Times, Part Haunted House
I genuinely don't know what to think about this home in Detroit. It's HUGE, yes, and obviously, the areas that the realtors want to focus on are kind of cleaned up, and REALLY featured heavily. But the rest of this home is VERY strange, and a hodgepodge of modern, ancient, and every era in between.
Shots fired at Dearborn police officer working undercover in Detroit
Gunfire erupted near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Roosevelt in Detroit Monday morning as an undercover Dearborn police officer conducted surveillance. The Michigan State Police Homicide Task Force and the department's Special Investigation Section detectives are investigating the shooting, which took place about 7:35 a.m., when the undercover Dearborn officer was approached by a man with a rifle. ...
Here are 15+ Washtenaw County developments to watch in 2023
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - From marijuana dispensaries to solar farms and new affordable housing, 2023 is likely to be busy year for development in Washtenaw County. Here is a non-exhaustive list of roughly 15 projects to keep tabs on in the new year, from developments in the approval pipeline to those that have already broken ground.
As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say
The deadly winter storm, christened Elliott by the Weather Channel, that tore through much of the United States over the Christmas weekend placed a huge strain on the American electric grid, pushing it past the breaking point in some places. Frigid temperatures, in some places setting records, drove a surge in electric demand while also […] The post As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
hourdetroit.com
The Face of The Cannabis Industry – Greenhouse of Walled Lake
JERRY MILLEN – GREENHOUSE OF WALLED LAKE. 103 E. WALLED LAKE DR., WALLED LAKE, MI 48390 | 833-644-7336 | INFO@GREENHOUSEOFWALLEDLAKE.COM | GREENHOUSEMI.COM. Greenhouse of Walled Lake owner Jerry Millen, Michigan born and bred, has been involved in the state’s cannabis community for more than 17 years. He says he got into the industry to help medical patients, to whom he’s made a lifelong commitment. While others in the industry are veering away from medical products for profit, Millen and his staff take marijuana seriously as a medicine and will always advocate for the patients.
Popular Broadcaster Leslie Toldo Bids Final Farewell to Mid-Michigan TV Viewers
After more than three decades as a broadcaster, Leslie Toldo is leaving Mid-Michigan TV and has offered a heartfelt goodbye to viewers. The popular broadcaster, who has more than 16,000 followers on social media made the announcement last week on Facebook that today (Jan 2) would be her last day on the air at WEYI-TV (NBC-25) and WSMH-TV (Fox 66).
Detroit News
Oakland County offers discount radon testing in January
It's officially January, which means it's National Radon Action Month. Oakland County officials are encouraging people to start off the new year by testing their home for the colorless, odorless and tasteless gas. To help members of the community take steps to keep their homes safe, radon test kits will...
WNEM
Birch Run police officer suddenly dies
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
Detroit News
Warren man, 27, arrested in Ferndale for drag racing, carrying concealed weapon
A 27-year-old Warren man was arrested New Year's Day after police caught him drag racing and found a gun in his car, officials said Tuesday. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the suspect Sunday after they saw him speeding at 120 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the driver told troopers he had a weapon in the vehicle's glove box.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Construction of auto racetrack and club begins next week in Howell
2023 will begin with construction on a 273-acre automotive district in the City of Howell. Work on Phase 1 of the Motorsports Gateway Howell will begin on Monday, Jan. 9, following approval last month by Howell City Council on a purchase agreement. The initial phase will include a 2.2-mile performance...
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
BREAKING: Police situation unfolding in southwest Detroit after a suspect fired shots at a Dearborn officer
Police have shut down at least five blocks on Martin Luther King Blvd in southwest Detroit to search for a suspect who allegedly shot at a Dearborn officer in the area.
Comments / 3