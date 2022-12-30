ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Detroit News

More Michigan school districts set to electrify bus fleets in 2023

More electric school buses will be rolling on Michigan's roadways in this new year, thanks in part to a federal grant helping 25 school districts make their first purchase. Dearborn Public Schools unveiled its first electric bus purchase last month with the Blue Bird All American RE electric school bus. With its green bird logo and electric plugs, the zero-emission bus can carry up to 84 passengers and travel up to 120 miles on a single charge.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Dumas: Detroit youth, law enforcement still connect

As a former board member, I undeniably recognize the importance of the Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL). With so much discussion around our youth and our police officers in Detroit, I thought it time to check back in and see how things are going. I was expecting an update on...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Shots fired at Dearborn police officer working undercover in Detroit

Gunfire erupted near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Roosevelt in Detroit Monday morning as an undercover Dearborn police officer conducted surveillance. The Michigan State Police Homicide Task Force and the department's Special Investigation Section detectives are investigating the shooting, which took place about 7:35 a.m., when the undercover Dearborn officer was approached by a man with a rifle. ...
DETROIT, MI
Ohio Capital Journal

As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say

The deadly winter storm, christened Elliott by the Weather Channel, that tore through much of the United States over the Christmas weekend placed a huge strain on the American electric grid, pushing it past the breaking point in some places. Frigid temperatures, in some places setting records, drove a surge in electric demand while also […] The post As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

The Face of The Cannabis Industry – Greenhouse of Walled Lake

JERRY MILLEN – GREENHOUSE OF WALLED LAKE. 103 E. WALLED LAKE DR., WALLED LAKE, MI 48390 | 833-644-7336 | INFO@GREENHOUSEOFWALLEDLAKE.COM | GREENHOUSEMI.COM. Greenhouse of Walled Lake owner Jerry Millen, Michigan born and bred, has been involved in the state’s cannabis community for more than 17 years. He says he got into the industry to help medical patients, to whom he’s made a lifelong commitment. While others in the industry are veering away from medical products for profit, Millen and his staff take marijuana seriously as a medicine and will always advocate for the patients.
WALLED LAKE, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County offers discount radon testing in January

It's officially January, which means it's National Radon Action Month. Oakland County officials are encouraging people to start off the new year by testing their home for the colorless, odorless and tasteless gas. To help members of the community take steps to keep their homes safe, radon test kits will...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Birch Run police officer suddenly dies

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Warren man, 27, arrested in Ferndale for drag racing, carrying concealed weapon

A 27-year-old Warren man was arrested New Year's Day after police caught him drag racing and found a gun in his car, officials said Tuesday. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the suspect Sunday after they saw him speeding at 120 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the driver told troopers he had a weapon in the vehicle's glove box.
WARREN, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Construction of auto racetrack and club begins next week in Howell

2023 will begin with construction on a 273-acre automotive district in the City of Howell. Work on Phase 1 of the Motorsports Gateway Howell will begin on Monday, Jan. 9, following approval last month by Howell City Council on a purchase agreement. The initial phase will include a 2.2-mile performance...
HOWELL, MI

