ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. fires back at fan accusing him of giving death stare at Stephen Silas

Don’t put words into Jabari Smith Jr.’s mouth. That is the message of the Houston Rockets rookie after a fan accused him of giving head coach Stephen Silas a death stare. During the Rockets’ game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Smith was seen intently listening at Silas when the head coach was talking during a timeout. A Twitter user interpreted it as a death stare and assumed that the youngster is tired and “disgusted” of his head coach.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Lakers must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 season has not gone according to plan at all. The hope was that if they were able to shore up their bench over the offseason, they would be able to emerge as a title contender again this season. Unfortunately, that simply has not happened for them so far, and they may need to go to work on the trade market before the 2023 NBA trade deadline if they want to salvage their season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr. slap Hornets with harsh reality after loss to LeBron James, Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-115 on Monday. That is the Hornets’ second straight loss at home, and it was a rough game for the team all the way around. A few different lapses in transition defense and some questionable shot selection killed this team in the early proceedings. They were down […] The post Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr. slap Hornets with harsh reality after loss to LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Pacers ‘engaged in trade talks’ for injured Knicks forward Obi Toppin

The Indiana Pacers are on an upward trajectory despite being in the early stages of their rebuild. And it’s all thanks to Tyrese Haliburton’s emergence as a franchise cornerstone-level talent. With the Pacers on the rise, it may not be the worst idea in the world to add to their young core, particularly with a gaping hole in their starting power forward spot. Enter the New York Knicks as a potential trade partner for young forward Obi Toppin.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa hints at Mets deal getting done

As the New York Mets and Carlos Correa rework their initial free agency agreement following concerns over Correa’s physical, Mets fans were treated to a hint that the deal will eventually get done. In a post to his Instagram story, Correa posed with his son, Kylo, before going to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy