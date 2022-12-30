Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. fires back at fan accusing him of giving death stare at Stephen Silas
Don’t put words into Jabari Smith Jr.’s mouth. That is the message of the Houston Rockets rookie after a fan accused him of giving head coach Stephen Silas a death stare. During the Rockets’ game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Smith was seen intently listening at Silas when the head coach was talking during a timeout. A Twitter user interpreted it as a death stare and assumed that the youngster is tired and “disgusted” of his head coach.
Yankees add Giants World Series-winning executive to Brian Cashman-led front office
The New York Yankees have largely had a successful offseason. They managed to keep Aaron Judge around on a long-term deal, and made another big splash in free agency when they managed to sign Carlos Rodon. The hope is that with these two big moves, and several other smaller ones, the Yankees will be able to contend for a World Series yet again next season.
2 best trades Lakers must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 season has not gone according to plan at all. The hope was that if they were able to shore up their bench over the offseason, they would be able to emerge as a title contender again this season. Unfortunately, that simply has not happened for them so far, and they may need to go to work on the trade market before the 2023 NBA trade deadline if they want to salvage their season.
Julius Randle sends massive shoutout to Knicks fans after destroying Suns in blowout
The New York Knicks were off to a scorching start against a shorthanded Phoenix Suns side on Monday. Julius Randle and Co. outscored their opponents 23-11 in the opening period, and they never looked back. The game ended in a massive blowout in favor of the Knicks, 102-83. After the...
Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr. slap Hornets with harsh reality after loss to LeBron James, Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-115 on Monday. That is the Hornets’ second straight loss at home, and it was a rough game for the team all the way around. A few different lapses in transition defense and some questionable shot selection killed this team in the early proceedings. They were down […] The post Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr. slap Hornets with harsh reality after loss to LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Pacers ‘engaged in trade talks’ for injured Knicks forward Obi Toppin
The Indiana Pacers are on an upward trajectory despite being in the early stages of their rebuild. And it’s all thanks to Tyrese Haliburton’s emergence as a franchise cornerstone-level talent. With the Pacers on the rise, it may not be the worst idea in the world to add to their young core, particularly with a gaping hole in their starting power forward spot. Enter the New York Knicks as a potential trade partner for young forward Obi Toppin.
Carlos Correa hints at Mets deal getting done
As the New York Mets and Carlos Correa rework their initial free agency agreement following concerns over Correa’s physical, Mets fans were treated to a hint that the deal will eventually get done. In a post to his Instagram story, Correa posed with his son, Kylo, before going to...
3 best trade destinations for Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield
Buddy Hield has garnered interest from teams around the league and could be on the move. The 30-year-old sharpshooter would provide elite three-point shooting for a contending team. Hield is having a great season with the Pacers, averaging 17.7 points, shooting 45.4 percent from the field, and a very efficient...
Kyrie Irving, Nets extend win streak to 12 with blowout of Spurs before sellout crowd
The Brooklyn Nets’ Monday night matchup with the tanking San Antonio Spurs was not at the top of the list of games to watch this season. Despite this, there was a noticeable buzz at Barclays Center as the Nets claimed their 12th straight win, a 139-103 blowout of San Antonio.
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Thunder prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/3/2022
The Boston Celtics (26-11) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Thunder prediction and pick. Despite losing to open up the New Year, Boston has won four of their last five games...
Lakers star LeBron James sets new old man record not even Michael Jordan was able to do
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to make history. On Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, he was back to his usual dominant ways to help propel LA to their second straight win. James had another all-around performance for the Purple and Gold, dropping 43 points, 11 rebounds, six assists...
