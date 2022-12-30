Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Portland 135, Detroit 106
DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95
WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
Detroit 41, Chicago 10
Chi_Kmet 13 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 10:54. Det_Wright 2 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 6:45. Det_Swift 17 run (Badgley kick), 14:24. Det_Wright 9 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 4:16. Det_FG Badgley 23, :17. Third Quarter. Det_Jama.Williams 2 run (Badgley kick), 11:34. Det_Swift 21 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 6:36.
Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17
Minnesota30014—17 Green Bay1413014—41 GB_Nixon 105 kickoff return (Crosby kick), 10:25. GB_Savage 75 interception return (Crosby kick), 5:17. GB_Tonyan 21 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:41. GB_FG Crosby 56, :00. Fourth Quarter. GB_Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 14:54. GB_Rodgers 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:25. Min_Nailor 47 pass from Cousins...
Portland takes on Detroit, aims for 4th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (18-17, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Detroit. The Trail Blazers have gone 8-6 in home games. Portland averages 14.5...
Minnesota 5, St. Louis 2
St. Louis110—2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Rosen 5 (Thomas, Kyrou), 5:41. 2, Minnesota, Dumba 4 (Zuccarello, Steel), 13:02. Penalties_Boldy, MIN (Slashing), 9:41; Mikkola, STL (Holding), 19:18. Second Period_3, Minnesota, Hartman 3 (Foligno, Gaudreau), 1:40. 4, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 1 (Kyrou, Buchnevich), 5:01. 5, Minnesota, Hartman 4, 5:13. Penalties_Barbashev, STL...
Detroit 4, Ottawa 2
Detroit013—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Watson 3 (DeBrincat, Batherson), 10:36. 2, Ottawa, Giroux 15 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 15:27. Penalties_Perron, DET (Hooking), 3:19; Zub, OTT (Slashing), 6:33; Tkachuk, OTT (Tripping), 18:56. Second Period_3, Detroit, Suter 5 (Raymond), 8:42. Penalties_Raymond, DET (High Sticking), 13:06; Chabot, OTT (Hooking), 15:32; Raymond, DET (Interference), 17:52. Third...
Monday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Tigers acquire INF Tyler Nevin from Orioles for cash
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Detroit Tigers acquired infielder Tyler Nevin from the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday for cash. The 25-year-old Nevin played in 58 games for the Orioles last season, hitting .197 with two home runs and 16 RBIs. He was originally drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2015.
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:13 a.m. EST
Steelers still alive after last-minute 16-13 win over Ravens. BALTIMORE (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds remaining, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and improbably keeping their playoff hopes alive for another week. It was the first touchdown allowed by Baltimore at home in four games, and the Steelers needed it to avoid elimination. Just like they needed Miami to lose to New England earlier in the day, which also happened. Pittsburgh can now make the playoffs by beating Cleveland next weekend — if Miami and New England both lose. The Ravens' chances of winning the AFC North took a hit.
