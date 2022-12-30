Read full article on original website
What could the Rangers' Achilles heel be in 2023?
The Rangers have made big upgrades to their roster over the last two offseasons, and many fans expect the team to compete for a playoff spot in 2023. But what could prevent the team from making that push? Mike sees one spot that could hurt the team.
NBC Sports
Klay sends condolences to Damar Hamlin after scary situation
While Klay Thompson was scoring a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, the rest of the sports world was grieving over the situation involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter...
NBC Sports
What we learned about the Capitals in December
WASHINGTON — The Capitals entered the month of December sporting a sub-.500 record with four teams in between them and the closest playoff spot. A combination of injuries, bad puck luck and a brutal schedule dug them into a hole they haven’t often found themselves in over the last 15 years.
NBC Sports
Bruins' third-period dominance showed up at key moment in Winter Classic
BOSTON -- The Bruins didn't play very well through the first 40 minutes of the 2023 Winter Classic. They didn't generate many quality scoring chances and gave up too many of them defensively. If not for the stellar play of goalie Linus Ullmark, the score could've been much worse than 1-0 entering the third period.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Klay erupts for 54 in wild double OT win
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' start to 2023 was much like 2022. This team can't keep things simple and easy. They once led by as many as 21 points. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Donte DiVincenzo at the end of regulation tied it all up. Two overtimes later, Kevon Looney beat the buzzer this time, giving the Warriors an absolutely wild 143-141 win over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime.
NBC Sports
Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks
The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
Surging Sixers look for 11th straight home win vs. Pacers
The Philadelphia 76ers look for their third straight win overall and 11th in a row at home when they host
Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (hand) out indefinitely
Detroit Pistons big man Marvin Bagley III is out indefinitely with a right hand injury, ESPN reported Tuesday. Bagley, 23,
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71 points, Cavaliers need all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
NBC Sports
Klay's classic reaction after scoring season-high 54 points
With the Warriors missing a plethora of players in their 143-141 win double overtime win against Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, Klay Thompson left it all on the court to make sure Golden State came away with the win. Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Celtics' Hauser dilemma among January storylines to watch
January tends to be the NBA's most boring month. The sizzle of Christmas Day matchups are in the rearview and it's a slow crawl to the trade deadline/All-Star combo in February tends to crank up the excitement, especially as the NFL season reaches its finish line. The Celtics will play...
NBC Sports
3 observations after Williamson leaves with injury, Embiid scores 42 in win
The Sixers found no real solutions Monday night against Zion Williamson, but they still started 2023 with a win. After posting 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Williamson exited early with a right hamstring strain and the Sixers notched a 120-111 victory at Wells Fargo Center. CJ McCollum also...
NBC Sports
Looney, the ultimate Warrior, continues to earn his flowers
SAN FRANCISO -- One week from the one-year anniversary of Klay Thompson's improbable comeback from two brutal leg injuries that took away two-and-a-half years of his prime, he gave the entire NBA world a stern reminder of who he still is and why he one day will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
NBC Sports
What went through Looney's mind on buzzer-beater vs. Hawks
Kevon Looney played the hero role in the Warriors' 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center. With six players out for the first game of 2023, Golden State needed other players on the team to step up and Looney answered the call. The 26-year-old...
NBC Sports
GP2 says it's 'amazing' to receive Dubs championship ring
Gary Payton II was a beloved Warrior during his time in the Bay, and he made sure to let Dub Nation know he reciprocates their feelings toward him. After receiving his 2022 NBA championship ring from Draymond Green before the Warriors-Portland Trail Blazers game Friday night at Chase Center, Payton briefly spoke to The Associated Press' Janie McCauley and shared his thoughts on his new hardware.
