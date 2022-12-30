Read full article on original website
Triad customers to lose thousands as Spartan Safe files bankruptcy
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Hundreds of customers will probably loose thousands of dollars as Spartan Safe, a company based out of Kernersville has filed bankruptcy. Back in July, Paul Willis paid nearly $1,500 for a safe from Spartan Safe in Kernersville. Willis said the company told him the Liberty Freedom...
Pine Ridge nursing home fined over $100k after 2022 staffing shortage that left 2 dead
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The nursing home whose staffing issues during a 2022 winter storm left two patients dead paid thousands in fines. A spokesperson for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said that Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation in Thomasville paid a reduced penalty of over $126,000 after nearly 100 patients only had three […]
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro debates expanding social district in downtown area
Some businesses said they wouldn't mind expanding into Center City Park and the Tanger Center. One city council member said he doesn't think it's a good idea.
Advanced Auto Parts in Winston-Salem robbed at gunpoint
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police is investigating after an Advanced Auto Parts was robbed by a firearm Sunday. Officers responded the Advanced Auto Parts located at 759 Waughtown Street, in Winston-Salem. Store employees said a man wearing all black clothing, walked into the business and announced that he was...
triad-city-beat.com
Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Missing Winston-Salem teen found in 'good health'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: Hepler has been found safe and in 'good health', police say. Winston-Salem police need your help in finding a missing teen. Heather Leslie Hepler, 19, was last seen on the 1300 block of Drumcliffe Drive in Winston-Salem around 12:33 a.m. Sunday. Officers said Hepler has been diagnosed with Autism and has other medical issues.
Should you wait 24 hours to file a missing person's report?
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad family is relieved after a teen is back home after going missing for more than 24 hours. The 17-year-old with a cognitive impairment disappeared from his Alamance County home early New Year’s Day. A neighbor found him less than a mile from...
Restaurant owner, community leader dies at 61
TRINITY, N.C. — Opening BBQ Joe's was owner Joe Housand's dream he ran alongside his son, Joe Housand III. "He wasn't worried about a dollar, he was worried about making sure people were happy," said Housand. Just like their names, running the popular BBQ restaurant is now being passed...
Old Greensboro grocery store will turn into indoor go-karting and mini-golf establishment
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This might be a reach for those new to the Triad. However, those who've been in the Piedmont for some time might remember the old Winn-Dixie on Holden Road in Greensboro. It's obviously not a grocery store anymore. A UNC Greensboro graduate and his business partner...
WXII 12
One person killed in Thomasville crash
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash on New Year's Day in Thomasville. Thomasville Police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 29 south near National Highway. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say a...
Greensboro City Council to vote on Downtown Social District expansion
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Tanger Center and City Center Park could be the next areas to join downtown Greensboro's social district. City council is set to vote on the proposal Tuesday. It comes after council approved a new social district along State Street last month. There is some opposition...
Car crashes into McKay's Bookstore in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A close call after someone crashed into McKay's Bookstore on Battleground Avenue. Fortunately, the business wasn't damaged to the point that it had to close. "I was the first manager to respond to the incident. I was actually sleeping when it happened," said assistant manager, Joe...
Mount Airy News
Area trucking magnate Hardy passes at 90
This photo from Hardy Brothers Trucking social media shows flags at their Siloam facility flying at half staff. Founder Ralph Hardy died over the weekend at the age of 90. (Photo: Hardy Brothers Trucking) Three generations of Hardy Brothers Trucking are seen. President Eddie Hardy, Founder Ralph Hardy, and Vice...
A Winston-Salem woman waited more than a year for a repair shop to fix her car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bambi Hughes hopped in her car and headed to pick up a friend from work. She didn’t get too far before something went wrong. Hughes had her phone on the console, and it started to slide off. She was afraid it would fall under her feet, so she went to catch it.
Family, friends react to death of Greensboro woman over weekend
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman started 2023 with her dream house, family, husband and job, but less than two hours into the new year, she was gone. Natasha Walker was shot and killed near Parkway Street and Cridland Road early Sunday morning. Family members say she died trying to help someone else. They […]
davidsonlocal.com
Happy 2023 from Davidson Local!
A new year is upon us. At Davidson Local, this means another year of us bringing you more free, hyperlocal news from across Davidson County. We’re looking forward to continued coverage of the latest happenings in the community. From the DL family to you and yours…HAPPY NEW YEAR! May...
Egg prices: Would you pay $10 for 18 eggs?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms most of us were paying $1.82 cents for a dozen eggs. What a difference a year makes. The average price is now $3.60. 2 Wants To Know shopped around online for prices at Food Lion, Lowes,...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigate armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts on Waughtown Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery at an Advance Auto Parts on Waughtown Street Sunday at 6:03 p.m. Police said a man, who wore black clothes, walked into the store, showed a gun, and took an undisclosed amount of money. He ran away from the...
Deaf Greensboro couple wants answers after being accidentally evicted before Christmas
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The search for answers continues for one deaf Greensboro couple. Before Christmas, the couple said they pretty much lost everything after their furniture, personal belongings, and presents were thrown away. The confusion that day made it harder for them with them being deaf. A company hired...
Former Burlington Assistant Chief dies
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Black, former Assistant Chief of the Burlington Police Department (BPD), died at 62 on Friday, Dec. 30 in the Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Black was an Alamance County native and he served for 30 years at the BPD before retiring. BPD posted on Facebook and...
