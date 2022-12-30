ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernersville, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Advanced Auto Parts in Winston-Salem robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police is investigating after an Advanced Auto Parts was robbed by a firearm Sunday. Officers responded the Advanced Auto Parts located at 759 Waughtown Street, in Winston-Salem. Store employees said a man wearing all black clothing, walked into the business and announced that he was...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Missing Winston-Salem teen found in 'good health'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: Hepler has been found safe and in 'good health', police say. Winston-Salem police need your help in finding a missing teen. Heather Leslie Hepler, 19, was last seen on the 1300 block of Drumcliffe Drive in Winston-Salem around 12:33 a.m. Sunday. Officers said Hepler has been diagnosed with Autism and has other medical issues.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Restaurant owner, community leader dies at 61

TRINITY, N.C. — Opening BBQ Joe's was owner Joe Housand's dream he ran alongside his son, Joe Housand III. "He wasn't worried about a dollar, he was worried about making sure people were happy," said Housand. Just like their names, running the popular BBQ restaurant is now being passed...
TRINITY, NC
WXII 12

One person killed in Thomasville crash

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash on New Year's Day in Thomasville. Thomasville Police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 29 south near National Highway. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say a...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Car crashes into McKay's Bookstore in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A close call after someone crashed into McKay's Bookstore on Battleground Avenue. Fortunately, the business wasn't damaged to the point that it had to close. "I was the first manager to respond to the incident. I was actually sleeping when it happened," said assistant manager, Joe...
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Area trucking magnate Hardy passes at 90

This photo from Hardy Brothers Trucking social media shows flags at their Siloam facility flying at half staff. Founder Ralph Hardy died over the weekend at the age of 90. (Photo: Hardy Brothers Trucking) Three generations of Hardy Brothers Trucking are seen. President Eddie Hardy, Founder Ralph Hardy, and Vice...
SILOAM, NC
FOX8 News

Family, friends react to death of Greensboro woman over weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman started 2023 with her dream house, family, husband and job, but less than two hours into the new year, she was gone. Natasha Walker was shot and killed near Parkway Street and Cridland Road early Sunday morning. Family members say she died trying to help someone else. They […]
GREENSBORO, NC
davidsonlocal.com

Happy 2023 from Davidson Local!

A new year is upon us. At Davidson Local, this means another year of us bringing you more free, hyperlocal news from across Davidson County. We’re looking forward to continued coverage of the latest happenings in the community. From the DL family to you and yours…HAPPY NEW YEAR! May...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Egg prices: Would you pay $10 for 18 eggs?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms most of us were paying $1.82 cents for a dozen eggs. What a difference a year makes. The average price is now $3.60. 2 Wants To Know shopped around online for prices at Food Lion, Lowes,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Former Burlington Assistant Chief dies

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Black, former Assistant Chief of the Burlington Police Department (BPD), died at 62 on Friday, Dec. 30 in the Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Black was an Alamance County native and he served for 30 years at the BPD before retiring. BPD posted on Facebook and...
BURLINGTON, NC

